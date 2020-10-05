‘Can You Hear Me?’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in November 2020

French-Canadian series Can You Hear Me? (also known as M’entends-tu?) is returning for its second and final season on Netflix in most regions around the globe from November 2020.

The series, in case you haven’t seen or heard of it, is about three girls from a low-income neighborhood battling bad boyfriends and dysfunctional boyfriends. If we had to come up with a comparison, think Shameless meets Derry Girls.

The series first aired on Télé-Québec back in December 2018 with its first 10 episodes. They didn’t arrive on Netflix until June 5th, 2020 in the majority of Netflix regions. Season 2 was quickly commissioned and began airing in Canada in January 2020 before wrapping up in March 2020.

It’s labeled as a Netflix Original outside of Canada but falls under the “exclusive international distribution” category of Netflix Original.

Season 2 of Can You Hear Me? is currently listed to hit Netflix in the US and other regions on November 1st, 2020.

Season 2 once again consists of 10 episodes with Ada released from prison being the main story thread kicking off the new season.

Among the new cast members for season 2 of the show include:

Mani Soleymanlou

Floyd Lapierre-Poupart

Fabiola Nyrva Aladin

Marc St-Martin

The series is available in various dub and sub formats with Canadian French being the original audio but English, European Spanish, Brazillian Portuguese, and Canadian French audio description are available. Subtitles are available in Polish, French, Polish, and Arabic. Closed captions are available for both French and Canadian French too.

Originally it was reported that season 2 was expected to hit Netflix at some time in September 2020.

Will there be a season 3 of Can You Hear Me?

Yes! Can You Hear Me? will be coming back for a third but final season as Envedette reports. Beyond that initial report that the show will be wrapping up, we don’t know any sort of release schedule just yet so keep it locked here for more.

Are you looking forward to more Can You Hear Me? on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.