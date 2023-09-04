October is normally an extremely busy month for movies and TV shows leaving the Netflix UK library. At the moment its a large handful, but we’re expecting an extensive number to leave the library by Halloween. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix UK in October 2023.

In case you missed it, we’ve also covered what’s leaving Netflix UK in September 2023.

There are some great movies leaving the UK library in October, including the much beloved Steven Spielberg directed story of Hook, which sees a now adult Peter Pan return to Neverland to save his children from the clutches of his nemisis Captain Hook.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on October 1st, 2023:

The 5th Wave (2016)

A Witches’ Ball (2017)

Arrival (2016)

Beyblade Burst Turbo (1 Season)

The Birth Reborn (2018)

Chewing Gum (2 Seasons)

Code Lyoko (4 Seasons)

Crashing (1 Season)

The Crowned Clown (1 Season)

The Deep House (2021)

Eden (1 Season)

Familiar Wife (1 Season)

The Final Destination (2009)

Friday 13th (2009)

Goosebumps (2015)

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018)

Halloween 2 (2009)

Help (2021)

Hook (1991)

Hope Springs (2021)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

The K2 (1 Season)

Killer Women with Piers Morgan (1 Season)

LOL (2012)

Lust, Caution (2007)

Misaeng: Incomplete Life (1 Season)

Monster House (2006)

Old Money (2015)

The Other Guys (2010)

Overcomer (2019)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Primal Fear (1996)

Shutter Island (2010)

Signal (1 Season)

Till Death (2021)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on October 2nd, 2023:

The Book of Sun (2020)

Desmond’s (6 Seasons)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on October 3rd, 2023:

Pat a Pat Como (1 Season)

Quious Como (1 Season)

What movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in October 2023? Let us know in the comments below!