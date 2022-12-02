‘Friday Night Lights’ Leaving Netflix (Again) in January 2023

Friday Night Lights seasons 1 through 5 are set to depart from Netflix at the beginning of the New Year. The series currently shows removal notices for January 2023, but this may be another false call as the show was last due to expire in August 2022 in the United States but was renewed.

With a removal date now showing for January 1st, 2023 Friday Night Lights will be making its departure roughly a year and a half following its being readdition to the Netflix library in August 2021.

As the series is only streaming on Netflix in the United States, that’s where the removal applies.

Starring Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, and Zach Gilford, the series aired on NBC between 2006 and 2011 is about the US high school football team called the Dillon Panthers.

For long-term Netflix subscribers, you’ll know Friday Night Lights has technically already been removed from Netflix before. It was added to the service in 2017 for a three-year stint, which was removed on October 2nd, 2017.

Netflix relicensed the series on a short single-year deal (something we’re seeing more and more with distributors like Paramount and Sony) to drum up interest in the show in the hopes that fans of the show follow the show’s permanent streaming home. As mentioned, it was due to expire in August 2022 but was seemingly renewed at the last minute.

The series comes from “super-producer” Peter Berg, who currently works on Netflix under an overall deal. So far, the only major title from his deal has been the 2022 Mark Wahlberg movie Spenser Confidential.

Where will Friday Night Lights stream after leaving Netflix?

The series is available on various streaming services in the United States, with its likely long-term permanent home eventually being Peacock (where it’s available on the free and premium tiers).

For the moment, all five seasons can also be found on Prime Video, Hulu, and The Roku Channel.

Will you miss Friday Night Lights when it leaves Netflix (again) in January 2023? Let us know in the comments.