Netflix Top 10s: Kevin Hart Roast Dominates (But Doesn’t Topple Tom Brady) Plus Debuts of Nemesis and Berlin S2

Welcome to your weekly breakdown of the global Netflix Top 10s for the week of May 11 to May 17. This week, the animated hit Swapped continues its spectacular reign on the film side, while comedy and true-crime dominate the English TV charts with The Roast of Kevin Hart and Worst Ex Ever leading the pack. We’re also tracking the debuts of major new series like Courtney Kemp’s Nemesis, the latest Money Heist spin-off installment, and a surprisingly strong documentary launch.

Before we dive into the full analysis, a quick note on what didn’t quite make the cut: amongst the titles missing the global charts this week is Soul Mate from Japan, which scored less than 1.3M views. Also, no shows were the pair of docs Marty, Life is Short, and Untold UK: Jamie Vardy. Also, no shows from Pop Culture Jeopardy! and The Puzzle Room with David Kwong, despite small runtimes at the moment.

Dominating the English TV charts this week is The Roast of Kevin Hart, pulling in a massive 13.5 million views. Because the special aired live on a Sunday night, its initial premiere hours didn’t pull in enough viewership to crack the previous week’s Top 10, making this its official “Week 1” on the global charts. This creates an interesting comparison with The Roast of Tom Brady, which aired in May 2024.

Because Brady’s roast premiered on a Saturday night, that extra day of tracking allowed it to scrape into the charts with 2 million views before pulling in 13.8 million in its first full week. When you look at the cumulative totals, the GOAT actually retains the crown: Brady sat at a hefty 15.8 million views by the end of his first full week, meaning Hart is currently trailing him by at least a million views. Even so, it’s an incredibly strong turnout that proves these star-studded live comedy roasts are a highly bankable format for Netflix, unlike the fights anyway…

OK, let’s get into the weekly ranks for this week’s top 10s:

English Film: 93,800,000 views (Ranked #28 out of 152)

93,800,000 views (Ranked #28 out of 152) English TV : 54,400,000 views (Ranked #47 out of 152)

: 54,400,000 views (Ranked #47 out of 152) Non-English Film : 23,200,000 views (Ranked #122 out of 152)

: 23,200,000 views (Ranked #122 out of 152) Non-English TV: 32,500,000 views (Ranked #41 out of 152)

1. Nemesis Debuts with 7.1M Views

The creator of Power finally delivered on her major overall deal with Netflix last week with the release of Nemesis, which has been picking up rave reviews from critics, even if audience scores aren’t quite to the same heights.

It was an OK, but by no means great, launch for the show, ranking amongst recent cancellations like The Abandons and The Waterfront. For this one, we’re going to have to see how it evolves in the weeks to come, and if it’s going to get its planned season 2.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Night Agent - Season 1, Man on Fire - Season 1, Black Doves - Season 1, 1899 - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 1 and 8 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 13 Netflix titles: The Night Agent - Season 1, Man on Fire - Season 1, Black Doves - Season 1, 1899 - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 1, The Waterfront - Season 1, The Abandons - Season 1, Nemesis - Season 1, The Recruit - Season 1, Obliterated - Season 1, The Lincoln Lawyer - Season 1, The Brothers Sun - Season 1, Big Mistakes - Season 1. Combined total: 110,700,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Night Agent - Season 1, Man on Fire - Season 1, Black Doves - Season 1, 1899 - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 1 and 8 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Night Agent - Season 1 20,600,000 1 Man on Fire - Season 1 11,000,000 2 Black Doves - Season 1 10,800,000 3 1899 - Season 1 10,800,000 4 The Diplomat - Season 1 8,500,000 5 The Waterfront - Season 1 8,300,000 6 The Abandons - Season 1 7,300,000 7 Nemesis - Season 1 7,100,000 8 The Recruit - Season 1 7,100,000 9 Obliterated - Season 1 7,000,000 10 The Lincoln Lawyer - Season 1 5,400,000 11 The Brothers Sun - Season 1 4,100,000 12 Big Mistakes - Season 1 2,700,000 13

2. Berlin

The Money Heist spin-off Berlin returned and topped the charts all weekend, but it didn’t quite come back swinging as the first season did back in December 2023. It suffered a 45% drop, falling from 11.3M to 6.2M views. It is worth noting that the season was listed separately within the Netflix app.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Berlin - Season 1 and Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 2 Netflix titles: Berlin - Season 1, Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine. Combined total: 17,500,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Berlin - Season 1 and Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Berlin - Season 1 11,300,000 1 Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine 6,200,000 2

3. The Crash

Friday documentary features have been a bit of a washout for Netflix in the last few months, with the majority of titles falling in this category being complete no-shows in the top 10s. The most recent example was A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough, but the Red Hot Chili Peppers doc, Queen of Chess, Miracle: The Boys of ’80, Cover-Up, Breakdown: 1975, among others, have also been complete no-shows in week 1.

