Netflix Added 54 New Movies and Series for November 1st, 2023

Happy first of the month! Welcome to your roundup of everything new on Netflix, where we’ve got a lot of movies and series to cover. In fact, Netflix added over 50 new movies and shows for today, so let’s waste no time and dig in.

There’s still lots to arrive on Netflix throughout the remainder of the week. Coming up tomorrow includes the brand new limited series All The Light We Cannot See, and on Friday, we’ll see the release of the animated series BLUE EYE SAMURAI and the biopic NYAD.

Top 3 Picks from Today’s New Releases

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: John Krasinski, Pablo Schreiber, James Badge Dale

Writer: Chuck Hogan, Mitchell Zuckoff

Runtime: 144 min / 2h 24m

There are a few new crowd-pleasing licensed movies added to Netflix today, but the one we’re going to pick out is the John Krasinski-led historical war movie 13 Hours.

Krasinski, best known for his roles in The Office and A Quiet Place, plays Jack Silva, who is in charge of a squad of soldiers that come under attack at the U.S. compound in Libya.

While critics weren’t major fans of the Michael Bay movie, its grown to be a strong hit with audiences over the years.

Six Feet Under (Seasons 1-5)

Number of episodes: 63

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy

Writer: Alan Ball

Runtime: 55 min

The last of the announced roster of HBO shows coming to Netflix drops today with all five seasons of Six Feet Under now streaming.

First airing in 2001, you’ll get to know the Fisher family who run a funeral home. It’s a mixture of formats, with each episode beginning like an episode of House M.D. with a new death occurring, but there’s also elements from the likes of iZombie, Succession, and The Family Business in here, too.

If you’re looking for a long binge, this is it.

Locked In (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Nour Wazzi

Cast: Famke Janssen, Anna Friel, Finn Cole

Writer: Rowan Joffe

Runtime: 96 mins / 1h 36m

Hidden away in the new releases today are also a few new Netflix Original titles, with the highlight being the Famke Janssen-led horror thriller Locked In, which comes from Guamont and Neon Films.

Here’s the rundown on what you can expect from the new hour-and-a-half movie courtesy of Netflix:

“A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient’s injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 1st, 2023

For an expanded version of this list with movie/series posters, trailers, a list of the cast and directors, plus lots more, visit our New on Netflix hub and scroll down.

46 New Movies Added Today

13 Going on 30 (2004) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) – R – English

– R – English 2012 (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Black Christmas (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Cold Pursuit (2019) – R – English

– R – English Contraband (2012) – R – English

– R – English Cop Land (1997) – R – English

– R – English Desperado (1995) – R – English

– R – English Downsizing (2017) – R – English

– R – English Drag Me to Hell (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Eagle Eye (2008) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Hurricane Season (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Legion (2010) – R – English

– R – English Locked In (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Nuovo Olimpo (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) – PG – English

– PG – English Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) – PG – English

– PG – English Pitch Perfect (2012) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Sea of Love (1989) – R – English

– R – English Sherlock Gnomes (2018) – PG – English

– PG – English Silverado (1985) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Sixteen Candles (1984) – PG – English

– PG – English Strawberry Shortcake’s Perfect Holiday (2023) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Ted 2 (2015) – R – English

– R – English The Addams Family (1991) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Big Lebowski (1998) – R – English

– R – English The Change-Up (2011) – R – English

– R – English The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Impossible (2012) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Mummy (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Scorpion King (2002) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Social Network (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Souvenir: Part II (2021) – R – English

– R – English The Transporter Refueled (2015) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Wolfman (2010) – R – English

– R – English Think Like a Dog (2020) – PG – English

– PG – English Underworld: Evolution (2006) – R – English

– R – English Whiplash (2014) – R – English

– R – English Wingwomen (2023) – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Woodshock (2017) – R – English

– R – English Year One (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006) – PG – English

8 New TV Series Added Today

60 Days In (Season 4) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Love in the Wild (1 Season ) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Mysteries of the Faith (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Saitama Host Club (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Six Feet Under (Seasons 1-5) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Thundermans (Season 3) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (Limited Series) Netflix Original – N/A – German

– N/A – German Victorious (Season 3) – TV-G – English

Note: Netflix lost the early seasons of The Thundermans and Victorious.

Netflix Top 10 Movies and Series for November 1st

# TV Shows Movies 1 Get Gotti Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 2 Botched Pain Hustlers 3 Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga No Hard Feelings 4 Life on Our Planet Minions 5 The Fall of the House of Usher Knights of the Zodiac 6 Bodies The Kill Team 7 Carl Weber’s The Family Business Old Dads 8 Big Mouth Hotel Transylvania 2 9 The Great British Bake Off Hubie Halloween 10 Beckham Casper

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.