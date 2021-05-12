List of LEGO Movies & Shows on Netflix

Netflix hosts a large collection of LEGO movies and TV specials and we’re going to list all of them below. As of May 2021, Netflix in the United States carries 17 LEGO titles.

The list of LEGO movies and TV series on Netflix regularly changes as licensing rights come up for renewal. You can see this demonstrated perfectly by comparing this list with the 2017 list that Decider.com published.

Before we get into what is on Netflix, let’s first take a look at a few of the LEGO titles that has departed the service:

Lego Friends – removed in January 2021

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Day of the Departed – removed in January 2021

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission – removed in January 2021

LEGO: City – removed in November 2019

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain – removed in March 2019

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High – removed in March 2019

Full List of LEGO Movies on Netflix in the United States

Cover Title / Description LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One (2016)

IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 03/04/2016 Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered (2014)

IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 02/01/2019 LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (2017)

IMDb Score: 6.7/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 09/01/2017 LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016)

IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 03/04/2016 LEGO House – Home of the Brick (2018)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-G First Released: 06/15/2018 LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (2019–)

Rating: TV-Y First Released: 11/01/2020 LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (2018)

Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 11/01/2020 LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape (2016)

IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 11/01/2018 LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Rating: TV-Y7-FV First Released: 03/01/2021 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled! (2015)

IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 08/06/2019 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther (2018)

IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 02/01/2019 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy (2017)

IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 02/01/2019 LEGO Ninjago (2019–)

Rating: TV-Y7-FV First Released: 11/01/2020 LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu (2011)

IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 01/05/2019 LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)

Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 09/14/2017 LEGO: CITY Adventures (2019–)

Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 11/01/2020 LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload (2013)

IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 01/05/2019

