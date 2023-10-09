We’re just over a week into October, but already we have enough information for a preview of all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in November 2023.

One of the largest losses for the UK library in November 2023 will be the removal of all four movies from The Hunger Games Franchise. Given that the next entry in the franchise, The Ballad of Sonbirds and Snakes, is due for release on November 17th, 2023, The Hunger Games films will be in high demand.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 1st, 2023;

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Annie (1982)

The Art of Love (2021)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Last Holiday (2006)

Le Week-End (2013)

Love & Friendship (2016)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Pledge (2001)

Red Eye (2005)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Wannabe Courageous (2019)

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 2nd, 2023;

Hapless (2020)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans (2 Seasons)

Velvet Goldmine (1998)

Voice (1 Season)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 4th, 2023;

Desterro (2020)

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (2021)

Freaky (2020)

The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)

Sea (2018)

Simon Calls (2020)

Soa (2020)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 5th, 2023;

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

Alone/Together (2019)

One More Try (2012)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 7th, 2023;

Sister, Sister (6 Seasons)

