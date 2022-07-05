The Ultimate ‘Stranger Things’ Soundtrack List: Over 180+ Songs Featured

Stranger Things has contained some of the best soundtracks on record for Netflix. From Metallica to The Clash and Kate Bush, there’s a little something for everyone in the pool of 80s nostalgia. We’ve compiled all of the soundtracks as best we can from all four seasons into an ultimate Stranger Things playlist.

Below you’ll find our Spotify playlist, which contains many of the songs featured in all four seasons of Stranger Things. We’ve also gone through episode by episode so you’ll know where each and every song can be found. However, we have omitted adding the music from the score, except for the Stranger Things theme tune.

In total, we’ve been able to add 186 songs from the series into one incredible playlist on Spotify.

Season 1

Episode 1 – Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers

Can’t Seem to Make You Mine – The Seeds

She Has Funny Cars – Jefferson Airplane

I Shall Not Care – Pearls Before Swine

Jenny May – Trader Phone

Every Little Bit – Jackie James, Ian Curnow

White Rabbit – Jefferson Airplane

Africa – Toto

No Weapons – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

Episode 2 – Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street

Go Nowhere – Reagan Youth

Deck the Halls – Chicks With Hits

Jingle Bells – The Canterbury Choir

Dark Stars – Mark Glass

I’m Taking Off – Space Knife

Body Language – Alexander Baker & Clair Marlo

Tie a Yellow Ribbon – Brotherhood of Man

Raise a Little Hell – Trooper

Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash

I Melt with You – Modern English

Hazy Shades of Winter – The Bangles

Episode 3 – Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly

Waiting for a Girl Like You – Foreigner

We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Joel Evans Band

Brahm’s Lullaby – Daniel Portis-Cathers

Heroes – Peter Gabriel

Episode 4 – Chapter Four: The Body

Atmosphere – Joy Division

Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash

Color Dreams – The Deep

Episode 5 – Chapter Five: The Flea and the Acrobat

Elegia – New Order

Green Desert – Tangerine Dream

Nocturnal Me – Echo & The Bunnymen

Episode 6 – Chapter Six: The Monster

Sunglasses at Night – Corey Hart

I See the Future – Andrew Pinching

Happy Jose – Kookie Freeman

Brahm’s Lullaby – Daniel Portis-Cathers

The Bargain Store – Dolly Parton

Exit – Tangerine Dream

Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Bathtub

Fields of Coral – Vangelis

Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: The Upside Down

Horizon – Tangerine Dream

When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die – Moby

Carol of the Bells – Mormon Tabernacle Choir

White Christmas – Bing Crosby

Season 2

Episode 1 – Chapter One: MADMAX

Whip It – DEVO

Just Another Day – Oingo Boingo

Talking in Your Sleep – The Romantics

Rock You Like a Hurricane – Scorpions

Spookie Movies – Gary Paxton

Every Other Girl – Prehistoric Wolves

Episode 2 – Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak

Ghostbusters (Instrumental Version) – Ray Parker, Jr.

Wango Tango – Ted Nugent

Blackout – Swing Set

Shout at the Devil – Mötley Crüe

Islands In the Stream – Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers

Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett

Girls on Film – Duran Duran

Outside the Realm – Big Giant Circles

Ghostbusters – Ray Parker, Jr.

Episode 3 – Chapter Three: The Pollywog

Whistle On the River – The Mercy Brothers

You Don’t Mess Around With Jim – Jim Croce

Go! – Tones on Tail

The Ghost In You – Psychedelic Furs

Clean Cut American Kid – Ill Repute

Cookin’ – Al Casey Combo

How I Feel About You – Jumpstreet

Episode 4 – Chapter Four: Will the Wise

This Is Radio Clash – The Clash

Scarface (Push It To The Limit) – From “Scarface” Soundtrack – Paul Engemann

The Growing – Bobby Krlic, The Haxan Cloak

Episode 5 – Chapter Five: Dig Dug

Try My Love – Caroll Lloyd

You Ought to Be with Me – Carl Weathers

Green, Green Grass of Home – Bobby Bare

Can I Do What I Want – Shock Therapy

Metal Sport – Hittamn

Darling Don’t Leave Me – Robert Gorl

When the Sun Goes Down – The Jetzons

Strength in Numbers – Channel 3

No More – Billie Holiday

Open the Kingdom (Liquid Days, Part 2) – The Philip Glass Ensemble, Douglas Perry, Michael Riesman

