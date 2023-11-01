Netflix Added 54 New Movies and Series for November 1st, 2023

Happy first of the month! Welcome to your roundup of everything new on Netflix, where we’ve got a lot of movies and series to cover. In fact, Netflix added over 50 new movies and shows for today, so let’s waste no time and dig in.
There’s still lots to arrive on Netflix throughout the remainder of the week. Coming up tomorrow includes the brand new limited series All The Light We Cannot See, and on Friday, we’ll see the release of the animated series BLUE EYE SAMURAI and the biopic NYAD.
Table of Contents
Top 3 Picks from Today’s New Releases
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Action, Drama, History
Director: Michael Bay
Cast: John Krasinski, Pablo Schreiber, James Badge Dale
Writer: Chuck Hogan, Mitchell Zuckoff
Runtime: 144 min / 2h 24m
There are a few new crowd-pleasing licensed movies added to Netflix today, but the one we’re going to pick out is the John Krasinski-led historical war movie 13 Hours.
Krasinski, best known for his roles in The Office and A Quiet Place, plays Jack Silva, who is in charge of a squad of soldiers that come under attack at the U.S. compound in Libya.
While critics weren’t major fans of the Michael Bay movie, its grown to be a strong hit with audiences over the years.
Six Feet Under (Seasons 1-5)
Number of episodes: 63
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy
Writer: Alan Ball
Runtime: 55 min
The last of the announced roster of HBO shows coming to Netflix drops today with all five seasons of Six Feet Under now streaming.
First airing in 2001, you’ll get to know the Fisher family who run a funeral home. It’s a mixture of formats, with each episode beginning like an episode of House M.D. with a new death occurring, but there’s also elements from the likes of iZombie, Succession, and The Family Business in here, too.
If you’re looking for a long binge, this is it.
Locked In (2023)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Director: Nour Wazzi
Cast: Famke Janssen, Anna Friel, Finn Cole
Writer: Rowan Joffe
Runtime: 96 mins / 1h 36m
Hidden away in the new releases today are also a few new Netflix Original titles, with the highlight being the Famke Janssen-led horror thriller Locked In, which comes from Guamont and Neon Films.
Here’s the rundown on what you can expect from the new hour-and-a-half movie courtesy of Netflix:
“A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient’s injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 1st, 2023
For an expanded version of this list with movie/series posters, trailers, a list of the cast and directors, plus lots more, visit our New on Netflix hub and scroll down.
46 New Movies Added Today
- 13 Going on 30 (2004) – PG-13 – English
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) – R – English
- 2012 (2009) – PG-13 – English
- Black Christmas (2019) – PG-13 – English
- Cold Pursuit (2019) – R – English
- Contraband (2012) – R – English
- Cop Land (1997) – R – English
- Desperado (1995) – R – English
- Downsizing (2017) – R – English
- Drag Me to Hell (2009) – PG-13 – English
- Eagle Eye (2008) – PG-13 – English
- Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) – PG-13 – English
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) – PG-13 – English
- Hurricane Season (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Legion (2010) – R – English
- Locked In (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) – PG-13 – English
- Nuovo Olimpo (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) – PG – English
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) – PG – English
- Pitch Perfect (2012) – PG-13 – English
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) – PG-13 – English
- Sea of Love (1989) – R – English
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018) – PG – English
- Silverado (1985) – PG-13 – English
- Sixteen Candles (1984) – PG – English
- Strawberry Shortcake’s Perfect Holiday (2023) – TV-Y – English
- Ted 2 (2015) – R – English
- The Addams Family (1991) – PG-13 – English
- The Big Lebowski (1998) – R – English
- The Change-Up (2011) – R – English
- The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) – PG-13 – English
- The Impossible (2012) – PG-13 – English
- The Mummy (2017) – PG-13 – English
- The Scorpion King (2002) – PG-13 – English
- The Social Network (2010) – PG-13 – English
- The Souvenir: Part II (2021) – R – English
- The Transporter Refueled (2015) – PG-13 – English
- The Wolfman (2010) – R – English
- Think Like a Dog (2020) – PG – English
- Underworld: Evolution (2006) – R – English
- Whiplash (2014) – R – English
- Wingwomen (2023) – TV-MA – French
- Woodshock (2017) – R – English
- Year One (2009) – PG-13 – English
- Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006) – PG – English
8 New TV Series Added Today
- 60 Days In (Season 4) – TV-14 – English
- Love in the Wild (1 Season ) – TV-14 – English
- Mysteries of the Faith (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Saitama Host Club (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Six Feet Under (Seasons 1-5) – TV-MA – English
- The Thundermans (Season 3) – TV-14 – English
- Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (Limited Series) Netflix Original – N/A – German
- Victorious (Season 3) – TV-G – English
Note: Netflix lost the early seasons of The Thundermans and Victorious.
Netflix Top 10 Movies and Series for November 1st
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|1
|Get Gotti
|Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
|2
|Botched
|Pain Hustlers
|3
|Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga
|No Hard Feelings
|4
|Life on Our Planet
|Minions
|5
|The Fall of the House of Usher
|Knights of the Zodiac
|6
|Bodies
|The Kill Team
|7
|Carl Weber’s The Family Business
|Old Dads
|8
|Big Mouth
|Hotel Transylvania 2
|9
|The Great British Bake Off
|Hubie Halloween
|10
|Beckham
|Casper
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.