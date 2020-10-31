What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Welcome to our comprehensive look at everything we know is coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of November 2020. This list includes all the new TV series, movies, and documentaries coming including all the Netflix Originals and licensed titles.

As always, keep an eye on the list of titles leaving throughout the month of November 2020 too. That list currently is headlined by one of the last remaining three Disney movies on Netflix US and Highway to Heaven.

Missed anything from last month? We’re still continuously updating the October 2020 release list as and when we hear of new titles. Also, as we’re entering the festive season, you may want to check out our full Christmas 2020 preview.

Please note: this list doesn’t reflect the full list of titles coming in November 2020. We’ve now been given an expanded list by Netflix but we’re still expecting it to expand over time.

November Dates TBD

Mismatched (Season 1) N – Indian romantic TV comedy.

– Indian romantic TV comedy. Supernatural (Season 15 – Final Episodes) – The last remaining episodes of Supernatural season 15 – expected to be on November 27th.

– The last remaining episodes of Supernatural season 15 – expected to be on November 27th. Trial 4 (2020) N – Documentary on the killing of Boston cop, Sean K. Ellis.

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Private Lives (Season 1) N – New episodes every Wednesday.

– New episodes every Wednesday. The Devil Punisher (Season 1) N – New episodes every Sunday.

– New episodes every Sunday. The Great British Baking Show (Collection 8) N – New episodes every Friday.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st, 2020

60 Days In (Season 5) – A&E reality series that looks in a county jail in Indiana.

– A&E reality series that looks in a county jail in Indiana. A Clockwork Orange (1971) – Stanley Kubrick’s cult classic.

– Stanley Kubrick’s cult classic. Boyz n the Hood (1991) – Oscar-nominated crime drama about three young males living in the Crenshaw ghetto.

– Oscar-nominated crime drama about three young males living in the Crenshaw ghetto. Can You Hear Me? (Season 2) N – French Canadian drama series about three girls from low-income families navigating the complexities of life.

– French Canadian drama series about three girls from low-income families navigating the complexities of life. Casper (1995) – Kids classic fantasy movie.

– Kids classic fantasy movie. Chappelle’s Show (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy Central’s sketch show featuring Dave Chappelle.

– Comedy Central’s sketch show featuring Dave Chappelle. Christmas Break-In (2018) – Holiday family special about a young girl stuck at school just before the holidays.

Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6) – Every season and episode of the classic teen-drama.

– Every season and episode of the classic teen-drama. Easy A (2010) – Emma Stone features in this high school rom-com about a student spreading rumors to help gain status.

– Emma Stone features in this high school rom-com about a student spreading rumors to help gain status. Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale (2019) – Animated Christmas short.

– Animated Christmas short. Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2018) – Animated Christmas short.

– Animated Christmas short. Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018) – Animated holiday feature film where Blitzen announces his retirement.

– Animated holiday feature film where Blitzen announces his retirement. Forged in Fire (Season 1) – HISTORY Channel’s reality series that follows various bladesmiths competing for a grand prize.

– HISTORY Channel’s reality series that follows various bladesmiths competing for a grand prize. Jumping the Broom (2011) – Comedy from Salim Akil about two families coming together for a wedding.

– Comedy from Salim Akil about two families coming together for a wedding. Knock Knock (2015) – Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas feature in this thriller.

– Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas feature in this thriller. LEGO: CITY Adventures (Season 1) – Animated kids series set in the LEGO CITY universe.

– Animated kids series set in the LEGO CITY universe. LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (Season 1) – Lego animated series set in the Jurassic World universe.

– Lego animated series set in the Jurassic World universe. LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (Season 1) – Another Dinosaur animated series set in the Jurassic World franchise.

– Another Dinosaur animated series set in the Jurassic World franchise. LEGO Ninjago (Multiple Seasons) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu (Season 10) – Animated martial arts series set in the Lego universe.

– Animated martial arts series set in the Lego universe. Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3) – All three seasons of A&E’s look into the Church of Scientology.

– All three seasons of A&E’s look into the Church of Scientology. Little Monsters (1989) – Family comedy from the late 80s about a boy finding a world of monsters under his bed.

– Family comedy from the late 80s about a boy finding a world of monsters under his bed. Mile 22 (2018) – Mark Wahlberg action thriller

– Mark Wahlberg action thriller Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – All-star Steven Soderbergh crime thriller.

– All-star Steven Soderbergh crime thriller. Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) – Kevin James in the best movie ever.

– Kevin James in the best movie ever. Piercing (2018) – Horror mystery thriller

– Horror mystery thriller Platoon (1986) – Classic war movie.

– Classic war movie. School Daze – Unclear what version

– Unclear what version Snowden (2016) – Biopic on Edward Snowden played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

– Biopic on Edward Snowden played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The Garfield Show (Season 3) – Animated adventures with everyone’s favorite Lasagne loving cat.

