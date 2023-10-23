Welcome to your first early look ahead at what’s set to arrive on Netflix in November 2023. This list will contain everything set to arrive on Netflix in the United States of America in the penultimate month of 2023.

Please note that this list will be a work in progress throughout much of October 2023. We’ll be collating all the latest November 2023 titles every few days and updating this list, so keep it bookmarked. If we’ve missed any November releases, give us a nudge in the comments! Netflix will release its own list of November 2023 in the last couple of weeks of October, likely on a Wednesday.

As always, you’ll want to keep an eye on the removals list for November 2023, which includes Nickelodeon favorites set to depart and some excellent movies.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) – John Krasinksi stars in this big-budget Michael Bay movie about a US compound that’s attacked in Libya.

– John Krasinksi stars in this big-budget Michael Bay movie about a US compound that’s attacked in Libya. 60 Days In (Season 5) – Reality series on the realities of prisons in the US.

– Reality series on the realities of prisons in the US. Black Christmas (2019) – Horror mystery starring Imogen Poots.

– Horror mystery starring Imogen Poots. Cold Pursuit (2019) – Liam Neeson stars in this snow-covered action comedy thriller about a snowplow driver seeking out revenge.

– Liam Neeson stars in this snow-covered action comedy thriller about a snowplow driver seeking out revenge. Drag Me to Hell (2009) – Originally scheduled for mid-September, this horror from director and writer Sam Raimi is about a loan officer who gets a supernatural curse.

– Originally scheduled for mid-September, this horror from director and writer Sam Raimi is about a loan officer who gets a supernatural curse. Downsizing (2017) – Matt Damon becomes smoll in this sci-fi comedy that you’ve no doubt seen constant clips of on TikTok.

– Matt Damon becomes smoll in this sci-fi comedy that you’ve no doubt seen constant clips of on TikTok. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) – Rogue scientists set out to reset the balance of humanity by awakening the world’s monsters. Godzilla is the only one who can save us.

– Rogue scientists set out to reset the balance of humanity by awakening the world’s monsters. Godzilla is the only one who can save us. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) – Directed by Adam Wingard, this Monsterverse entry sees the squaring off of Godzilla and King Kong.

– Directed by Adam Wingard, this Monsterverse entry sees the squaring off of Godzilla and King Kong. Hurricane Season (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican drama film about a group of teens who find a floating corpse and their town’s hidden secrets come to the forefront.

Locked In (2023) Netflix Original – British psychological horror thriller starring Famke Janssen.

– British psychological horror thriller starring Famke Janssen. Mysteries of the Faith (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary series explores the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary treasures.

– Documentary series explores the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary treasures. Nuovo Olimpo (2023) Netflix Original – Italian LGBTQ drama film.

– Italian LGBTQ drama film. Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 (2015) – Kevin James returns as the meme-worthy Paul Blart, who has to protect Las Vegas.

– Kevin James returns as the meme-worthy Paul Blart, who has to protect Las Vegas. Saitama Host Club / Saitama no Host (Season 1) – Follows the life of an entrepreneur who is tasked with rebuilding restaurants as a consultant. Japanese drama.

– Follows the life of an entrepreneur who is tasked with rebuilding restaurants as a consultant. Japanese drama. Sherlock Gnomes (2018) – Animated movie featuring the voices of Johnny Depp and Emily Blunt.

Six Feet Under (Seasons 1-5) HBO Original – The last major HBO show coming to Netflix US (that we know about) that’s about a family that operates within the cutthroat nature of the funeral home business.

– The last major HBO show coming to Netflix US (that we know about) that’s about a family that operates within the cutthroat nature of the funeral home business. Strawberry Shortcake: Perfect Holiday (2023) – Children’s animated special.

– Children’s animated special. Ted 2 (2015) – The Seth MacFarlane comedy sequel about a man and his foul-mouthed teddy bear navigating work and life.

– The Seth MacFarlane comedy sequel about a man and his foul-mouthed teddy bear navigating work and life. The Change-Up (2011) – Comedy starring Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds where a father and a bachelor switch lives after a lightning strike.

– Comedy starring Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds where a father and a bachelor switch lives after a lightning strike. The Mummy (2017) – Tom Cruise stars in this reboot of the classic adventure franchise.

– Tom Cruise stars in this reboot of the classic adventure franchise. The Transporter: Refuelled (2015) – Action thriller starring Ed Skrein.

– Action thriller starring Ed Skrein. Think Like A Dog (2020) – Family comedy about a 12-year-old tech prodigy inventing a device that allows him to talk to his dog. Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel star.

– Family comedy about a 12-year-old tech prodigy inventing a device that allows him to talk to his dog. Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel star. Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs Haysoom (Limited Series) Netflix Original – New insights from various parties come to light that raise questions about Jens Söring’s conviction of the 1985 murders of his then-girlfriend’s parents.

