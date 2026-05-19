Netflix Top 10s: Kevin Hart Roast Dominates (But Doesn’t Topple Tom Brady) Plus Debuts of Nemesis and Berlin S2

Welcome to your weekly breakdown of the global Netflix Top 10s for the week of May 11 to May 17. This week, the animated hit Swapped continues its spectacular reign on the film side, while comedy and true-crime dominate the English TV charts with The Roast of Kevin Hart and Worst Ex Ever leading the pack. We’re also tracking the debuts of major new series like Courtney Kemp’s Nemesis, the latest Money Heist spin-off installment, and a surprisingly strong documentary launch.
Before we dive into the full analysis, a quick note on what didn’t quite make the cut: amongst the titles missing the global charts this week is Soul Mate from Japan, which scored less than 1.3M views. Also, no shows were the pair of docs Marty, Life is Short, and Untold UK: Jamie Vardy. Also, no shows from Pop Culture Jeopardy! and The Puzzle Room with David Kwong, despite small runtimes at the moment.
Dominating the English TV charts this week is The Roast of Kevin Hart, pulling in a massive 13.5 million views. Because the special aired live on a Sunday night, its initial premiere hours didn’t pull in enough viewership to crack the previous week’s Top 10, making this its official “Week 1” on the global charts. This creates an interesting comparison with The Roast of Tom Brady, which aired in May 2024.
Because Brady’s roast premiered on a Saturday night, that extra day of tracking allowed it to scrape into the charts with 2 million views before pulling in 13.8 million in its first full week. When you look at the cumulative totals, the GOAT actually retains the crown: Brady sat at a hefty 15.8 million views by the end of his first full week, meaning Hart is currently trailing him by at least a million views. Even so, it’s an incredibly strong turnout that proves these star-studded live comedy roasts are a highly bankable format for Netflix, unlike the fights anyway…
The creator of Power finally delivered on her major overall deal with Netflix last week with the release of Nemesis, which has been picking up rave reviews from critics, even if audience scores aren’t quite to the same heights.
It was an OK, but by no means great, launch for the show, ranking amongst recent cancellations like The Abandons and The Waterfront. For this one, we’re going to have to see how it evolves in the weeks to come, and if it’s going to get its planned season 2.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Night Agent - Season 1, Man on Fire - Season 1, Black Doves - Season 1, 1899 - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 1 and 8 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 13 Netflix titles: The Night Agent - Season 1, Man on Fire - Season 1, Black Doves - Season 1, 1899 - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 1, The Waterfront - Season 1, The Abandons - Season 1, Nemesis - Season 1, The Recruit - Season 1, Obliterated - Season 1, The Lincoln Lawyer - Season 1, The Brothers Sun - Season 1, Big Mistakes - Season 1. Combined total: 110,700,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Night Agent - Season 1, Man on Fire - Season 1, Black Doves - Season 1, 1899 - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 1 and 8 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
The Night Agent - Season 1
20,600,000
1
Man on Fire - Season 1
11,000,000
2
Black Doves - Season 1
10,800,000
3
1899 - Season 1
10,800,000
4
The Diplomat - Season 1
8,500,000
5
The Waterfront - Season 1
8,300,000
6
The Abandons - Season 1
7,300,000
7
Nemesis - Season 1
7,100,000
8
The Recruit - Season 1
7,100,000
9
Obliterated - Season 1
7,000,000
10
The Lincoln Lawyer - Season 1
5,400,000
11
The Brothers Sun - Season 1
4,100,000
12
Big Mistakes - Season 1
2,700,000
13
2. Berlin
The Money Heist spin-off Berlin returned and topped the charts all weekend, but it didn’t quite come back swinging as the first season did back in December 2023. It suffered a 45% drop, falling from 11.3M to 6.2M views. It is worth noting that the season was listed separately within the Netflix app.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - Berlin - Season 1 and Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 2 Netflix titles: Berlin - Season 1, Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine. Combined total: 17,500,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for Berlin - Season 1 and Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
Berlin - Season 1
11,300,000
1
Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
6,200,000
2
3. The Crash
Friday documentary features have been a bit of a washout for Netflix in the last few months, with the majority of titles falling in this category being complete no-shows in the top 10s. The most recent example was A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough, but the Red Hot Chili Peppers doc, Queen of Chess, Miracle: The Boys of ’80, Cover-Up, Breakdown: 1975, among others, have also been complete no-shows in week 1.
