National Geographic Collection Leaving Netflix in January 2021

Multiple National Geographic titles will be departing Netflix in the United States in January 2021.

It’s going to be a rough couple of months for Netflix subscribers with a myriad of titles currently set to leave throughout the month of December and January 2021 as lucrative contracts come to an end. One of the big set of titles set to leave is the remainder of the National Geographic library.

Netflix used to be home to a large collection of documentaries and reality series from National Geographic but as has been with a large portion of Netflix’s licensed library, they’ve slowly been losing those licenses. The last big removal of National Geographic content was back in December 2015.

National Geographic was one of the pickups that Disney made when it acquired 20th Century Fox and all of its subsidiaries. Disney+ is the new streaming home for much of the National Geographic library both in the US and internationally.

Here’s the full list of titles from National Geographic set to leave Netflix US on January 1st, 2021:

Doomsday Preppers (1 Season)

Drugs, Inc. (1 Season)

Mars (2 Seasons)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (3 Seasons)

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (1 Season)

If we had to make a couple of suggestions on what’s worth binge-watching out of this list we’d say The Story of God and Mars both of which are both streaming in full on Netflix currently.

Mars, which recently departed Netflix in multiple other regions, is a part-documentary part-drama of the upcoming space missions to Mars. They’re relatively well-received featuring expensive CGI sequences and interviews with some of the best minds.

As an atheist, you may be surprised I picked The Story of God with Morgan Freeman for my second pick but I found the series both insightful and welcoming to all viewers. The series is both narrated and starring Morgan Freeman who takes you globetrotting looking into life after death and some of the other big questions mankind traditionally looks to religion for answers.

All of these titles should land on Disney+ in the new year but we’ve had no official confirmation.