The Crash, which has rocketed to the top of the charts around the world, makes an incredibly strong debut, telling us what we already know: true-crime is always bankable.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Perfect Neighbor, The Crash, A Deadly American Marriage, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, My Father the BTK Killer and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: The Perfect Neighbor, The Crash, A Deadly American Marriage, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, My Father the BTK Killer, The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, Chaos: The Manson Murders, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, The Redeem Team. Combined total: 72,640,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Perfect Neighbor, The Crash, A Deadly American Marriage, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, My Father the BTK Killer and 4 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Perfect Neighbor 16,700,000 1 The Crash 11,700,000 2 A Deadly American Marriage 9,800,000 3 Unknown Number: The High School Catfish 8,600,000 4 My Father the BTK Killer 5,700,000 5 The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari 5,400,000 6 Chaos: The Manson Murders 5,000,000 7 Downfall: The Case Against Boeing 4,940,000 8 The Redeem Team 4,800,000 9

4. Swapped vs. KPop Demon Hunters

It’s a battle for the ages right now on the animation front. As of week 3, Swapped is still ahead of KPop Demon Hunters with a total of 80.6M views vs the 68.4M that The Sea Beast had and 56.1M that KPop Demon Hunters did during the same period.

This week, we’re thrilled to officially launch an update to our bar graphs (and line graphs), which allows us to split out each week in a much nicer format to see how viewership is evolving week to week. Here’s what that looks like for Swapped as of Week 3. It’s got an incredible lead so far!

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Swapped, The Sea Beast, KPop Demon Hunters, Back to the Outback, Vivo and 8 more Netflix titles (3-week analysis) Weekly views for 13 Netflix titles: Swapped, The Sea Beast, KPop Demon Hunters, Back to the Outback, Vivo, In Your Dreams, Orion and the Dark, Spellbound, The Monkey King, Thelma the Unicorn, The Magician's Elephant, The Twits, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 504,200,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Swapped, The Sea Beast, KPop Demon Hunters, Back to the Outback, Vivo and 8 more Netflix titles across 3 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Total Swapped 15,500,000 38,700,000 26,400,000 80,600,000 The Sea Beast 16,900,000 34,300,000 17,200,000 68,400,000 KPop Demon Hunters 9,200,000 24,200,000 22,700,000 56,100,000 Back to the Outback 10,100,000 24,400,000 15,500,000 50,000,000 Vivo 13,200,000 22,200,000 13,200,000 48,600,000 In Your Dreams 8,300,000 16,600,000 9,300,000 34,200,000 Orion and the Dark 10,000,000 12,700,000 7,000,000 29,700,000 Spellbound 8,500,000 15,300,000 5,300,000 29,100,000 The Monkey King 8,100,000 14,400,000 6,600,000 29,100,000 Thelma the Unicorn 7,300,000 10,700,000 5,600,000 23,600,000 The Magician's Elephant 8,000,000 9,700,000 3,700,000 21,400,000 The Twits 5,900,000 8,100,000 3,300,000 17,300,000 Scrooge: A Christmas Carol 4,900,000 7,800,000 3,400,000 16,100,000

Stacked in the long run against KPop Demon Hunters, you can see what we meant last week with the fact it’s got an almighty hill to climb, and there’s a bit of evidence it won’t quite have the staying power as KPop did. Even so, it is a massive achievement and will undoubtedly be Netflix’s second most-watched animated movie for quite some time.

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Swapped, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sea Beast and Leo (9-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 4 Netflix titles: Swapped, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sea Beast, Leo. Combined final total: 495,500,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Swapped, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sea Beast and Leo over 9 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Final cumulative Swapped 0 15,500,000 54,200,000 80,600,000 — — — — — — 80,600,000 KPop Demon Hunters 0 9,200,000 33,400,000 56,100,000 80,300,000 106,100,000 132,400,000 158,700,000 184,600,000 210,600,000 210,600,000 The Sea Beast 0 16,900,000 51,200,000 68,400,000 79,000,000 86,200,000 91,700,000 95,800,000 — — 95,800,000 Leo 0 34,600,000 58,200,000 72,400,000 81,800,000 89,000,000 95,700,000 101,200,000 105,200,000 108,500,000 108,500,000

5. Devil May Cry Season 2

The new season of Adi Shankar’s brilliant animated series Devil May Cry dropped with 4.1M views in its opening week, but we can’t do a direct comparison to season 1 because this new batch dropped on a Tuesday, compared to the Thursday that season 1 dropped in April 2025.

