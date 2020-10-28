What’s Coming to Netflix for Christmas 2020

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Netflix will be making it even more wonderful with its huge lineup of new Christmas-themed movies and TV series arriving throughout November and December 2020! Here’s a complete rundown of all the Christmas releases coming soon to Netflix.

As per last year’s Christmas lineup, the majority of Christmas-themed entries arrive in November 2020. It’s also expected this list will grow over time so keep this page bookmarked for the latest Christmas additions.

Netflix Queue was the first to release a preliminary list of holiday releases on October 7th, 2020.

The holiday season is upon us! Mark your calendars for these festive films and series … and take a closer look at four… pic.twitter.com/dRpohaUm2o — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 7, 2020

Coming to Netflix Over Christmas 2020

Please note: those marked with N are Netflix Originals

Coming to Netflix on October 28

Holidate (2020) N – Global – Being single over the holidays sucks. Two strangers decide to be each others’ plus ones in this holiday rom-com, but of course, they end up catching feelings.

Coming to Netflix on November 1

Christmas Break-In (2018) – UK & US – Holiday family special about a young girl stuck at school just before the holidays.

– UK & US – Holiday family special about a young girl stuck at school just before the holidays. A New York Christmas Wedding – US – Here’s one for the Hallmark Christmas lovers. As her Christmas Eve wedding draws near, Jennifer is visited by an angel and shown what could have been if she hadn’t denied her true feelings for her childhood best friend.

– US – Here’s one for the Hallmark Christmas lovers. As her Christmas Eve wedding draws near, Jennifer is visited by an angel and shown what could have been if she hadn’t denied her true feelings for her childhood best friend. Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale (2019) – US – Animated Christmas short movie for kids.

– US – Animated Christmas short movie for kids. Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2018) – US – Another animated festive movie for the kids.

– US – Another animated festive movie for the kids. Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018) – US – When Blitzen the reindeer announces his retirement, miniature horse, Elliot, has three days to secure his spot on Santa’s team in this animated feature-length movie.

Coming to Netflix on November 4

A Christmas Catch (2018) – US – While investigating the case of a handsome diamond thief, Detective Mackenzie Bennet ends up catching feelings as well as the criminal…

– US – While investigating the case of a handsome diamond thief, Detective Mackenzie Bennet ends up catching feelings as well as the criminal… Christmas with a Prince (2019) – US – Dr Tasha Mason is committed to providing the best care for the kids on her ward. Her life starts to change when a prince shows up with a broken leg. Featuring Kaitlyn Leeb.

Coming to Netflix on November 5

Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N – Global – Holiday special about a political aide falling for an Air Force pilot.

Coming to Netflix on November 10

Dash and Lily (Season 1) N – Global – Opposites attract at Christmas as cynical Dash and sunny Lily trade messages and dares in a red notebook they pass back and forth across the city. Based on the popular YA novels.

Coming to Netflix on November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) N – Global – This new Christmas masterpiece is produced by musician, John Legend, and filmed in Norwich, England: hometown to several of the WON team. A toymaker and his granddaughter construct a magical invention which, if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.

Coming to Netflix on November 15

A Very Country Christmas (2017) – US – Holiday-themed family romance movie about a country star heading back home to find his roots.

– US – Holiday-themed family romance movie about a country star heading back home to find his roots. Hometown Holiday (2018) – US – Another Christmas TV movie. A woman who escapes the city in favor of her small hometown finds herself falling for a rancher, but he’s not what he seems.

Coming to Netflix on November 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (2020) N – Global – Interior designer, Benjamin Bradley (AKA Mr Christmas) provides much-needed home makeovers just in time for the holidays in this new reality series.

Coming to Netflix on November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) N – Global – The sequel to one of the most popular Hallmark-style Christmas movies from recent years. A duchess switches places with a regular woman who looks just like her. Will love blossom in time for Christmas?

Coming to Netflix on November 20

Alien Xmas (2020) N – Global – Charming stop-motion animated movie about an alien attempting to disrupt Christmas by stealing the earth’s gravity.

– Global – Charming stop-motion animated movie about an alien attempting to disrupt Christmas by stealing the earth’s gravity. Santa in Training (2019) – UK Only – Another animated movie to enjoy with the family this Christmas. Every 30 years, a new Santa Claus is chosen to replace the man in red. What could go wrong…?

