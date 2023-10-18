What’s Coming to Netflix UK in November 2023

Here’s your ongoing preview of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2023.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 1st, 2023

Hurricane Season (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican thriller following a group of teens who after discovering a corpse in the town’s canal begin to unravel their town’s secrets.

– Mexican thriller following a group of teens who after discovering a corpse in the town’s canal begin to unravel their town’s secrets. Locked In (2023) Netflix Original – French thriller centered around a kind nurse who investigates the injuries of her coma patient, only to discover a deadly secret.

– French thriller centered around a kind nurse who investigates the injuries of her coma patient, only to discover a deadly secret. Miss Congeniality (2000) – Action comedy starring Sandra Bullock as an undercover FBI agent at the Miss United States beauty pageant.

– Action comedy starring Sandra Bullock as an undercover FBI agent at the Miss United States beauty pageant. Moon in the Day (Season 1) Netflix Original – Weekly romantic K-drama series.

– Weekly romantic K-drama series. Nuovo Olimpo (2023) Netflix Original – Italian romantic drama following the 30-year journey of two men, who after losing each other, stop at nothing to be reunited.

– Italian romantic drama following the 30-year journey of two men, who after losing each other, stop at nothing to be reunited. Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Crime docuseries about Jens Söring’s conviction of the 1985 murders of his then girlfriend’s parents.

– Crime docuseries about Jens Söring’s conviction of the 1985 murders of his then girlfriend’s parents. Wingwomen (2023) Netflix Original – French crime comedy starring Mélanie Laurent.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 2nd, 2023

All the Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) Netflix Original – War drama centered around a blind French teenager, and a German soldier during the German occupation of France in World War 2.

Cigarette Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indonesian romantic drama.

– Indonesian romantic drama. Higuata: The Way of the Scorpion (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary.

– Documentary. Onimusha (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name.

– Japanese anime series based on the Capcom video game franchise of the same name. Parasite (2019) – Academy Award-winning Korean thriller centered around the differences between the affluent Park family, and the destitute Kim family.

– Academy Award-winning Korean thriller centered around the differences between the affluent Park family, and the destitute Kim family. Unicorn Academy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 3rd, 2023

Blue Eye Samurai (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series centered around a mixed-race Samurai on a quest for revenge in Edo-period Japan.

– Anime series centered around a mixed-race Samurai on a quest for revenge in Edo-period Japan. Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama following a dedicated nurse, who makes it her job to be the ray of light for mental health patients under her care.

Ferry: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – Dutch crime drama.

– Dutch crime drama. Nyad (2023) Netflix Original – Biographical drama starring Jodie Foster, and Annette Bening as controversial long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad.

– Biographical drama starring Jodie Foster, and Annette Bening as controversial long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad. Sly (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary chronicling the 50 year year career of beloved action movie star Rocky Balboa.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 8th, 2023

The Claus Family 3 (Season 1) Netflix Original –

Cyberpunk: The Criminal Underworld (Season 1) Netflix Original – Dutch Christmas family comedy.

– Dutch Christmas family comedy. Escaping Twin Flames (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary.

– Documentary. Robbie Williams (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docuseries chronicling the 30-year career of beloved British pop star Robbie Williams.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 9th, 2023

Akuma Kun (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 10th, 2023

At the Moment (Season 1) Netflix Original – Taiwanese romantic drama anthology.

– Taiwanese romantic drama anthology. Fame After Fame (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish reality series.

– Spanish reality series. The Killer (2023) Netflix Original – Michael Fassbender stars as an assassin, who battles his own sanity, and his own employers as he goes on an international manhunt for his target.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 14th, 2023

Criminal Code (Season 1) Netflix Original – Portuguese crime drama.

– Portuguese crime drama. The Netflix Cup (Season 1) Netflix Original – Netflix’s first live event featuring global sports stars such as Lando Norris, Rickie Fowler, Carlo Sainz, Justin Thomas, and more.

– Netflix’s first live event featuring global sports stars such as Lando Norris, Rickie Fowler, Carlo Sainz, Justin Thomas, and more. Suburraeterna (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian crime drama

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 15th, 2023

Feedback (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish crime drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 16th, 2023

Best. Christmas. Ever! (2023) Netflix Original – Christmas romantic comedy starring Heather Graham.

– Christmas romantic comedy starring Heather Graham. In Love and Deep Water (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 17th, 2023

All Time High (2023) Netflix Original – French comedy.

– French comedy. Believer 2 (2023) Netflix Original – Korean sequel which sees Brian continue the search for the truth behind who runs Asia’s largest drug organization.

– Korean sequel which sees Brian continue the search for the truth behind who runs Asia’s largest drug organization. CoComelon Lane (Season 1) Netflix Original – Children’s animation.

– Children’s animation. The Dads (2023) Netflix Original – Short documentary centered around a group of fathers on a fishing trip who discuss the love they have for their trans and LGBTQ children, and the fears they have for their kid’s safety.

– Short documentary centered around a group of fathers on a fishing trip who discuss the love they have for their trans and LGBTQ children, and the fears they have for their kid’s safety. Rustin (2023) Netflix Original – Historic drama centered around Gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who organized the 1963 march on Washington.

– Historic drama centered around Gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin who organized the 1963 march on Washington. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Season 1) Netflix Original – The cast of Scott Pilgrim vs the World reunite to reprise their roles in the epic animated adaptation of the beloved comic.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 20th, 2023

Stamped from the Beginning (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary centered around the origin and evolution of racism in the United States.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 21st, 2023

Leo (2023) Netflix Original – Animated family film starring Adam Sandler as Leo, a lizard who has spent the majority of his life in a classroom terrarium and decides to escape, after learning he only has a year left to live.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 22nd, 2023

Squid Game: The Challange (Season 1) Netflix Original – The biggest show on Netflix is brought to life as hundreds of competitors compete for a cash grand prize of $4.56 Million.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 23rd, 2023

My Daemon (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 24th, 2023

A Nearly Normal Family (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Swedish crime thriller centered around a picturesque perfect family whose reality is shattered when a murder proves they’ll do anything to protect one another.

– Swedish crime thriller centered around a picturesque perfect family whose reality is shattered when a murder proves they’ll do anything to protect one another. Last Call for Istanbul (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic drama.

– Turkish romantic drama. My Demon (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 28th, 2023

Love Like a K-Drama (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese reality series.

– Japanese reality series. Onmyoji (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series centered on the tale of Abe no Seimei, a legendary spell-caster of ancient Japan.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on November 30th, 2023

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (Season 1) Netflix Original –

– Family Switch (2023) Netflix Original – Family comedy switcheroo starring Jennifer Garner and Emma Myers, who after a chance encounter with an astrological reader find all their bodies switched.

– Family comedy switcheroo starring Jennifer Garner and Emma Myers, who after a chance encounter with an astrological reader find all their bodies switched. Obliterated (Season 1) Netflix Original – From the creators of Cobra Kai, the series follows an elite special force team that is trying to stop a deadly terrorist network from destroying Las Vegas.

