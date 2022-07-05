’30 Rock’ Leaving Netflix (Again) in August 2022

It’s time to say goodbye to Liz Lemon again with 30 Rock set to leave Netflix in the United States in August 2022 after only a year on the service.

Starring Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, and Tracy Morgan, the NBC comedy told the story of a TV showrunner battling the forces at be when it comes to keeping her TV show alive.

It was relicensed to Netflix surprisingly on August 1st, 2021 but it now turns out it was only for a year. All seven seasons are leaving on August 1st, 2022 with your last day to watch being July 31st.

For long-term subscribers of Netflix, you’ll know this isn’t the first time we’ve had to bid farewell to 30 Rock. Its previous stint on Netflix was between 2014 to 2017 with all 7 seasons eventually leaving in October 2017.

The removal represents 139 episodes leaving in total.

This isn’t the only major NBCUniversal licensed title to be leaving Netflix in August 2022 either. As we first reported over the weekend, all seasons of Friday Night Lights are also leaving Netflix on the same day as 30 Rock. Internationally, Parks and Recreation is also expected to see its removal from Netflix.

Why is the series leaving Netflix so quickly? Well, it comes down to licensing rights and as we’ve noticed in recent years, Netflix has been able to license less and less and when they do, it’s often for a very short period of time. Indeed, most NBCUniversal licensing seems to be done for a year tops.

Why does NBCUniversal still license to Netflix at all given they have Peacock? It’s a good question and ultimately could just be using Netflix to grow audiences for shows in the hope that when titles do leave the service, audiences follow.

Where will 30 Rock stream after leaving Netflix?

The series is expected to remain available on at least three other platforms despite its removal from Netflix in the United States.

The natural home for the series is Peacock where the series is available on both the ad-supported and premium tiers. That’s where the series will no doubt remain indefinitely.

Elsewhere, the series currently remains on Hulu although it’s not clear for how much longer, after all, NBCUniversal is slowly pulling back its involvement in the platform.

The Roku Channel is also hosting all seven seasons as of the time of publishing.

To see what else is leaving Netflix US in August 2022, check out our ongoing list.

Will you miss 30 Rock when it leaves Netflix again in August 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.