– New insights from various parties come to light that raise questions about Jens Söring’s conviction of the 1985 murders of his then-girlfriend’s parents. Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion: The Movie (2006) – Coomedy starring Tyler Perry and Blair Underwood

Whiplash (2014) – Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical drama about a young drummer enrolling with a cutthroat instructor.

– Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical drama about a young drummer enrolling with a cutthroat instructor. Wingwomen / Voleuses (2023) Netflix Original – French action-comedy about two thieves and best friends making a new recruit.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

All The Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, this new WW2 drama depicts a blind French girl taking refuge during the war and her unlikely connection with a German soldier.

Cigarette Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – Romantic drama series out of Indonesia.

– Romantic drama series out of Indonesia. Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (2023) Netflix Original – Colombian sports documentary on the soccer player René Higuita.

– Colombian sports documentary on the soccer player René Higuita. Onimusha (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the Capcom video game series.

– Anime series based on the Capcom video game series. Unicorn Academy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids cartoon series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Blue Eye Samurai (Season 1) Netflix Original – Eight-episode animated series from Amber Noizumi & Michael Green about a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking deliverance

of revenge.

– Eight-episode animated series from Amber Noizumi & Michael Green about a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking deliverance of revenge. Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean drama series.

– South Korean drama series. Erin & Aaron (Season 1) – Nickelodeon live-action series following two siblings who couldn’t be more different but connect over music.

– Nickelodeon live-action series following two siblings who couldn’t be more different but connect over music. Ferry: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – Continuing on from the Dutch action movies, this new series sees Ferry Bouman fighting the drug lord Arie Tack.

– Continuing on from the Dutch action movies, this new series sees Ferry Bouman fighting the drug lord Arie Tack. NYAD (2023) Netflix Original – Biopic on the disputed athlete Diana Nyad, who aimed to swim 110 miles between Cuba and Florida.

– Biopic on the disputed athlete Diana Nyad, who aimed to swim 110 miles between Cuba and Florida. Selling Sunset (Season 7) Netflix Original – Reality property series.

– Reality property series. The Tailor (Season 3) Netflix Original – Turkish mystery drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th

Insidious: The Red Door (2023) – Sony Pictures Release – The fifth installment of the horror franchise starring Ty Simpkins and Patrick Wilson.

Lopez vs Lopez (Season 1) Netflix Original – NBC sitcom starring George Lopez and Mayan Lopez.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Football Manager 2024 Mobile (iOS and Android) Netflix Games – The latest entry in the sports management simulator.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 7th

Face Off (Multiple Seasons) – Aspiring special effects makeup artists compete for big prizes and a Hollywood career by designing the most lavish, otherworldly aliens and creatures.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 8th

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (2023) Netflix Original – German documentary on a tourist town that gets a group of Dutchmen move in and brings in hundreds of jobs, but is it above board?

– German documentary on a tourist town that gets a group of Dutchmen move in and brings in hundreds of jobs, but is it above board? Escaping Twin Flames (Season 1) Netflix Original – 3 episode documentary series about the leaders of a group that claim they can make you fall in love with a destined partner.

– 3 episode documentary series about the leaders of a group that claim they can make you fall in love with a destined partner. Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche (2021) – Documentary from Jared Drake and Steven Siig that tells the harrowing stories from former ski patrollers and the deadly avalanche that happened in Lake Tohoe.

– Documentary from Jared Drake and Steven Siig that tells the harrowing stories from former ski patrollers and the deadly avalanche that happened in Lake Tohoe. Robbie Williams (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Documentary series on the solo artist and former Take-That singer and songwriter.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Akuma Kun (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series.

– Japanese anime series. Bros (Season 1) Netflix Original – Hebrew drama.

– Hebrew drama. Resident Evil: Death Island (2023) – Bizarre clues and a new T-Virus strain lead Agent Chris Redfield and a team of familiar faces to Alcatraz Island to confront a mysterious threat.

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the Egyptian Theatre that Netflix has restored. Featuring Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson.

– Documentary on the Egyptian Theatre that Netflix has restored. Featuring Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson. Untameable / Cristo y Rey (2023) – Spanish biopic on Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey who married and made a million dollar business.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 10th

At the Moment (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anthology series from Taiwan set during the pandemic following 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache.

– Anthology series from Taiwan set during the pandemic following 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache. Fame After Fame / ¡Sálvese quien pueda! (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of “Sálvame” look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series.

– After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of “Sálvame” look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series. Oregon (2023) – Turkish comedy set in the summer of 1985 about two friends hoping to give their friend a music tape.

– Turkish comedy set in the summer of 1985 about two friends hoping to give their friend a music tape. The Killer (2023) Netflix Original – David Fincher’s thriller epic about an assassin who begins to develop a conscious.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 14th

Criminal Code (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazilian crime drama about federal agents having to get creative to solve a “larger-than-life robbery.”

– Brazilian crime drama about federal agents having to get creative to solve a “larger-than-life robbery.” Dubai Bling (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality series.

– Reality series. How to Become a Mob Boss (Season 1) Netflix Original – Peter Dinklage narrates this dark satirical documentary on the rise and falls of numerous mob bosses.

