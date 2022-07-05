The Ultimate ‘Stranger Things’ Soundtrack List: Over 180+ Songs Featured

Stranger Things has contained some of the best soundtracks on record for Netflix. From Metallica to The Clash and Kate Bush, there’s a little something for everyone in the pool of 80s nostalgia. We’ve compiled all of the soundtracks as best we can from all four seasons into an ultimate Stranger Things playlist.
Below you’ll find our Spotify playlist, which contains many of the songs featured in all four seasons of Stranger Things. We’ve also gone through episode by episode so you’ll know where each and every song can be found. However, we have omitted adding the music from the score, except for the Stranger Things theme tune.
In total, we’ve been able to add 186 songs from the series into one incredible playlist on Spotify.
Season 1
Episode 1 – Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers
- Can’t Seem to Make You Mine – The Seeds
- She Has Funny Cars – Jefferson Airplane
- I Shall Not Care – Pearls Before Swine
- Jenny May – Trader Phone
- Every Little Bit – Jackie James, Ian Curnow
- White Rabbit – Jefferson Airplane
- Africa – Toto
- No Weapons – Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
Episode 2 – Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street
- Go Nowhere – Reagan Youth
- Deck the Halls – Chicks With Hits
- Jingle Bells – The Canterbury Choir
- Dark Stars – Mark Glass
- I’m Taking Off – Space Knife
- Body Language – Alexander Baker & Clair Marlo
- Tie a Yellow Ribbon – Brotherhood of Man
- Raise a Little Hell – Trooper
- Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash
- I Melt with You – Modern English
- Hazy Shades of Winter – The Bangles
Episode 3 – Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly
- Waiting for a Girl Like You – Foreigner
- We Wish You A Merry Christmas – Joel Evans Band
- Brahm’s Lullaby – Daniel Portis-Cathers
- Heroes – Peter Gabriel
Episode 4 – Chapter Four: The Body
- Atmosphere – Joy Division
- Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash
- Color Dreams – The Deep
Episode 5 – Chapter Five: The Flea and the Acrobat
- Elegia – New Order
- Green Desert – Tangerine Dream
- Nocturnal Me – Echo & The Bunnymen
Episode 6 – Chapter Six: The Monster
- Sunglasses at Night – Corey Hart
- I See the Future – Andrew Pinching
- Happy Jose – Kookie Freeman
- Brahm’s Lullaby – Daniel Portis-Cathers
- The Bargain Store – Dolly Parton
- Exit – Tangerine Dream
Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Bathtub
- Fields of Coral – Vangelis
Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: The Upside Down
- Horizon – Tangerine Dream
- When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die – Moby
- Carol of the Bells – Mormon Tabernacle Choir
- White Christmas – Bing Crosby
Season 2
Episode 1 – Chapter One: MADMAX
- Whip It – DEVO
- Just Another Day – Oingo Boingo
- Talking in Your Sleep – The Romantics
- Rock You Like a Hurricane – Scorpions
- Spookie Movies – Gary Paxton
- Every Other Girl – Prehistoric Wolves
Episode 2 – Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak
- Ghostbusters (Instrumental Version) – Ray Parker, Jr.
- Wango Tango – Ted Nugent
- Blackout – Swing Set
- Shout at the Devil – Mötley Crüe
- Islands In the Stream – Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers
- Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett
- Girls on Film – Duran Duran
- Outside the Realm – Big Giant Circles
- Ghostbusters – Ray Parker, Jr.
