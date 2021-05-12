What's on Netflix > Netflix News > List of LEGO Movies & Shows on Netflix

List of LEGO Movies & Shows on Netflix

by @kasey__moore on May 12, 2021, 5:52 am EST
Netflix hosts a large collection of LEGO movies and TV specials and we’re going to list all of them below. As of May 2021, Netflix in the United States carries 17 LEGO titles.

The list of LEGO movies and TV series on Netflix regularly changes as licensing rights come up for renewal. You can see this demonstrated perfectly by comparing this list with the 2017 list that Decider.com published.

Before we get into what is on Netflix, let’s first take a look at a few of the LEGO titles that has departed the service:

  • Lego Friends – removed in January 2021
  • LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Day of the Departed – removed in January 2021
  • LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission – removed in January 2021
  • LEGO: City – removed in November 2019
  • LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain – removed in March 2019
  • LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High – removed in March 2019

Full List of LEGO Movies on Netflix in the United States

Cover Title / Description
LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 03/04/2016
Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 02/01/2019
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.7/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 09/01/2017
LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 03/04/2016
LEGO House - Home of the Brick LEGO House – Home of the Brick (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-G First Released: 06/15/2018
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (2019–)
Rating: TV-Y First Released: 11/01/2020
LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (2018)
Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 11/01/2020
LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 11/01/2018
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Rating: TV-Y7-FV First Released: 03/01/2021
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled! LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled! (2015)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 08/06/2019
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 02/01/2019
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 02/01/2019
LEGO Ninjago LEGO Ninjago (2019–)
Rating: TV-Y7-FV First Released: 11/01/2020
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu (2011)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 01/05/2019
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Happy Birthday to You! LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)
Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 09/14/2017
LEGO: CITY Adventures LEGO: CITY Adventures (2019–)
Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 11/01/2020
LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 01/05/2019

What’s your favorite Lego title currently streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below