– Peter Dinklage narrates this dark satirical documentary on the rise and falls of numerous mob bosses. Suburræterna (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian crime thriller series.

– Italian crime thriller series. The Netflix Cup (LIVE) Netflix Original – Sports special where F1 drivers and PGA Tour Golfers team up for a competition at the Wynn Las Vegas golf course.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 15th

Feedback (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish crime thriller. A rock star with memory issues due to his alcoholism goes on a wild search to find his missing son.

– Polish crime thriller. A rock star with memory issues due to his alcoholism goes on a wild search to find his missing son. Stamped from the Beginning (2023) Netflix Original – Hybrid-documentary based on the Dr. Ibram X. Kendi book. Potentially releasing on November 20th – standby on the change.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 16th

A Nice Girl Like You (2020) – Romantic comedy that sees a violinist creating a wild to-do list. Starring Lucy Hale.

Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023) Netflix Original – Live-action Christmas comedy. Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeño star.

– Live-action Christmas comedy. Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeño star. Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture (2019) – The movie companion to the classic British series. It stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, and Elizabeth McGovern.

– The movie companion to the classic British series. It stars Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, and Elizabeth McGovern. Harriet (2019) – Focus Features biopic western telling the story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery.

– Focus Features biopic western telling the story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery. In Love and Deep Water (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese rom-com written by Yuji Sakamoto and starring Ryo Yoshizawa and Aoi Miyazaki.

– Japanese rom-com written by Yuji Sakamoto and starring Ryo Yoshizawa and Aoi Miyazaki. Lone Survivor (2013) – Action biopic on Marcus Luttrell (played by Mark Wahlberg) and his team setting out to kill a Taliban leader.

– Action biopic on Marcus Luttrell (played by Mark Wahlberg) and his team setting out to kill a Taliban leader. Mutt (2023) – A trans man confronts his past after bumping into his ex-boyfriend. LGBTQ drama from writer and director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz.

The Crown (Season 6 – Part 1) Netflix Original – The first half of the final season of Netflix’s flagship biopic series on the life of Queen Elizabeth II takes place in the 2000s.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 17th

All-Time High (2023) Netflix Original – French romantic comedy movie.

– French romantic comedy movie. Believer 2 (2023) Netflix Original – South Korean action movie sequel that sees the deadly war escalate with a new fixer coming from China to help resolve the situation. BAIK directs.

– South Korean action movie sequel that sees the deadly war escalate with a new fixer coming from China to help resolve the situation. BAIK directs. CoComelon Lane (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new spin-off cartoon based on the YouTube series that’s become a sensation on Netflix.

– A new spin-off cartoon based on the YouTube series that’s become a sensation on Netflix. Holy Family (Season 2) Netflix Original – The second and final season of the Spanish drama.

Rustin (2023) Netflix Original – Colman Domingo stars in this biopic on the activist Bayard Rustin.

– Colman Domingo stars in this biopic on the activist Bayard Rustin. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series featuring all the voices from the original movie in this new take on the classic comics.

See You On Venus (2023) – SVOD premiere of this romantic drama based on a book starring Virginia Gardner and Alex Aiono.

– SVOD premiere of this romantic drama based on a book starring Virginia Gardner and Alex Aiono. The Dads (2023) Netflix Original – LGBTQ documentary from director Luchina Fisher.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 21st

Leo (2023) Netflix Original – Adam Sandler produces, writes and lends his voice to this new animated feature about an elementary school class pet.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

Squid Game: The Challenge (Season 1) Netflix Original – The hit Korean series is turned into a controversial game show in this new British production that sees contestants competing for one of the largest prize pools in game show history.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

My Daemon (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 24th

A Nearly Normal Family (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Swedish thriller series based on the book by Mattias Edvardsson.

– Swedish thriller series based on the book by Mattias Edvardsson. I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican movie – A writer’s career — and entire life — suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona.

– Mexican movie – A writer’s career — and entire life — suddenly goes off script when he falls prey to a dangerous web of criminals right before moving to Barcelona. Last Call for Istanbul (2024) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 28th

Love Like a K-Drama (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese dating show whether contestants are thrown into the work of Korean dramas in the hope of finding love.

– Japanese dating show whether contestants are thrown into the work of Korean dramas in the hope of finding love. Onmyōji (Season 1) Netflix Original – New anime series based on the beloved manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 29th

American Symphony (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on musician Jon Batiste, who is tackling a new challenge of composing an original symphony. Hotly tipped for an Oscar nod.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 30th

Obliterated (Season 1) Netflix Original – The creators of Cobra Kai return to Netflix with their big new action-comedy series set in the big lights of Las Vegas.

Family Switch (2023) Netflix Original – Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, and Wednesday star Emma Myers feature in this family comedy where they all switch bodies.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (2023) Netflix Original – Holiday animated special from DreamWorks.

– Holiday animated special from DreamWorks. Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Two additional Christmas episodes of the fifth season of the feel-good romantic drama.

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix in November 2023? Let us know in the comments.