Given the extra two days that season 2 had, it would appear that viewership is down from season 1 to season 2, but it’s still a strong premiere. Season 2 is currently tracking ahead of one of the few other comparisons for a Tuesday animated release, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which debuted with 3.4M views.

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Devil May Cry - Season 1 and Devil May Cry - Season 2 (2-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: Devil May Cry - Season 1, Devil May Cry - Season 2. Combined final total: 14,500,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Devil May Cry - Season 1 and Devil May Cry - Season 2 over 2 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Final cumulative Devil May Cry - Season 1 0 5,300,000 10,400,000 10,400,000 Devil May Cry - Season 2 0 4,100,000 — 4,100,000

6. The WONDERfools from Netflix South Korea

Here’s an interesting one! The WONDERfools got the full attention of Netflix TUDUM (which typically only gives the biggest returning hits focus) and had a lot of hype across social media, but with just 2.7M views, it’s hard to call this a hit. In fact, it ranks towards the bottom of recent full episode drops. As always, social media =/= real life.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Hierarchy, My Name, Parasyte: The Grey, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Can This Love Be Translated? and 15 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 20 Netflix titles: Hierarchy, My Name, Parasyte: The Grey, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Can This Love Be Translated?, The Art of Sarah, Cashero, The Silent Sea, Karma, Narco-Saints, Trigger, If Wishes Could Kill, Doona!, Mask Girl, The WONDERfools, Boyfriend on Demand, As You Stood By, The Price of Confession, Dear Hongrang, You and Everything Else. Combined total: 72,000,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Hierarchy, My Name, Parasyte: The Grey, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Can This Love Be Translated? and 15 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Hierarchy 7,600,000 1 My Name 6,300,000 2 Parasyte: The Grey 6,300,000 3 The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call 4,700,000 4 Can This Love Be Translated? 4,000,000 5 The Art of Sarah 3,800,000 6 Cashero 3,800,000 7 The Silent Sea 3,700,000 8 Karma 3,600,000 9 Narco-Saints 3,200,000 10 Trigger 2,900,000 11 If Wishes Could Kill 2,800,000 12 Doona! 2,800,000 13 Mask Girl 2,800,000 14 The WONDERfools 2,700,000 15 Boyfriend on Demand 2,600,000 16 As You Stood By 2,300,000 17 The Price of Confession 2,200,000 18 Dear Hongrang 2,200,000 19 You and Everything Else 1,700,000 20

7. KARTAVYA from Netflix India

A new big Indian movie dropped on Friday in the form of KARTAVYA, and it’s a pretty decent debut, although not quite at the top tiers of titles like Jewel Thief and Accused.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Jewel Thief The Heist Begins, Accused, KARTAVYA, Dhoom Dhaam, Nadaaniyan and 3 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 8 Netflix titles: Jewel Thief The Heist Begins, Accused, KARTAVYA, Dhoom Dhaam, Nadaaniyan, Baramulla, Aap Jaisa Koi, Inspector Zende. Combined total: 38,500,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Jewel Thief The Heist Begins, Accused, KARTAVYA, Dhoom Dhaam, Nadaaniyan and 3 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Jewel Thief The Heist Begins 7,800,000 1 Accused 7,500,000 2 KARTAVYA 4,700,000 3 Dhoom Dhaam 4,100,000 4 Nadaaniyan 3,900,000 5 Baramulla 3,700,000 6 Aap Jaisa Koi 3,400,000 7 Inspector Zende 3,400,000 8