Episode 3 – Chapter Three: The Pollywog
- Whistle On the River – The Mercy Brothers
- You Don’t Mess Around With Jim – Jim Croce
- Go! – Tones on Tail
- The Ghost In You – Psychedelic Furs
- Clean Cut American Kid – Ill Repute
- Cookin’ – Al Casey Combo
- How I Feel About You – Jumpstreet
Episode 4 – Chapter Four: Will the Wise
- This Is Radio Clash – The Clash
- Scarface (Push It To The Limit) – From “Scarface” Soundtrack – Paul Engemann
- The Growing – Bobby Krlic, The Haxan Cloak
Episode 5 – Chapter Five: Dig Dug
- Try My Love – Caroll Lloyd
- You Ought to Be with Me – Carl Weathers
- Green, Green Grass of Home – Bobby Bare
- Can I Do What I Want – Shock Therapy
- Metal Sport – Hittamn
- Darling Don’t Leave Me – Robert Gorl
- When the Sun Goes Down – The Jetzons
- Strength in Numbers – Channel 3
- No More – Billie Holiday
- Open the Kingdom (Liquid Days, Part 2) – The Philip Glass Ensemble, Douglas Perry, Michael Riesman
Episode 6 – Chapter Six: The Spy
- Hammer to Fall – Queen
- Where Django’s At – Cameron Brooks
- There Is Frost On the Moon – Artie Shaw and His Orchestra
- You Better Go Now – Billie Holiday
- Blue Bayou – Roy Orbison
- Round and Round – Ratt
Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Lost Sister
- Open the Kingdom (Liquid Days, Part 2) – The Philip Glass Ensemble, Douglas Perry, Michael Riesman
- Runaway – Bon Jovi
- Outside the Realm – Big Giant Circles
- Back To Nature – Fad Gadget
- The Bank Robbery – John Carpenter
- Dead End Justice – The Runaways
- Whisper to Scream – The Icicle awO
Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer
- The Love You Save May Be Your Own – Jack Cook
- The Four Horseman – Metallica
- Should I Stay or Should I Go – The Clash
Episode 9 – Chapter Nine: The Gate
- The Way We Were – Barbara Streisand
- I Do Believe (I Fell in Love) – Donna Summer
- I See Charcoal (You See Scarlet) – Cameron Brooks
- Rare Bird – Tangerine Dream
- Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms
- Love Is a Battlefield – Pat Benatar
- Twist of Fate – Olivia Newton-John
- Time After Time – Cyndi Lauper
- Every Breath You Take – The Police
Season 3
Episode 1 – Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy?
- Home Sweet Home – Mötley Crüe
- Baba O’Riley (Remix) – The Who, Andy Macpherson, Jon Astley
- The Red Army Is the Strongest – The Red Army Choir
- Never Surrender – Corey Hart
- Funky Fanfare – Keith Mansfield
- Day of the Dead (Main Title) – John Harrison
- Open the Door – Gentleman Afterdark
- Rock This Town – Brian Setzer
- Moving In Stereo – The Cars
- The Touch of You – Andrea Litkei, Ervin Litkei
- Anthony – Andrea Litkei, Ervin Litkei
- Workin’ for a Livin’ – Huey Lewis & The News
- She’s Got You – Patsy Cline
- Hot Blooded – Foreigner
- Can’t Fight This Feeling – Reo Speedwagon
- (I Just Died) In Your Arms Tonight – Cutting Crew
- Nothing to Say – Head On
Episode 2 – Chapter Two: The Mall Rats
- You Don’t Mess Around With Jim – Jim Croce
- Get Up and Go – The Go-Go’s
- Gunpoint Affection – Black Market Baby
- Matter of Love – Altitude Music
- Ballroom Foxtrot – John Leighton
- America the Beautiful – APM Music
- Too Late for Tears – Andrea Litkei, Ervin Litkei
- My Bologna – Weird Al Yankovic
- Bop and Bounce – Billy Munn
- Material Girl – Madonna
- String Quintet in E Major, G. 275: III. Minuetto – Luigi Boccherini, Bolshoi Theatre Orchestra, Boris Khaykin
- Cold as Ice – Foreigner
- La Traviata: Act I: Brindisi: Libiamo Ne’lieti Calici, “Drinking Song”
Episode 3 – Chapter Three: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard
- Angel – Madonna
- Phone to Phone – Life By Night
- Lovergirl – Teena Marie
- The Pod Dance – Trevor Jones
- The Electric Knights – Head On
- All Your Reasons Why – Smart Remarks
- The Girl I Left Behind Me – Brian Peters
- Things Can Only Get Better – Howard Jones
- Blood Warning – Vaska
- Place In My Heart – Brian Page
- Wake Me up Before You Go-Go – WHAM!
