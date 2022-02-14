FX’s ‘Pose’ Leaving Netflix in March 2022

The FX series Pose which in many countries is exclusive to Netflix will soon be departing the service with both seasons 1 and 2 leaving Netflix globally on March 1st.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, the series spans several decades set in New York City and looks into African-American, Latino LGBTQ, and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene.

The show first premiered in June 2018 with it going on to run for three seasons across 26 episodes.

Netflix US first saw the series touch down in May 2019 with the second season added in June 2020.

The series is now set to depart in less than a couple of weeks on March 1st, 2022 around the globe.

Why is Pose leaving Netflix?

In some regions, Pose is marketed and branded as a Netflix Original title but it is in fact a 20th Television production that airs first on FX. As a result of Disney buying 20th Television with its Fox purchase, Pose is now a Disney-owned property.

Disney is now looking to get all of these properties back by either buying back the licenses or simply forgoing any revenue that would’ve been handed to them by Netflix to continue to stream this and other shows.

Among the other titles leaving Netflix in March from Disney includes American Horror Story, the Marvel Netflix shows, and American Crime Story.

Does this mean season 3 of Pose will not be on Netflix?

Yes, it probably does. The third season of Pose has yet to roll out around the world following the final seasons’ debut on FX back in late 2021.

We’re informed that some regions were actually due to receive the third season of Pose in the coming weeks (with other regions expected to receive it throughout the course of 2022). That seems to no longer be the case with any notice saying a new season is on the way disappearing over the past few days.

Some regions such as Poland, the Philippines, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands have already received season 3 but they will be seeing the third season removed alongside the first two seasons.

Where will Pose stream next after leaving Netflix?

As with the other removals currently due to take place on March 1st we’ll almost certainly see Pose end up exclusive to Hulu in the United States while everywhere else will see Pose added to the Disney+ Star tile lineup.

Will you miss Pose when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.