Final Episodes of ‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Now on Netflix

Supernatural has wrapped up its final season on The CW and has just dropped on Netflix in the United States meaning you can watch every single episode of the series right now on Netflix.

Let’s catch you up. The majority of season 15 of Supernatural was added to Netflix in the US on June 5th, 2020 but was missing episodes 14 through 20.

As with many other shows, season 15 of Supernatural was cut short due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that shut down many productions including several of The CW’s shows that typically operate on much shorter filming schedules to release than other providers.

When will the final episodes air on The CW and arrive on Netflix?

Before the series comes to Netflix, it has to air on The CW, the show’s home. As we’ve known for a while, season 15 part 2 was part of the fall 2020 lineup. The series would return for its final episodes from October 8th with final 7 episodes.

We also know that the first of the final 7 episodes are due to air from October 8th, 2020. The final episode, which was a two-hour long special (albeit the final episode was its regular runtime of 42 minutes) aired on November 19th, 2020.

Then as per The CW’s output deal struck back in 2016 with Netflix, the series final episodes were predicted and did eventually arrive on Netflix (albeit without much fanfare) on November 27th, 2020 just 8 days after the finale aired.

When will Supernatural leave Netflix?

Unfortunately, once the final episodes hit Netflix, that will likely set off the timer as to when Supernatural is then due to leave. Currently, it’s taking around 5 years after the final episodes hit for the series to then leave Netflix.

If that’s the case, it’s likely we’ll see Supernatural depart around 2025 from Netflix in full likely for its new home on HBO Max. The reason it’d head to HBO Max over CBS All Access (both parent companies own The CW) is that the production company and owners of Supernatural is Warner Brothers.

Are you looking forward to catching the final 7 episodes of Supernatural on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.