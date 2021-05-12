List of LEGO Movies & Shows on Netflix

Netflix hosts a large collection of LEGO movies and TV specials and we’re going to list all of them below. As of May 2021, Netflix in the United States carries 17 LEGO titles.
The list of LEGO movies and TV series on Netflix regularly changes as licensing rights come up for renewal. You can see this demonstrated perfectly by comparing this list with the 2017 list that Decider.com published.
Before we get into what is on Netflix, let’s first take a look at a few of the LEGO titles that has departed the service:
- Lego Friends – removed in January 2021
- LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Day of the Departed – removed in January 2021
- LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission – removed in January 2021
- LEGO: City – removed in November 2019
- LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain – removed in March 2019
- LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High – removed in March 2019
Full List of LEGO Movies on Netflix in the United States
|Cover
|Title / Description
|LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 03/04/2016
|Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered (2014)
IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 02/01/2019
|LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.7/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 09/01/2017
|LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 03/04/2016
|LEGO House – Home of the Brick (2018)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-G First Released: 06/15/2018
|LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (2019–)
Rating: TV-Y First Released: 11/01/2020
|LEGO Jurassic World: Secret Exhibit (2018)
Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 11/01/2020
|LEGO Jurassic World: The Indominus Escape (2016)
IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 11/01/2018
|LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Rating: TV-Y7-FV First Released: 03/01/2021
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Avengers Reassembled! (2015)
IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 08/06/2019
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Black Panther (2018)
IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 02/01/2019
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy (2017)
IMDb Score: 6.1/10 Rating: TV-Y First Released: 02/01/2019
|LEGO Ninjago (2019–)
Rating: TV-Y7-FV First Released: 11/01/2020
|LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu (2011)
IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 01/05/2019
|LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)
Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 09/14/2017
|LEGO: CITY Adventures (2019–)
Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 11/01/2020
|LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload (2013)
IMDb Score: 6.5/10 Rating: TV-Y7 First Released: 01/05/2019
What’s your favorite Lego title currently streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below