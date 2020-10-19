Seasons 1-6 of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek, a classic TV drama that aired first on The WB. Here are the details on how and why Netflix has picked it up.

Created by Kevin Williamson, the teen coming-of-age drama was a staple of many teens growing up when it aired between 1998 and 2003.

Dawson’s Creek ran for 6 seasons in total across 128 episodes all of which are coming to Netflix.

Among the cast were James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, and Mary-Margaret Humes.

The series comes to Netflix as it purchases a number of streaming rights to shows to help fill the gaps left by COVID-19 related disruptions on its Original lineup and shows that it has licensed previously come up.

The series in the United States currently resides in full on Hulu but it’s unclear whether it will leave Hulu on November 1st. It wasn’t announced in either the October or November departure lists. It could be the case that Netflix will share with Hulu just like Community.

Young Americans, a spin-off for the series isn’t currently lined up to be on Netflix.

So far, the regions confirmed to be getting Dawson’s Creek include:

Whether Dawson’s Creek will hit Canada is unclear right now.

Dawson's Creek — one of television's most beloved coming-of-age stories — is coming to Netflix in The US on November 1 …and before you ask, the episodes won't have the original theme song (sorry) pic.twitter.com/f07QkbdFJY — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2020

The Netflix US account notes that the original theme song, “I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole, will not be available when the series drops though. Instead, it’ll be replaced with “Run Like Mad” by Jann Arden which is the version on international releases.

Many have already jumped to thinking Netflix will pick up more titles from The WB but the important distinction to make here is that Sony Pictures owns Dawson’s Creek. Other titles from the same genre and release time are instead mostly owned by Warner Brothers who are more reluctant to license out their library.

Netflix has now acquired a number of Sony Television titles in recent years. Last year, they picked up Outlander in the United States, earlier in 2020 we saw the release of the entire library of Community, and next year we’ll see the entire library of Seinfeld join Netflix too.

Are you looking forward to Dawson’s Creek joining Netflix on November 1st? Let us know in the comments down below.