Episode 6 – Chapter Six: The Spy

Hammer to Fall – Queen

Where Django’s At – Cameron Brooks

There Is Frost On the Moon – Artie Shaw and His Orchestra

You Better Go Now – Billie Holiday

Blue Bayou – Roy Orbison

Round and Round – Ratt

Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Lost Sister

Open the Kingdom (Liquid Days, Part 2) – The Philip Glass Ensemble, Douglas Perry, Michael Riesman

Runaway – Bon Jovi

Outside the Realm – Big Giant Circles

Back To Nature – Fad Gadget

The Bank Robbery – John Carpenter

Dead End Justice – The Runaways

Whisper to Scream – The Icicle awO

Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer

The Love You Save May Be Your Own – Jack Cook

The Four Horseman – Metallica

Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash

Episode 9 – Chapter Nine: The Gate

The Way We Were – Barbara Streisand

I Do Believe (I Fell in Love) – Donna Summer

I See Charcoal (You See Scarlet) – Cameron Brooks

Rare Bird – Tangerine Dream

Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

Love Is a Battlefield – Pat Benatar

Twist of Fate – Olivia Newton-John

Time After Time – Cyndi Lauper

Every Breath You Take – The Police

Season 3

Episode 1 – Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy?

Home Sweet Home – Mötley Crüe

Baba O’Riley (Remix) – The Who, Andy Macpherson, Jon Astley

The Red Army Is the Strongest – The Red Army Choir

Never Surrender – Corey Hart

Funky Fanfare – Keith Mansfield

Day of the Dead (Main Title) – John Harrison

Open the Door – Gentleman Afterdark

Rock This Town – Brian Setzer

Moving In Stereo – The Cars

The Touch of You – Andrea Litkei, Ervin Litkei

Anthony – Andrea Litkei, Ervin Litkei

Workin’ for a Livin’ – Huey Lewis & The News

She’s Got You – Patsy Cline

Hot Blooded – Foreigner

Can’t Fight This Feeling – Reo Speedwagon

(I Just Died) In Your Arms Tonight – Cutting Crew

Nothing to Say – Head On

Episode 2 – Chapter Two: The Mall Rats

You Don’t Mess Around With Jim – Jim Croce

Get Up and Go – The Go-Go’s

Gunpoint Affection – Black Market Baby

Matter of Love – Altitude Music

Ballroom Foxtrot – John Leighton

America the Beautiful – APM Music

Too Late for Tears – Andrea Litkei, Ervin Litkei

My Bologna – Weird Al Yankovic

Bop and Bounce – Billy Munn

Material Girl – Madonna

String Quintet in E Major, G. 275: III. Minuetto – Luigi Boccherini, Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra, Boris Khaykin

Cold as Ice – Foreigner

La Traviata: Act I: Brindisi: Libiamo Ne’lieti Calici, “Drinking Song”

Episode 3 – Chapter Three: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

Angel – Madonna

Phone to Phone – Life By Night

Lovergirl – Teena Marie

The Pod Dance – Trevor Jones

The Electric Knights – Head On

All Your Reasons Why – Smart Remarks

The Girl I Left Behind Me – Brian Peters

Things Can Only Get Better – Howard Jones

Blood Warning – Vaska

Place In My Heart – Brian Page

Wake Me up Before You Go-Go – WHAM!

