Are Seasons 1-4 of ‘Station 19’ on Netflix?

Station 19 is one of the heavy hitters on ABC from super-producer Shonda Rhimes. Renewed for a fifth season with season 4 just having wrapped up, you may be wondering if the show is on Netflix like Shonda’s other series? Unfortunetely not.

Station 19 takes a deep dive into the lives of these heroic firefighters, who put their lives in jeopardy day in and day out. The show features many high-octane sequences with real fires shot on location with various LA County fire departments.

The show first premiered back on ABC back in July 2019.

As we mentioned, Shonda Rhimes is one of the key figures who works on the project who back in 2018 struck a major deal with Netflix to produce content for them which kicked off last year with Bridgerton.

Will Station 19 be on Netflix in the United States?

Despite Netflix carrying every season of How to Get Away with Murder and Grey’s Anatomy from ABC (season 17 of that due out on Netflix over the summer), Station 19 wasn’t one of the Shonda Rhimes shows Netflix managed to license.

Instead, the show remains available exclusively on Hulu for the immediate future. While it could be licensed out to Netflix eventually, that seems unlikely with Disney’s efforts in recent years to bolster its own lineup of shows on Disney+ and Hulu.

Will Station 19 be on Netflix internationally?

Sadly, Station 19 isn’t streaming on Netflix internationally either.

We’ve found a lot of the public services shows from America doesn’t get licensed to Netflix outside the US likely for a myriad of reasons. In the case of Station 19, most will be licensed on a region per region basis.

In the United Kingdom, for example, the show is licensed out to Sky which airs it on Sky Living (with some of the rights available on NowTV).

Long-term internationally, we’re expecting the show to be part of the Disney+ Star lineup which is where Shonda Rhimes’s other ABC shows have wound up in recent months.

Would you have liked to see Station 19 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.