8. Check-Ins on Remarkably Bright Creatures and Apex

APEX is still going strong (alongside the Chemical Brothers memes) in week 4, and stacked against some of the biggest hits from this year and a couple from last year, we can see it still chunking in good viewership and has now surpassed, as we predicted last week, The Rip.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Back in Action, War Machine, Happy Gilmore 2, Apex, The Rip and 2 more Netflix titles (4-week analysis) Weekly views for 7 Netflix titles: Back in Action, War Machine, Happy Gilmore 2, Apex, The Rip, Thrash, A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 705,900,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Back in Action, War Machine, Happy Gilmore 2, Apex, The Rip and 2 more Netflix titles across 4 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Total Back in Action 46,800,000 46,800,000 18,400,000 9,200,000 121,200,000 War Machine 39,300,000 44,400,000 18,000,000 10,300,000 112,000,000 Happy Gilmore 2 46,700,000 40,800,000 14,700,000 7,000,000 109,200,000 Apex 38,200,000 40,200,000 16,200,000 10,600,000 105,200,000 The Rip 41,600,000 40,400,000 14,600,000 7,400,000 104,000,000 Thrash 37,700,000 34,500,000 9,600,000 4,300,000 86,100,000 A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE 22,100,000 31,600,000 10,200,000 4,300,000 68,200,000

Remarkably Bright Creatures got off to a very slow start last week, but has it improved in week 2? Yes, substantially, but as we’ve covered before, that opening weekend really helps tee you up for a better run in the weeks that follow.

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Remarkably Bright Creatures and Apex (6-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: Remarkably Bright Creatures, Apex. Combined final total: 135,900,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Remarkably Bright Creatures and Apex over 6 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Final cumulative Remarkably Bright Creatures 0 10,400,000 30,700,000 — — — — 30,700,000 Apex 0 38,200,000 78,400,000 94,600,000 105,200,000 — — 105,200,000

That said, if we compare against some similar titles in the genre from the past few years, it’s actually doing pretty well:



Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Good Nurse, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Pain Hustlers, Love at First Sight, Fair Play and 4 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Cumulative views over 2 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: The Good Nurse, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Pain Hustlers, Love at First Sight, Fair Play, Night Always Comes, Happiness for Beginners, True Spirit, Shirley. Combined total: 238,100,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Good Nurse, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Pain Hustlers, Love at First Sight, Fair Play and 4 more Netflix titles over 2 weeks. Title Cumulative Views (2 weeks) Rank The Good Nurse 51,200,000 1 Remarkably Bright Creatures 30,700,000 2 Pain Hustlers 29,300,000 3 Love at First Sight 29,300,000 4 Fair Play 26,600,000 5 Night Always Comes 23,600,000 6 Happiness for Beginners 22,400,000 7 True Spirit 17,300,000 8 Shirley 7,700,000 9

9. Legends in Week 2

The British series Legends got a 91% increase in viewing hours this week, but compared to some of its British counterparts in recent years, it’s very much flagging behind. It would appear it’s similar to Toxic Town and House of Guinness in being quite a local story, which is certainly playing out in the daily top 10s, given that it’s still at the absolute top of the charts in the UK.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Adolescence, Fool Me Once, The Gentlemen - Season 1, Run Away, Black Doves - Season 1 and 6 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Cumulative views over 2 weeks for 11 Netflix titles: Adolescence, Fool Me Once, The Gentlemen - Season 1, Run Away, Black Doves - Season 1, Baby Reindeer, Dept. Q, House of Guinness, Legends, Toxic Town, KAOS. Combined total: 284,500,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Adolescence, Fool Me Once, The Gentlemen - Season 1, Run Away, Black Doves - Season 1 and 6 more Netflix titles over 2 weeks. Title Cumulative Views (2 weeks) Rank Adolescence 66,300,000 1 Fool Me Once 61,000,000 2 The Gentlemen - Season 1 32,300,000 3 Run Away 28,300,000 4 Black Doves - Season 1 25,400,000 5 Baby Reindeer 15,900,000 6 Dept. Q 14,900,000 7 House of Guinness 11,600,000 8 Legends 10,000,000 9 Toxic Town 9,500,000 10 KAOS 9,300,000 11

10. Man on Fire in Week 3

Ranking #5 in the TV charts for its third week is Man on Fire, a title for which we’ve been quietly confident about its season 2 prospects. It’s by no means a smash hit, but it is tracking above some of the most-watched high-profile cancellations in recent years, so fingers crossed some of the metrics we don’t get to see are looking good behind the scenes.

