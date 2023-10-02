It’s time to look at all the removals planned for Netflix US in November 2023. Below, we’ll be keeping track of all the movies and series set to leave Netflix throughout the course of the month, and we’ll be updating it regularly as new titles get announced to be facing the chopping block.

Why does Netflix remove content? As we’ve explained before, the streamer removes content from its library due to the expiration of licensing agreements. These agreements are with other companies who Netflix effectively rents content from for a fixed period of time. If they’re showing a removal notice, that means that their fixed period has come to an end.

A couple of notes before we dig into the list of removals. Firstly, we list titles for the actual day of release. That means if we list something for removal on November 5th, your last day to watch will be November 4th.

We typically get word of removals around a month before they’re due to depart. Our list also includes titles not mentioned by Netflix in their New on Netflix newsletter for news outlets.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2023

Note: All removals are subject to change, whether that be dates moved forward or back. They’re also subject to being renewed.

What’s Leaving Netflix on November 1st

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Fairly Odd Summer (2014)

Bee Movie (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Collateral (2004)

Coming to America (1988)

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library (2017) – Nickelodeon Removal

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (2017) – Nickelodeon Removal

Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3)

Jinxed (2013) – Nickelodeon Removal

Just Go With It (2011)

Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3)

Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016) – Nickelodeon Removal

Liar Liar (1997)

Mile 22 (2018)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Tagged (Seasons 1-3)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015) – Nickelodeon Removal

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Thundermans (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon Removal

The Wiz (1978)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Victorious (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon Removal

Voice (2018)

