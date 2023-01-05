‘Imperial Dreams’: Netflix Original Movie Leaving in February 2023

One of Netflix’s early wins in the film space was Imperial Dreams which Netflix acquired following its original debut at Sundance Film Festival in 2014. Now, six years after it was added to Netflix, the movie is set to depart in February 2023.

Directed by Malik Vitthal, the movie follows a 21-year-old reformed gangster returning home to his home in Los Angeles, but can he stay out of trouble and commit to his family?

John Boyega leads the cast of Imperial Dreams, starring as Bambi. Also starring in the feature film included Rotimi Akinosho, Keke Palmer, Glenn Plummer, and Kellita Smith.

The movie has positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. It holds a 6.7 on IMDb and a 67 on Metacritic.

The New Yorker gave the movie a glowing review concluding:

“Malik Vitthal’s first feature gives rich dramatic life to a piercingly analytical view of the American way of incarceration.”

Netflix is set to lose Imperial Dreams on February 3rd, 2023, with a “Last day to watch” notice currently showing for February 2nd, 2023.

This coincides exactly six years following its addition to Netflix globally on February 3rd, 2017.

The removal date applies to all regions of Netflix from our research, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Netflix Could Renew Imperial Dreams

Just because a removal notice is currently showing for the title doesn’t mean that Netflix couldn’t strike a new agreement to keep the movie streaming into the future.

We’ve seen some shows that were set to leave Netflix manage to strike new deals to stay on the service, including most notably Lilyhammer, which was renewed for multiple years.

Netflix is working with John Boyega on potentially several projects.

Just around the corner, we’re expecting We Cloned Tyrone to hit Netflix (it was originally supposed to launch in 2022). Boyega also works with Netflix under an overall deal struck back in 2020. In that deal, he “will develop film projects based on stories, cast, characters, crew, literary properties, mythology, screenplays and/or other elements in or around African countries.”

Will you be watching Imperial Dreams before it departs in February 2023? Let us know in the comments.