The Impossible (2012) – Naomi Watts features in this movie about a family caught in a tsunami.

– Naomi Watts features in this movie about a family caught in a tsunami. The Indian in the Cupboard (1995) – Family fantasy directed by Frank Oz.

– Family fantasy directed by Frank Oz. The Next Karate Kid (1994) – Mr. Miyagi returns to teach a new pupil.

– Mr. Miyagi returns to teach a new pupil. Voice (Season 2) – K-drama about a detective who had his life fall apart after his wife was murdered.

– K-drama about a detective who had his life fall apart after his wife was murdered. Wheels of Fortune (2020) – VOD debut for the new movie starring Breaking Bad’s Matt Jones.

– VOD debut for the new movie starring Breaking Bad’s Matt Jones. Yes Man (2008) – The Jim Carrey comedy where he can’t say no.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

Prospect (2018) – Sci-fi thriller starring Pedro Pascal about a father and daughter pairing heading to a mysterious moon to gather valuable resources.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (2020) N – German stand-up special looking into woke culture.

– German stand-up special looking into woke culture. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N – Dreamworks animated series for preschoolers.

– Dreamworks animated series for preschoolers. Mother (2020) N – Asian film.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th

A Christmas Catch (2018) – A TV movie holiday romance

– A TV movie holiday romance Christmas With A Prince (2018) – TV holiday romance starring Kaitlyn Leeb.

– TV holiday romance starring Kaitlyn Leeb. Love & Anarchy (Season 1) N – Comedy drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 5th

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020) – Otoja Abit directs this holiday romantic movie.

– Otoja Abit directs this holiday romantic movie. Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Season 1) N – Spanish true-crime series.

– Spanish true-crime series. Midnight at the Magnolia (2020) – Christmas-themed holiday romance movie.

One More Try (2012) – Filipino movie about a single mother is forced to reunite with her estranged husband to save her child from a deadly disease.

– Filipino movie about a single mother is forced to reunite with her estranged husband to save her child from a deadly disease. Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N – Holiday special about a political aide falling for an Air Force pilot.

– Holiday special about a political aide falling for an Air Force pilot. Paranormal (Season 1) N – Netflix’s third Arabic full Netflix Original set in the 1960s where a doctor begins believing paranormal events are occurring around him.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Citation (2020) N – Nigerian Original about a student who reports her professor after trying to rape her.

– Nigerian Original about a student who reports her professor after trying to rape her. Country Ever After (Season 1) N – Follow the family of Coffey Anderson in this reality series.

– Follow the family of Coffey Anderson in this reality series. Girl’s Revenge – Taiwanese high school drama.

– Taiwanese high school drama. La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (2019) N – French movie set in 1936 with fascism taking over the country.

– French movie set in 1936 with fascism taking over the country. The Hook Up Plan (New Special Episode) N – French series gets a special one-off episode.

– French series gets a special one-off episode. The Late Bloomer (2016) – Comedy about a man who goes through puberty a little later in life than most.

Wrong Kind of Black (Limited Series) – Australian comedy series about a DJ in the 1960s and 1970s finding out where he fits in the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Undercover (Season 2) N – Dutch thriller series where undercover agents infiltrate drug operations.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 10th

A Lion in the House (Limited Series) – Docuseries on five families going through cancer treatments over a period of 6 years.

Dash & Lily (Season 1) N – Comedy teen drama set in the festive season about a little red notebook that is passed between two lovers.

– Comedy teen drama set in the festive season about a little red notebook that is passed between two lovers. Trash Truck (Season 1) N – Kids cartoon about a trash truck and his two human friends making friends and exploring.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 11th

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) N – Portuguese reality series featuring two drag queens that’s essentially Drag Race – rumored for November 11th.

– Portuguese reality series featuring two drag queens that’s essentially Drag Race – rumored for November 11th. Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) N – Sketch comedy series.

– Sketch comedy series. The Liberator (Limited Series) N – Animation meets Band of Brothers in this WW2 limited series.

What We Wanted / Was wir wollten (2020) N – Austrian drama about parenthood with a couple facing fertility issues.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 12th

A Very Special Love (2008) – Filipino romantic family drama.

– Filipino romantic family drama. Fruitvale Station (2013) – Biopic of Oscar Grant III starring Michael B. Jordan.

– Biopic of Oscar Grant III starring Michael B. Jordan. Graceful Friends (Season 1) – Also known as Elegant Friends, a TV mystery series from South Korea.

– Also known as Elegant Friends, a TV mystery series from South Korea. Ludo (2020) N – Dark comedy from India.

– Dark comedy from India. Memories of a Teenager / Yo, Adolscente (2019) – Spanish drama.

– Spanish drama. Prom Night – Unclear what version.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 13th

American Horror Story (Season 9) – The ninth installment of the anthology series set in 1984.

