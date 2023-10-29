Series Awaiting Renewal or Cancelation at Netflix: November 2023

Netflix has over 100 shows from around the world currently renewed for future seasons. They also have dozens more that have been sadly canceled but this list will focus on all the shows we’re awaiting a renewal for as of November 2023.

To keep this list manageable (a surprising number of shows that just ended without any official follow-up), we won’t list titles that haven’t been updated for over three years. It’s probably safe to assume that any show that hasn’t been renewed after three years is dead. Titles that fall under this banner include the likes of The Innocents and Tidelands.

Due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, the LA Times did report that Netflix told them that “programming conversations are on hold due to the writers’ strike,” specifically referring to Shadow and Bone season 3. Since that comment, The Lincoln Lawyer, Sweet Magnolias, and One Piece have been renewed during the strike.

Please note: This list will be kept to English-language titles only.

List of Netflix Shows Yet to Be Renewed or Canceled

Agent Elvis (Season 2) – Unclear whether this animated series was designed as a standalone limited series or whether there are more seasons possible.

– Unclear whether this animated series was designed as a standalone limited series or whether there are more seasons possible. Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 2) – Comedy series that debuted in November 2020. No word on any follow-up, although the comedy troupe remains active.

– Comedy series that debuted in November 2020. No word on any follow-up, although the comedy troupe remains active. Barbarians (Season 3) – The German historical drama made a smaller impact on its second go around, and it’s unclear whether there’ll be any more. We were alerted that there could be more although Netflix shot that rumor down.

– The German historical drama made a smaller impact on its second go around, and it’s unclear whether there’ll be any more. We were alerted that there could be more although Netflix shot that rumor down. Beef (Season 2) – Produced by A24 Television this show could return as an anthology or continuation, according to its creator but no official renewal just yet.

Black Summer (Season 3) – Most recent season aired in June 2021, and no word since. Our prediction is that it’s likely ended or ghost-canceled.

– Most recent season aired in June 2021, and no word since. Our prediction is that it’s likely ended or ghost-canceled. Bookmarks (Season 2) – Educational kids series produced by Tiffany Haddish that was released in September 2020.

– Educational kids series produced by Tiffany Haddish that was released in September 2020. Captain Fall (Season 2) – Was originally given an upfront order, although it turns out it’ll need to hit certain numbers to get a second season. The first batch of episodes consisting of 10 episodes dropped on July 28th, 2023.

– Was originally given an upfront order, although it turns out it’ll need to hit certain numbers to get a second season. The first batch of episodes consisting of 10 episodes dropped on July 28th, 2023. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 2) – Adi Shankar’s sci-fi mashup of numerous Ubisoft IPs. Likely will return but no confirmation as of yet.

– Adi Shankar’s sci-fi mashup of numerous Ubisoft IPs. Likely will return but no confirmation as of yet. Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 2) – Comedy series that debuted in August 2022.

– Comedy series that debuted in August 2022. Chicago Party Aunt (Part 3) – The animated series was given an upfront order – most of the crew finished work in late 2021 and no word since. Likely canceled.

– The animated series was given an upfront order – most of the crew finished work in late 2021 and no word since. Likely canceled. Criminal: UK (Season 3) – Came originally alongside multiple other anthology series in different languages and was the only one to get renewed for a second season which dropped in September 2020.

– Came originally alongside multiple other anthology series in different languages and was the only one to get renewed for a second season which dropped in September 2020. Decoupled (Season 2) – Indian/English comedy series that debuted in December 2021.

– Indian/English comedy series that debuted in December 2021. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 2) – Comedy drama series that debuted in March 2022.

– Comedy drama series that debuted in March 2022. Everything Now (Season 2) – British comedy teen series that debuted in October 2023.

– British comedy teen series that debuted in October 2023. Far from Home (Season 2) – African coming-of-age drama that debuted in December 2022. No word on the future although wasn’t included in a recent South African slate lineup.

– African coming-of-age drama that debuted in December 2022. No word on the future although wasn’t included in a recent South African slate lineup. Farzar (Season 2) – Animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD. Debuted in July 2022.

– Animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD. Debuted in July 2022. Glamorous (Season 2) – Drama that was released in June 2023. Didn’t make a huge impact in the top 10s and with the strike, unclear whether it’ll return.

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 2) – Was originally commissioned for 16 episodes, but only eight have been produced and released. No word on whether it’ll return after its initial June 2022 release.

– Was originally commissioned for 16 episodes, but only eight have been produced and released. No word on whether it’ll return after its initial June 2022 release. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 2) – Horror anthology series that debuted in October 2022 – unclear whether it’ll return despite GDT working on multiple other Netflix projects.

– Horror anthology series that debuted in October 2022 – unclear whether it’ll return despite GDT working on multiple other Netflix projects. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance! (Season 2) – Family drama that debuted in September 2022.

– Family drama that debuted in September 2022. Hard Cell (Season 2) – British comedy series starring Catherine Tate. Not expected to return for season 2.

– British comedy series starring Catherine Tate. Not expected to return for season 2. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 4) – Comedy series.