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Man on Fire - Season 1, The Waterfront - Season 1, Obliterated - Season 1 and The Abandons (6-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 4 Netflix titles: Man on Fire - Season 1, The Waterfront - Season 1, Obliterated - Season 1, The Abandons. Combined final total: 104,200,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Man on Fire - Season 1, The Waterfront - Season 1, Obliterated - Season 1 and The Abandons over 6 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Final cumulative Man on Fire - Season 1 0 11,000,000 23,600,000 29,100,000 — — — 29,100,000 The Waterfront - Season 1 0 8,300,000 19,900,000 25,500,000 29,100,000 31,200,000 — 31,200,000 Obliterated - Season 1 0 7,000,000 16,000,000 21,200,000 24,400,000 27,000,000 29,000,000 29,000,000 The Abandons 0 7,300,000 14,900,000 — — — — 14,900,000

11. Worst Ex Ever in Week 2

Last week, we noted that Worst Ex Ever had an incredibly strong return, and this week, it actually surpassed the first season’s views! Blumhouse will no doubt be back with this one!

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Worst Ex Ever - Season 2 and Worst Ex Ever - Season 1 (5-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: Worst Ex Ever - Season 2, Worst Ex Ever - Season 1. Combined final total: 36,200,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Worst Ex Ever - Season 2 and Worst Ex Ever - Season 1 over 5 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Final cumulative Worst Ex Ever - Season 2 0 8,000,000 16,100,000 — — — 16,100,000 Worst Ex Ever - Season 1 0 8,400,000 15,600,000 18,400,000 20,100,000 — 20,100,000

Full Top 10s This Week For Netflix (May 11 – May 17)

English TV

Rank Title Hours Views Week # 1 The Roast of Kevin Hart 38,600,000 13,500,000 1 2 Worst Ex Ever: Season 2 32,600,000 (1.88%) 8,100,000 2 3 Nemesis: Season 1 55,000,000 7,100,000 1 4 Legends: Season 1 38,700,000 (90.64%) 6,600,000 2 5 Man on Fire: Season 1 30,300,000 (-56.84%) 5,500,000 3 6 Devil May Cry: Season 2 19,400,000 4,100,000 1 7 Raw: May 11, 2026 4,800,000 (4.35%) 2,600,000 1 8 Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series 6,400,000 (-68.16%) 2,500,000 3 9 Perfect Match: Season 4 11,300,000 2,300,000 1 10 Danny Go!: Season 1 4,300,000 2,100,000 4

English Film

Rank Title Hours Views Week # 1 Swapped 44,800,000 (-31.91%) 26,400,000 3 2 Remarkably Bright Creatures 38,600,000 (95.94%) 20,300,000 2 3 The Crash 18,500,000 11,700,000 1 4 Apex 16,800,000 (-34.38%) 10,600,000 4 5 Goat 15,400,000 9,200,000 1 6 KPop Demon Hunters 6,400,000 (6.67%) 3,800,000 48 7 Mother’s Day 6,500,000 (22.64%) 3,300,000 4 8 Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard 4,200,000 2,900,000 1 9 Mechanic: Resurrection 4,700,000 (-52.04%) 2,800,000 2 10 I Am Legend 4,700,000 2,800,000 1

Non-English TV

Rank Title Hours Views Week # 1 Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine: Limited Series 46,100,000 6,200,000 1 2 My Royal Nemesis: Limited Series 24,200,000 (160.22%) 5,100,000 2 3 Between Father and Son: Season 1 14,200,000 5,000,000 1 4 The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek 16,700,000 (33.60%) 3,400,000 2 5 Sold Out on You: Limited Series 24,500,000 (20.10%) 2,800,000 4 6 The WONDERfools: Limited Series 25,300,000 2,700,000 1 7 Thank You, Next: Season 3 10,500,000 (32.91%) 2,100,000 2 8 The Chestnut Man 11,400,000 (-8.80%) 2,100,000 7 9 If Wishes Could Kill: Limited Series 10,900,000 (-49.30%) 1,800,000 4 10 Straight to Hell: Season 1 10,700,000 (-51.14%) 1,300,000 3

Non-English Film

Rank Title Hours Views Week # 1 My Dearest Assassin 13,400,000 (-26.78%) 6,200,000 2 2 KARTAVYA 8,600,000 4,700,000 1 3 Bride of the Year 3,800,000 2,300,000 1 4 The Bus: A French Football Mutiny 2,900,000 2,100,000 1 5 Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) 6,800,000 1,800,000 1 6 Village of the Dead 2,300,000 1,500,000 1 7 My Dearest Señorita 2,300,000 (-63.49%) 1,200,000 3 8 Hidden Enemy 2,100,000 1,200,000 1 9 Je m’appelle Agneta 2,200,000 (-60.00%) 1,200,000 3 10 Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam 2,500,000 (8.70%) 1,000,000 2

That’s it for our top 10 report this week! We’ll be back again next Tuesday!y!