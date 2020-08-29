When will ‘Pose’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

Pose is one of the few remaining shows from FX that arrives on Netflix on a yearly basis largely thanks to the connection with Ryan Murphy. Pose season three has been confirmed but when will it be streaming on Netflix? Here’s a look at the Netflix release schedule for Pose season three for 2021.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals the rich series has spanned multiple decades looking at the African American and Latino ball culture world with season two set years after the first.

As we mentioned it’s part of a rare group of FX shows that still exist on Netflix in the US with most of FX’s output now going exclusively to Hulu (which FX’s parent company Disney owns).

The series was given a third season renewal back in June 2019 which was the same time season two began airing in the US on FX.

When will Pose season three be on FX?

Under ordinary circumstances, we would’ve expected season three to have aired in June 2020 but that wasn’t ever going to be the case as the original filming dates for season three were between January 2020 and June 2020.

As you can no doubt guess, that production failed to get underway due to the coronavirus pandemic and its disruption to productions of all sizes. In the case of Pose, they were just eight days into filming when they had to pull the plug.

Sadly, no new filming dates have been announced just yet and as such, no release date is known either.

When will Pose season three be on Netflix in the US & Globally?

Season one of Pose hit Netflix in May 2019 whereas the second season touched down on Netflix in June 2020.

Given new seasons always drop before the new one would’ve started, the very earliest we can expect season three on Netflix is in May-June 2021. Having said that, if production still can’t get underway, it could be up to a year after the series initial debut. With that said, we can’t yet give an accurate prediction given the coronavirus outbreak.

In the meantime, keep an eye on season three previews and once we learn of production and/or release dates, we’ll update this post reflecting the new information.

Of course, there’s plenty else to look forward to from Ryan Murphy on Netflix. He’s got a whole range of different shows and movies in development for Netflix including more episodes of Ratched, a series on fashion designer Halston and plenty of other great stuff too.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Pose on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.