The Crash, which has rocketed to the top of the charts around the world, makes an incredibly strong debut, telling us what we already know: true-crime is always bankable.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Perfect Neighbor, The Crash, A Deadly American Marriage, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, My Father the BTK Killer and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: The Perfect Neighbor, The Crash, A Deadly American Marriage, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, My Father the BTK Killer, The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, Chaos: The Manson Murders, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, The Redeem Team. Combined total: 72,640,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Perfect Neighbor, The Crash, A Deadly American Marriage, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, My Father the BTK Killer and 4 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
The Perfect Neighbor
16,700,000
1
The Crash
11,700,000
2
A Deadly American Marriage
9,800,000
3
Unknown Number: The High School Catfish
8,600,000
4
My Father the BTK Killer
5,700,000
5
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
5,400,000
6
Chaos: The Manson Murders
5,000,000
7
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
4,940,000
8
The Redeem Team
4,800,000
9
4. Swapped vs. KPop Demon Hunters
It’s a battle for the ages right now on the animation front. As of week 3, Swapped is still ahead of KPop Demon Hunters with a total of 80.6M views vs the 68.4M that The Sea Beast had and 56.1M that KPop Demon Hunters did during the same period.
This week, we’re thrilled to officially launch an update to our bar graphs (and line graphs), which allows us to split out each week in a much nicer format to see how viewership is evolving week to week. Here’s what that looks like for Swapped as of Week 3. It’s got an incredible lead so far!
Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Swapped, The Sea Beast, KPop Demon Hunters, Back to the Outback, Vivo and 8 more Netflix titles (3-week analysis)
Weekly views for 13 Netflix titles: Swapped, The Sea Beast, KPop Demon Hunters, Back to the Outback, Vivo, In Your Dreams, Orion and the Dark, Spellbound, The Monkey King, Thelma the Unicorn, The Magician's Elephant, The Twits, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 504,200,000 views.
Per-week Netflix views for Swapped, The Sea Beast, KPop Demon Hunters, Back to the Outback, Vivo and 8 more Netflix titles across 3 weeks.
Title
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Total
Swapped
15,500,000
38,700,000
26,400,000
80,600,000
The Sea Beast
16,900,000
34,300,000
17,200,000
68,400,000
KPop Demon Hunters
9,200,000
24,200,000
22,700,000
56,100,000
Back to the Outback
10,100,000
24,400,000
15,500,000
50,000,000
Vivo
13,200,000
22,200,000
13,200,000
48,600,000
In Your Dreams
8,300,000
16,600,000
9,300,000
34,200,000
Orion and the Dark
10,000,000
12,700,000
7,000,000
29,700,000
Spellbound
8,500,000
15,300,000
5,300,000
29,100,000
The Monkey King
8,100,000
14,400,000
6,600,000
29,100,000
Thelma the Unicorn
7,300,000
10,700,000
5,600,000
23,600,000
The Magician's Elephant
8,000,000
9,700,000
3,700,000
21,400,000
The Twits
5,900,000
8,100,000
3,300,000
17,300,000
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
4,900,000
7,800,000
3,400,000
16,100,000
Stacked in the long run against KPop Demon Hunters, you can see what we meant last week with the fact it’s got an almighty hill to climb, and there’s a bit of evidence it won’t quite have the staying power as KPop did. Even so, it is a massive achievement and will undoubtedly be Netflix’s second most-watched animated movie for quite some time.
Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Swapped, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sea Beast and Leo (9-week trend)
Week-by-week cumulative views for 4 Netflix titles: Swapped, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sea Beast, Leo. Combined final total: 495,500,000 views.
Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Swapped, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sea Beast and Leo over 9 weeks.
The new season of Adi Shankar’s brilliant animated series Devil May Cry dropped with 4.1M views in its opening week, but we can’t do a direct comparison to season 1 because this new batch dropped on a Tuesday, compared to the Thursday that season 1 dropped in April 2025.
Given the extra two days that season 2 had, it would appear that viewership is down from season 1 to season 2, but it’s still a strong premiere. Season 2 is currently tracking ahead of one of the few other comparisons for a Tuesday animated release, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which debuted with 3.4M views.
Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Devil May Cry - Season 1 and Devil May Cry - Season 2 (2-week trend)
Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: Devil May Cry - Season 1, Devil May Cry - Season 2. Combined final total: 14,500,000 views.
Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Devil May Cry - Season 1 and Devil May Cry - Season 2 over 2 weeks.
Title
Week 0
Week 1
Week 2
Final cumulative
Devil May Cry - Season 1
0
5,300,000
10,400,000
10,400,000
Devil May Cry - Season 2
0
4,100,000
—
4,100,000
6. The WONDERfools from Netflix South Korea
Here’s an interesting one! The WONDERfools got the full attention of Netflix TUDUM (which typically only gives the biggest returning hits focus) and had a lot of hype across social media, but with just 2.7M views, it’s hard to call this a hit. In fact, it ranks towards the bottom of recent full episode drops. As always, social media =/= real life.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - Hierarchy, My Name, Parasyte: The Grey, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Can This Love Be Translated? and 15 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 20 Netflix titles: Hierarchy, My Name, Parasyte: The Grey, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Can This Love Be Translated?, The Art of Sarah, Cashero, The Silent Sea, Karma, Narco-Saints, Trigger, If Wishes Could Kill, Doona!, Mask Girl, The WONDERfools, Boyfriend on Demand, As You Stood By, The Price of Confession, Dear Hongrang, You and Everything Else. Combined total: 72,000,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for Hierarchy, My Name, Parasyte: The Grey, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Can This Love Be Translated? and 15 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
Hierarchy
7,600,000
1
My Name
6,300,000
2
Parasyte: The Grey
6,300,000
3
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
4,700,000
4
Can This Love Be Translated?
4,000,000
5
The Art of Sarah
3,800,000
6
Cashero
3,800,000
7
The Silent Sea
3,700,000
8
Karma
3,600,000
9
Narco-Saints
3,200,000
10
Trigger
2,900,000
11
If Wishes Could Kill
2,800,000
12
Doona!
2,800,000
13
Mask Girl
2,800,000
14
The WONDERfools
2,700,000
15
Boyfriend on Demand
2,600,000
16
As You Stood By
2,300,000
17
The Price of Confession
2,200,000
18
Dear Hongrang
2,200,000
19
You and Everything Else
1,700,000
20
7. KARTAVYA from Netflix India
A new big Indian movie dropped on Friday in the form of KARTAVYA, and it’s a pretty decent debut, although not quite at the top tiers of titles like Jewel Thief and Accused.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - Jewel Thief The Heist Begins, Accused, KARTAVYA, Dhoom Dhaam, Nadaaniyan and 3 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 8 Netflix titles: Jewel Thief The Heist Begins, Accused, KARTAVYA, Dhoom Dhaam, Nadaaniyan, Baramulla, Aap Jaisa Koi, Inspector Zende. Combined total: 38,500,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for Jewel Thief The Heist Begins, Accused, KARTAVYA, Dhoom Dhaam, Nadaaniyan and 3 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
Jewel Thief The Heist Begins
7,800,000
1
Accused
7,500,000
2
KARTAVYA
4,700,000
3
Dhoom Dhaam
4,100,000
4
Nadaaniyan
3,900,000
5
Baramulla
3,700,000
6
Aap Jaisa Koi
3,400,000
7
Inspector Zende
3,400,000
8
8. Check-Ins on Remarkably Bright Creatures and Apex
APEX is still going strong (alongside the Chemical Brothers memes) in week 4, and stacked against some of the biggest hits from this year and a couple from last year, we can see it still chunking in good viewership and has now surpassed, as we predicted last week, The Rip.
Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Back in Action, War Machine, Happy Gilmore 2, Apex, The Rip and 2 more Netflix titles (4-week analysis)
Weekly views for 7 Netflix titles: Back in Action, War Machine, Happy Gilmore 2, Apex, The Rip, Thrash, A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 705,900,000 views.
Per-week Netflix views for Back in Action, War Machine, Happy Gilmore 2, Apex, The Rip and 2 more Netflix titles across 4 weeks.
Title
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Total
Back in Action
46,800,000
46,800,000
18,400,000
9,200,000
121,200,000
War Machine
39,300,000
44,400,000
18,000,000
10,300,000
112,000,000
Happy Gilmore 2
46,700,000
40,800,000
14,700,000
7,000,000
109,200,000
Apex
38,200,000
40,200,000
16,200,000
10,600,000
105,200,000
The Rip
41,600,000
40,400,000
14,600,000
7,400,000
104,000,000
Thrash
37,700,000
34,500,000
9,600,000
4,300,000
86,100,000
A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE
22,100,000
31,600,000
10,200,000
4,300,000
68,200,000
Remarkably Bright Creatures got off to a very slow start last week, but has it improved in week 2? Yes, substantially, but as we’ve covered before, that opening weekend really helps tee you up for a better run in the weeks that follow.
Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Remarkably Bright Creatures and Apex (6-week trend)
Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: Remarkably Bright Creatures, Apex. Combined final total: 135,900,000 views.
Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Remarkably Bright Creatures and Apex over 6 weeks.
Title
Week 0
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 5
Week 6
Final cumulative
Remarkably Bright Creatures
0
10,400,000
30,700,000
—
—
—
—
30,700,000
Apex
0
38,200,000
78,400,000
94,600,000
105,200,000
—
—
105,200,000
That said, if we compare against some similar titles in the genre from the past few years, it’s actually doing pretty well:
Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Good Nurse, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Pain Hustlers, Love at First Sight, Fair Play and 4 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 2 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: The Good Nurse, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Pain Hustlers, Love at First Sight, Fair Play, Night Always Comes, Happiness for Beginners, True Spirit, Shirley. Combined total: 238,100,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Good Nurse, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Pain Hustlers, Love at First Sight, Fair Play and 4 more Netflix titles over 2 weeks.
Title
Cumulative Views (2 weeks)
Rank
The Good Nurse
51,200,000
1
Remarkably Bright Creatures
30,700,000
2
Pain Hustlers
29,300,000
3
Love at First Sight
29,300,000
4
Fair Play
26,600,000
5
Night Always Comes
23,600,000
6
Happiness for Beginners
22,400,000
7
True Spirit
17,300,000
8
Shirley
7,700,000
9
9. Legends in Week 2
Picture Credit: Netflix
The British series Legends got a 91% increase in viewing hours this week, but compared to some of its British counterparts in recent years, it’s very much flagging behind. It would appear it’s similar to Toxic Town and House of Guinness in being quite a local story, which is certainly playing out in the daily top 10s, given that it’s still at the absolute top of the charts in the UK.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - Adolescence, Fool Me Once, The Gentlemen - Season 1, Run Away, Black Doves - Season 1 and 6 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 2 weeks for 11 Netflix titles: Adolescence, Fool Me Once, The Gentlemen - Season 1, Run Away, Black Doves - Season 1, Baby Reindeer, Dept. Q, House of Guinness, Legends, Toxic Town, KAOS. Combined total: 284,500,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for Adolescence, Fool Me Once, The Gentlemen - Season 1, Run Away, Black Doves - Season 1 and 6 more Netflix titles over 2 weeks.
Title
Cumulative Views (2 weeks)
Rank
Adolescence
66,300,000
1
Fool Me Once
61,000,000
2
The Gentlemen - Season 1
32,300,000
3
Run Away
28,300,000
4
Black Doves - Season 1
25,400,000
5
Baby Reindeer
15,900,000
6
Dept. Q
14,900,000
7
House of Guinness
11,600,000
8
Legends
10,000,000
9
Toxic Town
9,500,000
10
KAOS
9,300,000
11
10. Man on Fire in Week 3
Ranking #5 in the TV charts for its third week is Man on Fire, a title for which we’ve been quietly confident about its season 2 prospects. It’s by no means a smash hit, but it is tracking above some of the most-watched high-profile cancellations in recent years, so fingers crossed some of the metrics we don’t get to see are looking good behind the scenes.
Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Man on Fire - Season 1, The Waterfront - Season 1, Obliterated - Season 1 and The Abandons (6-week trend)
Week-by-week cumulative views for 4 Netflix titles: Man on Fire - Season 1, The Waterfront - Season 1, Obliterated - Season 1, The Abandons. Combined final total: 104,200,000 views.
Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Man on Fire - Season 1, The Waterfront - Season 1, Obliterated - Season 1 and The Abandons over 6 weeks.
Title
Week 0
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 5
Week 6
Final cumulative
Man on Fire - Season 1
0
11,000,000
23,600,000
29,100,000
—
—
—
29,100,000
The Waterfront - Season 1
0
8,300,000
19,900,000
25,500,000
29,100,000
31,200,000
—
31,200,000
Obliterated - Season 1
0
7,000,000
16,000,000
21,200,000
24,400,000
27,000,000
29,000,000
29,000,000
The Abandons
0
7,300,000
14,900,000
—
—
—
—
14,900,000
11. Worst Ex Ever in Week 2
Last week, we noted that Worst Ex Ever had an incredibly strong return, and this week, it actually surpassed the first season’s views! Blumhouse will no doubt be back with this one!
Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Worst Ex Ever - Season 2 and Worst Ex Ever - Season 1 (5-week trend)
Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: Worst Ex Ever - Season 2, Worst Ex Ever - Season 1. Combined final total: 36,200,000 views.
Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Worst Ex Ever - Season 2 and Worst Ex Ever - Season 1 over 5 weeks.
Title
Week 0
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 5
Final cumulative
Worst Ex Ever - Season 2
0
8,000,000
16,100,000
—
—
—
16,100,000
Worst Ex Ever - Season 1
0
8,400,000
15,600,000
18,400,000
20,100,000
—
20,100,000
Full Top 10s This Week For Netflix (May 11 – May 17)
English TV
Rank
Title
Hours
Views
Week #
1
The Roast of Kevin Hart
38,600,000
13,500,000
1
2
Worst Ex Ever: Season 2
32,600,000 (1.88%)
8,100,000
2
3
Nemesis: Season 1
55,000,000
7,100,000
1
4
Legends: Season 1
38,700,000 (90.64%)
6,600,000
2
5
Man on Fire: Season 1
30,300,000 (-56.84%)
5,500,000
3
6
Devil May Cry: Season 2
19,400,000
4,100,000
1
7
Raw: May 11, 2026
4,800,000 (4.35%)
2,600,000
1
8
Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series
6,400,000 (-68.16%)
2,500,000
3
9
Perfect Match: Season 4
11,300,000
2,300,000
1
10
Danny Go!: Season 1
4,300,000
2,100,000
4
English Film
Rank
Title
Hours
Views
Week #
1
Swapped
44,800,000 (-31.91%)
26,400,000
3
2
Remarkably Bright Creatures
38,600,000 (95.94%)
20,300,000
2
3
The Crash
18,500,000
11,700,000
1
4
Apex
16,800,000 (-34.38%)
10,600,000
4
5
Goat
15,400,000
9,200,000
1
6
KPop Demon Hunters
6,400,000 (6.67%)
3,800,000
48
7
Mother’s Day
6,500,000 (22.64%)
3,300,000
4
8
Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard
4,200,000
2,900,000
1
9
Mechanic: Resurrection
4,700,000 (-52.04%)
2,800,000
2
10
I Am Legend
4,700,000
2,800,000
1
Non-English TV
Rank
Title
Hours
Views
Week #
1
Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine: Limited Series
46,100,000
6,200,000
1
2
My Royal Nemesis: Limited Series
24,200,000 (160.22%)
5,100,000
2
3
Between Father and Son: Season 1
14,200,000
5,000,000
1
4
The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek
16,700,000 (33.60%)
3,400,000
2
5
Sold Out on You: Limited Series
24,500,000 (20.10%)
2,800,000
4
6
The WONDERfools: Limited Series
25,300,000
2,700,000
1
7
Thank You, Next: Season 3
10,500,000 (32.91%)
2,100,000
2
8
The Chestnut Man
11,400,000 (-8.80%)
2,100,000
7
9
If Wishes Could Kill: Limited Series
10,900,000 (-49.30%)
1,800,000
4
10
Straight to Hell: Season 1
10,700,000 (-51.14%)
1,300,000
3
Non-English Film
Rank
Title
Hours
Views
Week #
1
My Dearest Assassin
13,400,000 (-26.78%)
6,200,000
2
2
KARTAVYA
8,600,000
4,700,000
1
3
Bride of the Year
3,800,000
2,300,000
1
4
The Bus: A French Football Mutiny
2,900,000
2,100,000
1
5
Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha)
6,800,000
1,800,000
1
6
Village of the Dead
2,300,000
1,500,000
1
7
My Dearest Señorita
2,300,000 (-63.49%)
1,200,000
3
8
Hidden Enemy
2,100,000
1,200,000
1
9
Je m’appelle Agneta
2,200,000 (-60.00%)
1,200,000
3
10
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam
2,500,000 (8.70%)
1,000,000
2
That’s it for our top 10 report this week! We’ll be back again next Tuesday!y!