– Comedy series. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 4) – Comedy sketch series.

– Comedy sketch series. In From the Cold (Season 2) – First debuting in March 2022, no word on the future of this sci-fi thriller series.

– First debuting in March 2022, no word on the future of this sci-fi thriller series. Izzy’s Koala World (Season 3) – Children’s educational series.

– Children’s educational series. Jiva! (Season 2) – South African drama series that was released with 5 episodes in June 2021. No word on the future.

– South African drama series that was released with 5 episodes in June 2021. No word on the future. Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 3) – South African series that saw its most recent season drop in January 2023.

– South African series that saw its most recent season drop in January 2023. Master of None (Season 4) – Was renewed for a third season but no word on whether the show will return for more.

– Was renewed for a third season but no word on whether the show will return for more. Medical Police (Season 2) – First debuted in January 2020; no word on future episodes nearly three years later.

– First debuted in January 2020; no word on future episodes nearly three years later. Mulligan (Season 2) – The science-fiction animated comedy animated series from producer Tina Fey didn’t make much of an impact when it launched but it could’ve been given an upfront order.

– The science-fiction animated comedy animated series from producer Tina Fey didn’t make much of an impact when it launched but it could’ve been given an upfront order. Murderville (Season 2) – Renewed for a Christmas special, but no word on an entire second season for the sketch comedy series. Season 1 premiered in February 2022.

Neon (Season 2) – Poor performance likely means this musical comedy doesn’t return.

– Poor performance likely means this musical comedy doesn’t return. Phantom Pups (Season 2) – Children’s live-action comedy that debuted in September 2022.

– Children’s live-action comedy that debuted in September 2022. Pieces of Her (Season 2) – Not billed as a limited series, Pieces of Her premiered in early 2022 but has yet to get an official renewal.

– Not billed as a limited series, Pieces of Her premiered in early 2022 but has yet to get an official renewal. Princess Power (Season 3) – Most recent season of this kids animated series debuted in October 2023.

– Most recent season of this kids animated series debuted in October 2023. Russian Doll (Season 3) – Season 2 was a surprise in itself and premiered in April 2022. No word on the future yet.

– Season 2 was a surprise in itself and premiered in April 2022. No word on the future yet. Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 2) – Comedy animation series that debuted in December 2021.

– Comedy animation series that debuted in December 2021. Savage Beauty (Season 2)

Shadow and Bone (Season 3) – Most recent season premiered in March 2023, but viewing stats put a question mark on future seasons. Reportedly no decision will be made until after strike.

– Most recent season premiered in March 2023, but viewing stats put a question mark on future seasons. Reportedly no decision will be made until after strike. Shanty Town (Season 2) – South African crime drama that debuted in January 2023.

– South African crime drama that debuted in January 2023. Skull Island (Season 2) – Animated series based on the King Kong franchise from Legendary that debuted in June 2023. May have been given an upfront order but no confirmation as of yet.

– Animated series based on the King Kong franchise from Legendary that debuted in June 2023. May have been given an upfront order but no confirmation as of yet. Supa Team 4 (Season 2) – Kids animated series that debuted in July 2023.

– Kids animated series that debuted in July 2023. Super PupZ (Season 2) – Children’s comedy that debuted in March 2022.

Survival of the Thickest (Season 2) – Debuted in July 2023 in collaboration with A24 Television.

– Debuted in July 2023 in collaboration with A24 Television. The Guardians of Justice (Season 2) – Adi Shankar’s experimental animation series – debuted in March 2022. Shankar is working on a new show for Netflix set to release in October.

– Adi Shankar’s experimental animation series – debuted in March 2022. Shankar is working on a new show for Netflix set to release in October. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 2) – Sketch comedy series that debuted in April 2020.

– Sketch comedy series that debuted in April 2020. The Last Bus (Season 2) – Kids’ science-fiction live-action series that debuted in April 2022.

– Kids’ science-fiction live-action series that debuted in April 2022. The Pentaverate (Season 2) – Mike Myer’s return to comedy in the new series that premiered in May 2022. Unclear whether it was a limited series, but it did bomb, so is unlikely to return.

– Mike Myer’s return to comedy in the new series that premiered in May 2022. Unclear whether it was a limited series, but it did bomb, so is unlikely to return. The Upshaws (Part 5 / Season 4) – Season 3 consisted of a reduced 6 episodes and it’s unclear whether there’ll be any more of the Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes sitcom.

– Season 3 consisted of a reduced 6 episodes and it’s unclear whether there’ll be any more of the Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes sitcom. Unseen (Season 2) – Crime thriller from South Africa.

– Crime thriller from South Africa. Unstable (Season 2) – Rob Lowe comedy series – was reportedly in early stages of development but not officially greenlit. Development paused because of WGA strike – unclear whether it’ll return.

– Rob Lowe comedy series – was reportedly in early stages of development but not officially greenlit. Development paused because of WGA strike – unclear whether it’ll return. Waffles + Mochi (Season 2) – Cooking educational series presented by Michelle Obama.

– Cooking educational series presented by Michelle Obama. Wellmania (Season 2) – Australian comedy series that premiered in late March 2023.

