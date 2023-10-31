‘Feedback’ Polish Crime Drama: Coming to Netflix in November 2023

A fascinating new Polish crime drama, Feedback, is coming to Netflix in November 2023. Details are still limited at this time but we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Feedback, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Feedback is an upcoming Polish Netflix Original crime drama series directed by Leszek Dawid and adapted from Jakub Zulcyk’s novel into a screenplay by Kacper Wysocki.

Lukasz Dzieciol and Piotr Dzieciol are the two executive producers behind the crime drama. Opus TV is the production studio behind the Polish crime drama.

What is the plot of Feedback?

Marcin Kania, an alcoholic former rock musician, must confront the demons of his past as he dives into the deepest depths and dark corners of Warsaw in search of his missing son.

Who are the cast members of Feedback? So far, there are only two confirmed cast members for Feedback. Arkadiusz Jakubia plays the lead role Marcin Kania. The Polish actor has yet to star in a Netflix film or series. He is most well known for starring in movies such as Silent Night, I’m a Killer, Prosta historia o milosci, and The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka.

Jan Hrynkiewicz plays the role of ‘Krystian Lolewski ‘Lolus’. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix Original and is most well known for starring in movies such as The Hater, Pitbull, Corpus Christi, and Elephant.

What is the episode count?

At the time of writing the total episode count has yet to be revealed.

Are you looking forward to watching Feedback on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!