Is It a Sin? – Al Hazan

American Pie – Don McLean

Episode 4 – Chapter Four: The Sauna Test

We’ll Meet Again – Vera Lynn

Episode 5 – Chapter Five: The Flayed

Miss Sophisticate – John Sbarra

Strike Zone – Loverboy

A Certain Kind of Feeling – John Anthony

Boogie Man – Sid Phillips

In Our Hideaway – Andrew Smith

Episode 6 – Chapter Six: E Pluribus Unum

Stand Up and Meet Your Brother – Possum River

Robinson’s Grand Entry – 1920’s Wurlitzer Carousel Organ

Neutron Dance – The Pointer Sisters

Florida Special – Dick Kolmar

Sarah Breaks Down – John Harrison

Satyagraha: Act II: Confrontation and Rescue – Philip Glass, Christopher Keene, New York City Opera Orchestra

Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Bite

R.O.C.K. In the U.S.A. – John Mellencamp

The Washington Post – John Philip Sousa, United States Marine Band

Hands Across the Sea – APM Music

Einstein Disintegrated – Alan Silvestri

Doc Returns – Alan Silvestri

Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt

Goldrush – Yello

(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher – Jackie Wilson

The Russian Nightingales – The Red Army Choir

Never Ending Story – Gaten Matarazzo, Gabriella Pizzolo

When You See Me – Hurricane Express

Heroes – Peter Gabriel

Deep – Peter Sandberg

Season 4

Episode 1 – Chapter One: The Hellfire Club

Seperate Ways – Journey

Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong

California Baby – Jeremiah Burnham

California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys

Object of My Desire – Starpoint

The Red Army Is The Strongest – The Red Army Choir

Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

I Was A Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

Fever – The Cramps

Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette

Play With Me – Extreme

Detroit Rock City – KISS

Got Your Number – The Lloyd Langton Group

Episode 2 – Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse

Surf Time – The Surf Riders

You Spin Me Round – Dead or Alive

Rock Me Amadeus – Falco

Diamond and Emeralds – The Interior Castle

Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

Wipe Out – The Surfaris

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Burning Up – Donnell Pitman

Episode 3 – Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero

In Transit to Bermuda – Dorian Zero

Rigoletto, Act III: V’ho ingannato… Colpevole fui – Giuseppe Verdi

Che gelida manina – Giacomo Puccini, Erich Leinsdorf

Guardian Angel – Fergus Mac Roy

There’s a Storm Coming – Dance With the Dead

Episode 4 – Chapter Four: Dear Billy

Legless – Hipbone Slim

Hard Feelings – Al Kerbey

Minuet in D Minor – Johann Sebastian Bach, Amelia Davis

Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth

Sentinels – Makeup and Vanity Set

Bond Street Bounce – Len Stevens

Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong

Claire de Lune – London Philharmonic Orchestra

Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

Episode 5 – Chapter Five: The Nina Project

The Last Dream, M12 – Michel Rubini

Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

The Hitcher End Credits – Mark Isham

Nina, O Sia la Pazza Per Amore: Il Mio Ben Quando Verrà – Cecilia Bartoli, Gyorghh Fischer

Night of the Stabs – Gothic Storm

Episode 6 – Chapter Six: The Dive

The Snow Maiden, Op 12 – Chorus of the People and The Courtiers – Russian State Chorus

Cavatine Et Rondo D’Antondina – The National Bol Shoi Orchestra

Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth

Killer Clown – Gothic Storm

Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

Quantum Deviations – Gothic Storm

Prophecies – Philip Glass

Akhnaten, Act 1 Scene 3: The Window of Appearances – Philip Glass

Akhnaten: Act II, Scene 2: Akhnaten and Nefertiti – Philip Glass

Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: Papa

Natty Dread On the Go – Lone Ranger

Twilight’s Fire – The Red Army Choir

Up Around the Bend – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Fire and Rain – James Taylor

Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo – Rick Derringer

Separate Ways – Journey

Episode 9 – Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

B.g.’s One Eye – The Nuchez’s

40 Miles Bad Road – The Lively Ones

Master of Puppets – Metallica

Running Up That Hill (Totem Remix) – Kate Bush

Spellbound – Siouxsie and the Banshees

What is your favorite track from Stranger Things? Let us know in the comments below!