– The ninth installment of the anthology series set in 1984. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N – A musical adventure holiday special featuring original songs from John Legend.

The Life Ahead / La vita davanti a se (2020) N – Italian drama about a Holocaust survivor taking in a 12-year-old boy who robbed her.

– Italian drama about a Holocaust survivor taking in a 12-year-old boy who robbed her. The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) N – Political thriller about a millionaire publisher blackmailed.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 15th

A Very Country Christmas (2017) – Holiday-themed family romance movie about a country star heading back home to find his roots.

– Holiday-themed family romance movie about a country star heading back home to find his roots. America’s Next Top Model (Seasons 19 & 20) – Two seasons of the reality series from CBS which airs on VH1.

– Two seasons of the reality series from CBS which airs on VH1. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2009) – Animated Sony Pictures movie that sees the return of the crazy scientist.

– Animated Sony Pictures movie that sees the return of the crazy scientist. Hometown Holiday (2018) – Holiday romance.

– Holiday romance. Polly Pocket (Season 2) – Animated Canadian adventures with the popular kids IP.

– Animated Canadian adventures with the popular kids IP. Survivor (Season 20 & Season 28) – CBS’s reality series Survivor debuts on Netflix.

The Crown (Season 4) N – The latest and final season for Olivia Colman in the role of Queen Elizabeth who will hand over the reins. The new epic seasons will introduce us to Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

– The latest and final season for Olivia Colman in the role of Queen Elizabeth who will hand over the reins. The new epic seasons will introduce us to Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. V for Vendetta (2005) – The Wachowski’s dystopian thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 16th

Loving (2016) – Romance based on a true story of an interracial couple in the late 1950s.

– Romance based on a true story of an interracial couple in the late 1950s. Whose Streets? (2017) – Documentary on the police killing of 18-year-old Mike Brown.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 17th

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) N – The latest Dreamworks adventures with The Boss Baby.

– The latest Dreamworks adventures with The Boss Baby. We Are The Champions (Season 1) N – Reality documentary series looking into some of the world’s oddest competitions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 18th

Bitter Daisies / El sabor de las margaritas (Season 2) N – More episodes of the crime thriller series.

– More episodes of the crime thriller series. Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (2020) N – Holiday reality special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) N – The sequel to The Princess Switch featuring Vanessa Hudgens playing the role of a down-to-earth baker and a prince’s wife.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 20th

Alien Xmas (2020) N – Christmas feature film about aliens attempting to steal Earth’s gravity.

– Christmas feature film about aliens attempting to steal Earth’s gravity. Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Season 3) N – Docu-series for foodies.

– Docu-series for foodies. If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) N – Two grieving parents mourn the loss of a loved one in the family.

– Two grieving parents mourn the loss of a loved one in the family. Voices of Fire (Season 1) N – Reality competition series about gospel singers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) N – Dolly Parton features in this small-town Christmas themed movie about a small town facing tough times around the holiday season.

Machete Kills (2013) – Robert Rodriguez directs this Danny Trejo action thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

Hard Kill (2020) – Action thriller starring Bruce Willis.

– Action thriller starring Bruce Willis. Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (2020) N – Documentary on the famed singer/songwriter.

Strongest Delivery Man (Season 1) – Korean drama about two food delivery works dueling it out.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 24th

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (2020) N – Holiday special for the Dreamworks series.

– Holiday special for the Dreamworks series. Hillbilly Elegy (2020) N – Ron Howard’s Netflix debut with this adaptation of the best-selling book featuring Amy Adams.

Notes for My Son / El Cuaderno de Tomy (2020) N – Argentinian movie about a woman battling terminal cancer and writes a book to speak about her life.

– Argentinian movie about a woman battling terminal cancer and writes a book to speak about her life. Wonderoos (Season 1) N – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) N – Kurt Russell boots up as Santa Clause again with Christmas once again under threat from a new source.

– Kurt Russell boots up as Santa Clause again with Christmas once again under threat from a new source. Great Pretender (Season 2) N – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 26th

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated (2020) – Stand-up special

– Stand-up special Mosul (2020) N – War thriller from executive producers The Russo Brothers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 27th

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (2020) N – Christmas special.

– Christmas special. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) N – Shondaland documentary looking into the ballet group.

– Shondaland documentary looking into the ballet group. Over Christmas / Überweihnachten (Season 1) N – Christmas series from Germany.

– Christmas series from Germany. Sugar Rush: Christmas (Season 2) N – Cooking reality series.

– Cooking reality series. The Beast / La Belva (2020) N – Film.

Virgin River (Season 2) N – The return of the popular Netflix romance series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 28th

The Uncanny Counter (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 29th

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (2020) N – Holiday kids animated special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 30th

The 2nd (2020) – Ryan Pillipe action thriller.

– Ryan Pillipe action thriller. Rust Creek (2018) – Crime thriller.

– Crime thriller. Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in November 2020? Let us know in the comments down below.