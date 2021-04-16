‘Haunted’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in May 2021

The Netflix Original reality series Haunted will be returning for a third season on Netflix around the world and is set to premiere globally on May 14th, 2021.

If you’re not familiar with the format, each episode acts as a new story told by different people from around the world. They’re horror-themed incidents that apparently happened in real life. Each episode consists of the testimonial from the victims of said supernatural/horror experience and recreation from the creative team behind the show.

Traditionally we’ve gotten new seasons of Haunted on Netflix every October which is the most logical release given it’s Halloween. Season 1 released on October 19th, 20218 while season 2 released a year later in October 2019.

Season 3, expected to consist of another 6 episodes is set to hit globally on May 14th, 2021.

What can we expect from Haunted season 3? Very much more of the same but with new evil characters.

The trailer reveals one of the stories will revolve around a satanic cult, another fighting off what seems to be a plume of smoke, a devil cat, a dead butler, and the girl from the ring (?).

In addition to a new season coming much earlier than we would’ve expected, the show is one of a number of Netflix Original reality series that has expanded beyond just its English series with the Latin American series releasing on Netflix just a few weeks back on March 31st, 2021.

Due to the nature of the show, it’s certainly attracted a lot of controversy since its first debut. Claims of over-exaggerated stories and outright fabrications are often debated but ultimately, all we have to go on at the end of the day is hearsay.

There’s a great video we’ve embedded below that explains the problems with the series.

We’re expecting more details on season 3 of Haunted as and when we get it. Let us know in the comments if you’re excited to watch it on Netflix in May 2021.