Coming to Netflix on November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (2020) N – Global – Another awesome-looking collaboration between Netflix and Queen Dolly. This movie tells the story of Regina: a rich woman who inherits most of the land in her small hometown. However, some of her plans aren’t very Christmassy…

Coming to Netflix on November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders Huttsgalor Holiday (2020) N – Global – A Christmas special from Dragons: Rescue Riders (the spin-off to How to Train Your Dragon). Snowfall marks the start of Odinyule — the Viking holiday of giving! But crazy weather might cancel the tradition unless the Rescue Riders can swoop in.

Coming to Netflix on November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (2020) N – Global – Sequel to the 2018 Christmas hit, The Christmas Chronicles. Kurt Russell boots up as Santa Clause again with Christmas once again under threat from a new source.

Coming to Netflix on November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (2020) N – Global – Christmas special for kids, featuring everyone’s favorite animated car…

– Global – Christmas special for kids, featuring everyone’s favorite animated car… Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (2020) N – Global – For many people, watching The Nutcracker ballet is something of a Christmas tradition. Shondaland brings us a fresh take on that tradition, with this behind the scenes documentary about Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker: a reimagining of the classic ballet featuring Black dancers.

Global – For many people, watching The Nutcracker ballet is something of a Christmas tradition. Shondaland brings us a fresh take on that tradition, with this behind the scenes documentary about Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker: a reimagining of the classic ballet featuring Black dancers. Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (2020) N – It’s everything you love about Sugar Rush, with a holly jolly twist in this Christmas-themed spin on competitive baking.

Coming to Netflix on November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (2020) N – Global – Animated Christmas special. An adventurous and lovable team of clever young creatures play, grow, laugh, learn and sing together in colorful Zoo York City.

Coming to Netflix on November 30

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (2019) – US – Animated Christmas special featuring Spookley, the square pumpkin.

Coming to Netflix on December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N – Global – Animated sequel to the 2017 Irish movie, Angela’s Christmas. A young girl is determined to bring her family together for Christmas, no matter what it takes. Based on a short story by acclaimed Irish author, Frank McCourt.

– Global – Animated sequel to the 2017 Irish movie, Angela’s Christmas. A young girl is determined to bring her family together for Christmas, no matter what it takes. Based on a short story by acclaimed Irish author, Frank McCourt. The Holiday Movies That Made Us (2020) N – Global – Spinoff to the popular series, The Movies That Made Us. This one takes a look at modern Christmas classics Elf, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Coming to Netflix on December 3

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) N – Global – Animated special featuring everyone’s favorite monkey with a toolbelt

– Global – Animated special featuring everyone’s favorite monkey with a toolbelt Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem / Just Another Christmas (2020) N – Global – A Christmas movie from Brasil. Grinchy Jorge takes a fall on Christmas Eve, and wakes up in his own festive “Groundhog Day”.

Coming to Netflix on December 4

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (2020) N – Global – Animated addition to the Captain Underpants franchise. Harold and George love Christmas, but they decide it needs an upgrade. Instead, they create Blissmas.

– Global – Animated addition to the Captain Underpants franchise. Harold and George love Christmas, but they decide it needs an upgrade. Instead, they create Blissmas. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 – US – Christmas special of The Great British Baking Show. Expect plenty of your favorite festive treats.

Coming to Netflix on December 5

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) N – Global – Animated Christmas special featuring plenty of trains.

Coming to Netflix on December 8

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) N – Global – Another animated children’s special, this time featuring your favorite little monsters.

Coming to Netflix on December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (2020) N – Global – Christmas special from YA series, Ashley Garcia. A teenage scientist, Ashley moves across the country to work for NASA and ends up living with her football coach uncle.

– Global – Christmas special from YA series, Ashley Garcia. A teenage scientist, Ashley moves across the country to work for NASA and ends up living with her football coach uncle. The Big Show Show: Christmas (2020) N – Global – Christmas special from the now-cancelled The Big Show Show. Netflix is rounding out the series with one final episode from WWE star, the Big Show.

Coming to Netflix on December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas (2020) N – Global – Christmas special from the Trash Truck gang. When Hank finds out that Trash Truck doesn’t know what Christmas is, he sets out to show him and their friends what the magical holiday is all about. And luckily for Santa, the friends are up to speed just in time to help save Christmas.

What are you looking forward to watching over the Christmas period on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.