First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in June 2026

June is shaping up to be a fantastic month for new originals and licensed content on Netflix.

This list will continue to be a work in progress, updated throughout the remainder of May 2026 and June May 2026 as we learn of more titles scheduled to release during the month. Please keep it bookmarked.

As always, while this list covers everything new coming up, we also recommend familiarizing yourself with all the movies, series, and games scheduled to leave Netflix throughout June 2026 here.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1, 2026

Assassination Classroom (Season 2) – Japanese anime series centered on a class of talented delinquents who have been tasked with assassinating their teacher, Sensei-Koro, an alien who has threatened to destroy the Earth unless his class can murder him.

– Japanese anime series centered on a class of talented delinquents who have been tasked with assassinating their teacher, Sensei-Koro, an alien who has threatened to destroy the Earth unless his class can murder him. Creed 3 (2023) – Directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan, who returns to the ring as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s best friend and rival Apollo. After dominating the boxing world, Adonis must face his toughest fight yet against childhood friend and boxing prodigy Damian, who, after serving a long prison sentence, is determined to make a name for himself.

Everything I Know About Love (Season 1) – Romantic comedy series starring Emma Appleton and Bel Powley.

– Romantic comedy series starring Emma Appleton and Bel Powley. Hawaii Five-0 (Seasons) – Police action-comedy series starring Alex O’Loughlin as Steve McGarrett, who returns to Oahu, Hawaii, to find his father’s killer and sets up his own special task force: Five-0.

– Police action-comedy series starring Alex O’Loughlin as Steve McGarrett, who returns to Oahu, Hawaii, to find his father’s killer and sets up his own special task force: Five-0. Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (Seasons) – American drama following the detectives of the NYPD’s specially trained unit that investigates sex crimes.

– American drama following the detectives of the NYPD’s specially trained unit that investigates sex crimes. Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Miniseries) – Western drama starring David Oyelowo as legendary lawman Bass Reeves, a hero of the western frontier and the Black deputy of the U.S. Marshals west of the Mississippi River.

– Western drama starring David Oyelowo as legendary lawman Bass Reeves, a hero of the western frontier and the Black deputy of the U.S. Marshals west of the Mississippi River. Milky Subway: The Galactic Limited Express (2026) – Japanese animated sci-fi film.

– Japanese animated sci-fi film. My Hero Academia (Season 6) – Japanese anime series centered on Izuku Midoriya, a powerless high-schooler in a world inhabited by superpowered beings, who gets his chance of becoming a superhero when he is given superpowers by the greatest hero of the era, All Might, and enrolls at U.A High, an elite academy for aspiring superheroes.

– Japanese anime series centered on Izuku Midoriya, a powerless high-schooler in a world inhabited by superpowered beings, who gets his chance of becoming a superhero when he is given superpowers by the greatest hero of the era, All Might, and enrolls at U.A High, an elite academy for aspiring superheroes. Shangri-La Frontier (Season 2) – Japanese anime centered on Rakuro, a high schooler with a love for bad video games, but when he trades in the trash for a triple-A title that has taken the world by storm, he sets out to conquer all of the game’s secrets.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4, 2026

Dìdi (2024) – Comedy-drama set in 2008, where an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American struggles with his cultural identity while trying to navigate life as a teenager during the summer before high school.

– Comedy-drama set in 2008, where an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American struggles with his cultural identity while trying to navigate life as a teenager during the summer before high school. The King of Queens (9 Seasons) – Beloved American sitcom starring Kevin James as Doug Herrnan, a deliveryman from Queens, whose life is upended when his wife’s goofy and annoying father, Arthur, moves in with them.

– Beloved American sitcom starring Kevin James as Doug Herrnan, a deliveryman from Queens, whose life is upended when his wife’s goofy and annoying father, Arthur, moves in with them. Maa Behen (2026) N – Hindi crime comedy starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

– Hindi crime comedy starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The Murder of Rachel Nickell (2026) N – True crime documentary and the companion documentary to The Witness, chronicling the investigation into the murder of Rachel Nickell in London in 1992, which led to the arrest of an innocent man, before the eventual capture of serial killer Robert Napper.

– True crime documentary and the companion documentary to The Witness, chronicling the investigation into the murder of Rachel Nickell in London in 1992, which led to the arrest of an innocent man, before the eventual capture of serial killer Robert Napper. Night Shift for Cuties (Limited Series) N – Indonesian comedy series centered on two K-pop obessessed friends whose friendship turns into a fierce rivalry.

– Indonesian comedy series centered on two K-pop obessessed friends whose friendship turns into a fierce rivalry. Poldi (2026) N – Sports documentary on the former Arsenal and Bayern Munich player Lukas Podolski.

– Sports documentary on the former Arsenal and Bayern Munich player Lukas Podolski. The Witness (Limited Series) N – British drama series shifting the focus of the murder of Rachel Nickell and the impact it had on the lives of her family, such as her partner André Hanscombe, who became a single parent overnight to their son, Alex, who at just two years old was the sole witness to the murder.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5, 2026

The Marked Woman (2026) N – Spanish crime-drama film centered on a woman, with no memory of her identity, who is rescued from a port in Barcelona, but when an attempt is made on her life at the hospital, it’s up to a pair of inspectors to solve the mystery of her past.