- Is It a Sin? – Al Hazan
- American Pie – Don McLean
Episode 4 – Chapter Four: The Sauna Test
- We’ll Meet Again – Vera Lynn
Episode 5 – Chapter Five: The Flayed
- Miss Sophisticate – John Sbarra
- Strike Zone – Loverboy
- A Certain Kind of Feeling – John Anthony
- Boogie Man – Sid Phillips
- In Our Hideaway – Andrew Smith
Episode 6 – Chapter Six: E Pluribus Unum
- Stand Up and Meet Your Brother – Possum River
- Robinson’s Grand Entry – 1920’s Wurlitzer Carousel Organ
- Neutron Dance – The Pointer Sisters
- Florida Special – Dick Kolmar
- Sarah Breaks Down – John Harrison
- Satyagraha: Act II: Confrontation and Rescue – Philip Glass, Christopher Keene, New York City Opera Orchestra
Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Bite
- R.O.C.K. In the U.S.A. – John Mellencamp
- The Washington Post – John Philip Sousa, United States Marine Band
- Hands Across the Sea – APM Music
- Einstein Disintegrated – Alan Silvestri
- Doc Returns – Alan Silvestri
Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt
- Goldrush – Yello
- (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher – Jackie Wilson
- The Russian Nightingales – The Red Army Choir
- Never Ending Story – Gaten Matarazzo, Gabriella Pizzolo
- When You See Me – Hurricane Express
- Heroes – Peter Gabriel
- Deep – Peter Sandberg
Season 4
Episode 1 – Chapter One: The Hellfire Club
- Seperate Ways – Journey
- Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong
- California Baby – Jeremiah Burnham
- California Dreamin’ – The Beach Boys
- Object of My Desire – Starpoint
- The Red Army Is The Strongest – The Red Army Choir
- Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush
- I Was A Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps
- Fever – The Cramps
- Chica Mejicanita – Mae Arnette
- Play With Me – Extreme
- Detroit Rock City – KISS
- Got Your Number – The Lloyd Langton Group
Episode 2 – Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse
- Surf Time – The Surf Riders
- You Spin Me Round – Dead or Alive
- Rock Me Amadeus – Falco
- Diamond and Emeralds – The Interior Castle
- Tarzan Boy – Baltimora
- Wipe Out – The Surfaris
- Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
- Burning Up – Donnell Pitman
Episode 3 – Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero
- In Transit to Bermuda – Dorian Zero
- Rigoletto, Act III: V’ho ingannato… Colpevole fui – Giuseppe Verdi
- Che gelida manina – Giacomo Puccini, Erich Leinsdorf
- Guardian Angel – Fergus Mac Roy
- There’s a Storm Coming – Dance With the Dead
Episode 4 – Chapter Four: Dear Billy
- Legless – Hipbone Slim
- Hard Feelings – Al Kerbey
- Minuet in D Minor – Johann Sebastian Bach, Amelia Davis
- Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth
- Sentinels – Makeup and Vanity Set
- Bond Street Bounce – Len Stevens
- Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong
- Claire de Lune – London Philharmonic Orchestra
- Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush
Episode 5 – Chapter Five: The Nina Project
- The Last Dream, M12 – Michel Rubini
- Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson
- Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush
- The Hitcher End Credits – Mark Isham
- Nina, O Sia la Pazza Per Amore: Il Mio Ben Quando Verrà – Cecilia Bartoli, Gyorghh Fischer
- Night of the Stabs – Gothic Storm
Episode 6 – Chapter Six: The Dive
- The Snow Maiden, Op 12 – Chorus of the People and The Courtiers – Russian State Chorus
- Cavatine Et Rondo D’Antondina – The National Bol Shoi Orchestra
- Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth
- Killer Clown – Gothic Storm
Episode 7 – Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab
- Quantum Deviations – Gothic Storm
- Prophecies – Philip Glass
- Akhnaten, Act 1 Scene 3: The Window of Appearances – Philip Glass
- Akhnaten: Act II, Scene 2: Akhnaten and Nefertiti – Philip Glass
Episode 8 – Chapter Eight: Papa
- Natty Dread On the Go – Lone Ranger
- Twilight’s Fire – The Red Army Choir
- Up Around the Bend – Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Fire and Rain – James Taylor
- Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo – Rick Derringer
- Separate Ways – Journey
Episode 9 – Chapter Nine: The Piggyback
- Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush
- B.g.’s One Eye – The Nuchez’s
- 40 Miles Bad Road – The Lively Ones
- Master of Puppets – Metallica
- Running Up That Hill (Totem Remix) – Kate Bush
- Spellbound – Siouxsie and the Banshees
