Comedy Central’s ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Classic Comedy Central sketch show Chappelle’s Show will be coming to Netflix but only in the United States from November 1st, 2020 (tomorrow at the time of publishing). Here’s why it’s coming to Netflix and why you should check it out if you haven’t already.

28 episodes were produced across 3-ish seasons which aired on Comedy Central between 2003 and 2006.

The sketch show was created by Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan and featured Dave Chappelle, Charlie Murphy and Donnell Rawlings who play assorted characters and featuring stand-up segments.

ViacomCBS has been on a licensing spree in recent months particularly to Netflix. At the start of October 2020, Netflix picked up two of CBS’s primetime shows including Evil and The Unicorn. Later in November 2020, Netflix will be carrying four seasons of ViacomCBS’s reality series, America’s Next Top Model and Survivor.

The series is coming to Netflix on a non-exclusive arrangement on November 1st, 2020 but only in the United States currently.

The best news you've heard all year: Chappelle's Show is coming to Netflix US pic.twitter.com/yMOOaf3BDA — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) October 30, 2020

Dave Chappelle’s home in recent years has been on Netflix. Netflix has released a number of specials with the famed comedian plus 6 specials including:

The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium

Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: 8:46

Chappelle has also appeared in Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and can be seen in 22nd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor which is available on Netflix too.

Netflix hasn’t had the best track records in the sketch comedy arena thus far. It’s biggest entry into the genre so far has been I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson which was renewed for a second season. We still don’t know whether The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show will be returning for future seasons.

As we mentioned, the show is being essentially leased to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis. That’s already evident given that it’s already been lined up for a rival streaming service, HBO Max. It will be releasing on HBO Max alongside a few other of CBS’s properties including Key & Peele, Nathan for You and Reno 911!. We don’t know if the other ViacomCBS titles will be coming to Netflix too.

#HBOMax News: Inside Amy Schumer, Chappelle's Show, Key & Peele, Nathan for You and Reno 911 will be joining the streamer on non-exclusive deals starting November 1. — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) October 30, 2020

Are you looking forward to checking out Chappelle’s Show on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.