México 86 (2026) N – Mexican period drama starring Diego Luna as a Mexican bureaucrat who achieves the impossible in his attempt to snag the bid for Mexico to host the 1986 World Cup.

Office Romance (2026) N – Romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez as Jackie, the CEO of an Airline, who forbids fraternization for her employees, but her own morals and rules are put to the test when a sexy new lawyer, played by Brett Goldstein, begins working for her.

Teach You a Lesson (Limited Series) N – South Korean action-comedy series centered on the Teacher Rights Protection Bureau, an organization created to defend the the country’s collapsing education system.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7, 2026

USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory (2026) N – Sports documentary on the 1994 FIFA World Cup winning Brazil squad that returned the country to the pinncale of football after 24 years of dissapointment.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 8, 2026

The Root of the Game (Limited Series) N – Brazilian sports documentary centered on São Paulo’s annual amateur grassroots football competition, Super Copa Pioneer.

– Brazilian sports documentary centered on São Paulo’s annual amateur grassroots football competition, Super Copa Pioneer. Sesame Street (New Episodes) N – Return to Sesame Street with all your favorite friends and celebrity guests.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10, 2026

Norway: The Dark Horse (2026) N – Sports documentary focused on the Norway’s men national football team, the dark horses of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10, 2026

Colors of Evil: Black (2026) N – Polish thriller and sequel to Colors of Evil: Red.

– Polish thriller and sequel to Colors of Evil: Red. The Rest is Football (Podcast) N – Hosted by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards, who will cover all of the exciting action of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the latest football news.

Outlast: The Jungle (Season 3) N – Reality series that takes 16 survivalists in hostile enviroments that compete for a cash grand prize.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11, 2026

Babes (2024) – Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau star as two lifelong best friends, Eden and Dawn, who must navigate a brand new challenge in their lives when Eden becomes pregnant after a one-night stand.

Double Happiness (2025) – Taiwanese romantic comedy starring Jennifer Yu and Kuan-Ting Liu.

The Evil Lawyer (Season 1) N – Thai crime thriller centered on a young attorney, who, after being framed for the murder of a police officer’s son, turns to a controversial and ruthless lawyer to prove his innocence.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 5) N – Romantic drama series following the lives, relationships, and careers of three childhood friends from South Carolina, who are always there to support each other.

– Romantic drama series following the lives, relationships, and careers of three childhood friends from South Carolina, who are always there to support each other. Viral Hit (Season 1) N – Japanese action-thriller centered on a bullied high-school student who realises he make profits from his fights by recording the footage after one of the fights went viral.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12, 2026

I Am Frankelda (2026) N – Animated Mexican fantasy film centered on a 19th-century writer, who journeys into the subconcious of the monster’s she’s written about.

– Animated Mexican fantasy film centered on a 19th-century writer, who journeys into the subconcious of the monster’s she’s written about. Flashdance (1983) – A beloved musical centered on Alex Owens, an 18-year-old welder by day, and an aspiring dancer who works at a bar by night with dreams of joining the Pittsburgh Ballet School.

– A beloved musical centered on Alex Owens, an 18-year-old welder by day, and an aspiring dancer who works at a bar by night with dreams of joining the Pittsburgh Ballet School. The Polygamist (Season 1) N – South African drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 15, 2026

Horimiya (Season 2) – Japanese romantic anime series about the romance of a quiet outsider and a popular schoolgirl, whose love blossoms over their shared secret.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 16, 2026

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Season 3) N – Sports documentary following the cheerleading team of the Dallas Cowboys, their training regime, and cheering their team to victory.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18, 2026

I Will Find You (Limited Series) N – The latest Harlan Coben crime-drama series to come to Netflix, starring Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, and Milo Ventimiglia.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19, 2026

Oasis (Season 1) N – Spanish drama series centered on the ‘Oasis’, a paradise and luxurous resort for Spain’s wealthiest and powerful families. But there’s toruble in paradise when the police storm in.

– Spanish drama series centered on the ‘Oasis’, a paradise and luxurous resort for Spain’s wealthiest and powerful families. But there’s toruble in paradise when the police storm in. Voicemails for Isabelle (2026) N – Romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch as Jill, who uses her deceased sister’s voicemail to talk about her chaotic life in San Francisco, but unbeknownst to Jill, her confessions are being received by an Austin real estate agent.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 24, 2026

The American Experiment (Limited Series) N – Five-part documentary chronicling the 250-year history of the United States, its founding, its rise to a global superpower, and the future of its democracy.

Another Self (Season 3) N – Turkish drama centered on the friendship of three friends, who, after visiting the seaside town of Ayvalik, unexpectedly encounter an unresolved trauma from their families’ past, and awaken their own spirituality.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 25, 2026

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 2) N – After a 26-month wait, Gordon Cormier returns as Aang, the last Avatar, as he journeys across the world with his friends Katara and Sokka, to master all four elements, and to bring an end to the war started by the Fire Nation over a hundred years ago.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 26, 2026

Chris & Martina: The Final Set (2026) N – Sports documentary on tennis stars Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, who sit down to discuss their rivalry and friendship.

Little Brother (2026) N – Comedy starring John Cena as a famous real estate agent, whose life is thrown into chaos by the arrival of his eccentric little brother, played by Eric Andre.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in June 2026? Let us know in the comments below!