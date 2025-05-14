What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2025

We’re fast approaching the midway point of the year, so what does June have in store for us? Welcome to your early preview, looking ahead at what’s coming up throughout June 2025, including all the announced upcoming series and movies, whether they be Netflix Originals or licensed titles, specifically for the United States.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Alfred Hitchcock Collection including: Vertigo (1958) – A retired detective with acrophobia is hired to follow a woman who may be possessed by a spirit. Rear Window (1954) – A photographer confined to his apartment spies on neighbors and suspects one of murder. Frenzy (1972) – A serial killer is on the loose in London, and a wrongfully accused man must prove his innocence. The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) – A couple’s vacation turns into a nightmare when their child is kidnapped to silence them. Family Plot (1976) – A phony psychic and her partner get entangled in a complex criminal scheme while searching for a missing heir. The Birds (1963) – A coastal town is mysteriously attacked by flocks of aggressive birds without warning or explanation.



Barbarian (2022) – Zach Cregger’s horror thriller about a young woman arrives at her Airbnb late at night ahead of a big interview only to find that it has been mistakenly double-booked and a strange man is already staying there

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Sara: Woman in the Shadows (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian drama based on a famous novel. A suspicious death of a woman’s son pushes a former secret agent back into action, investigating a series of crimes that grow increasingly sinister.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Criminal Code (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the Brazilian crime action drama series.

– New season of the Brazilian crime action drama series. Eva Lasting (Season 3) Netflix Original – The latest season of the Colombian romantic drama series.

– The latest season of the Colombian romantic drama series. Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal (Season 1) Netflix Original – Business/sports docu-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Barracuda Queens (Season 2) Netflix Original – With a 5-year time jump, this Swedish heist drama returns with Lollo back home after studying in Paris and decides to jump into art thievery.

– With a 5-year time jump, this Swedish heist drama returns with Lollo back home after studying in Paris and decides to jump into art thievery. Ginny & Georgia (Season 3) Netflix Original –

– Tires (Season 2) Netflix Original – A bumper 12-episode return for the Shane Gillis-scripted comedy series set in a garage.

– A bumper 12-episode return for the Shane Gillis-scripted comedy series set in a garage. Uninvited (2024) – Drama film from the Philippines distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

Golden SixTONES (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Japanese variety series hosted by the idol boyband who participate in challenges, quizzes, and contests with a variety of guests.

– Japanese variety series hosted by the idol boyband who participate in challenges, quizzes, and contests with a variety of guests. K.O. (2025) Netflix Original – French action thriller starring Ciryl Gane and Alice Belaïdi. A former fighter having to find the missing son of a former opponent who died in the ring with him.

– French action thriller starring Ciryl Gane and Alice Belaïdi. A former fighter having to find the missing son of a former opponent who died in the ring with him. Mercy for None (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Korean crime series about a former gangster having to uncover the truths behind his brother’s strange death.

STRAW (2025) Netflix Original – Thriller from director Tyler Perry starring Taraji P. Henson as a struggling single mother pushed to her breaking point.

– Thriller from director Tyler Perry starring Taraji P. Henson as a struggling single mother pushed to her breaking point. The Survivors (Season 1) Netflix Original – New Australian mystery thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

Piece by Piece (2024) – Animated LEGO documentary recounting the life and musical career of Pharrell Williams.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 9th

Get Hard (2015) – Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart star in this prison comedy about a hedge-fund manager who has been sentenced to prison but must learn how to adapt and survive in prison, so he hires an ex-con to toughen him up.

– Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart star in this prison comedy about a hedge-fund manager who has been sentenced to prison but must learn how to adapt and survive in prison, so he hires an ex-con to toughen him up. Mashel: Magic and Muscles (Season 2) – Anime series.

– Anime series. The Creature Cases (Chapter 5) Netflix Original – Return of the animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

Families Like Ours (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A permanent evacuation in Denmark turns its citizens into refugees in this new drama with the plot focusing on a teenage girl who has to make an impossible choice.

– A permanent evacuation in Denmark turns its citizens into refugees in this new drama with the plot focusing on a teenage girl who has to make an impossible choice. Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (Volume 1 – Episode 1) Netflix Original – Directed by Yemi Bamiro, this first episode of the new Trainwreck anthology docu-series follows the events of the tragic event that saw 10 concert goers dead after Travis Scott appeared on stage. Passion Pictures is producing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000FT (Limited Series) Netflix Original – French docu-series about four men who were arrested with 700kg of cocaine but questions arose about who was behind the big bust.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Cells at Work! (Season 1) – Live-action Japanese adaptation of the famous anime.

– Live-action Japanese adaptation of the famous anime. FUBAR (Season 2) Netflix Original – Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in his role as Luke Brenner in this action-spy comedy series that’ll see Carrie-Anne Moss join the cast.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 3) Netflix Original – Latest season of the fantasy crime series from South Africa.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 17th

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (Season 2) Netflix Original – German reality series following the two musicians who moved to Los Angeles.

– German reality series following the two musicians who moved to Los Angeles. Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (Volume 1 – Episode 2) Netflix Original – Follows the events after political outsider Rob Ford was elected as mayor of Toronto in 2010. Shianne Brown directs with RAW and BBH producing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

YOLANTHE (Season 1) Netflix Original – Dutch reality series following Yolanthe Cabau moving to Los Angeles with her son.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

The Waterfront (Season 1) Netflix Original – New family drama that’s a mix of Outer Banks, Ozark, and Succession. Starring Hol McCallany, Melissa Benoist, and Jake Weary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 20th

KPop Demon Hunters (2025) Netflix Original – New animated movie from directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. When they aren’t selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

Olympo (Season 1) Netflix Original – Highly anticipated new Spanish teen drama that follows in the footsteps of Elite. The Pyrenean High Performance Center: home to Spain’s most promising athletes. The question is, how far will they go to reach the top — and stay there?

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 24th

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (Volume 1 – Episode 3) Netflix Original – Directed by James Ross, this episode follows what happens after a luxury cruise goes without running water and electricity and is adrift at sea. RAW is producing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 27th

Squid Game (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the megahit K-drama series.

Note: Episodes 4 to 8 of Trainwreck will release throughout July 2025.

