Netflix Top 10s: Kevin Hart Roast Dominates (But Doesn’t Topple Tom Brady) Plus Debuts of Nemesis and Berlin S2

All the biggest stories and graphs from the Netflix top 10s for the week ending May 17th, 2026.


Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar

By  • 

Netflix Top 10 Report Nemesis Berlin Season 2

Picture Credits: Netflix

Welcome to your weekly breakdown of the global Netflix Top 10s for the week of May 11 to May 17. This week, the animated hit Swapped continues its spectacular reign on the film side, while comedy and true-crime dominate the English TV charts with The Roast of Kevin Hart and Worst Ex Ever leading the pack. We’re also tracking the debuts of major new series like Courtney Kemp’s Nemesis, the latest Money Heist spin-off installment, and a surprisingly strong documentary launch.

Before we dive into the full analysis, a quick note on what didn’t quite make the cut: amongst the titles missing the global charts this week is Soul Mate from Japan, which scored less than 1.3M views. Also, no shows were the pair of docs Marty, Life is Short, and Untold UK: Jamie Vardy. Also, no shows from Pop Culture Jeopardy! and The Puzzle Room with David Kwong, despite small runtimes at the moment.

Dominating the English TV charts this week is The Roast of Kevin Hart, pulling in a massive 13.5 million views. Because the special aired live on a Sunday night, its initial premiere hours didn’t pull in enough viewership to crack the previous week’s Top 10, making this its official “Week 1” on the global charts. This creates an interesting comparison with The Roast of Tom Brady, which aired in May 2024.

Because Brady’s roast premiered on a Saturday night, that extra day of tracking allowed it to scrape into the charts with 2 million views before pulling in 13.8 million in its first full week. When you look at the cumulative totals, the GOAT actually retains the crown: Brady sat at a hefty 15.8 million views by the end of his first full week, meaning Hart is currently trailing him by at least a million views. Even so, it’s an incredibly strong turnout that proves these star-studded live comedy roasts are a highly bankable format for Netflix, unlike the fights anyway…

OK, let’s get into the weekly ranks for this week’s top 10s:

  • English Film: 93,800,000 views (Ranked #28 out of 152)
  • English TV: 54,400,000 views (Ranked #47 out of 152)
  • Non-English Film: 23,200,000 views (Ranked #122 out of 152)
  • Non-English TV: 32,500,000 views (Ranked #41 out of 152)

1. Nemesis Debuts with 7.1M Views

Nemesis Netflix Stills (1)

Nemesis. Matthew Law as Isiah Stiles in episode 102 of Nemesis. Cr. Saeed Adyani/Netflix © 2026

The creator of Power finally delivered on her major overall deal with Netflix last week with the release of Nemesis, which has been picking up rave reviews from critics, even if audience scores aren’t quite to the same heights.

It was an OK, but by no means great, launch for the show, ranking amongst recent cancellations like The Abandons and The Waterfront. For this one, we’re going to have to see how it evolves in the weeks to come, and if it’s going to get its planned season 2.

2. Berlin

The Money Heist spin-off Berlin returned and topped the charts all weekend, but it didn’t quite come back swinging as the first season did back in December 2023. It suffered a 45% drop, falling from 11.3M to 6.2M views. It is worth noting that the season was listed separately within the Netflix app.

3. The Crash

Friday documentary features have been a bit of a washout for Netflix in the last few months, with the majority of titles falling in this category being complete no-shows in the top 10s. The most recent example was A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough, but the Red Hot Chili Peppers doc, Queen of Chess, Miracle: The Boys of ’80, Cover-Up, Breakdown: 1975, among others, have also been complete no-shows in week 1.

The Crash, which has rocketed to the top of the charts around the world, makes an incredibly strong debut, telling us what we already know: true-crime is always bankable.

4. Swapped vs. KPop Demon Hunters

It’s a battle for the ages right now on the animation front. As of week 3, Swapped is still ahead of KPop Demon Hunters with a total of 80.6M views vs the 68.4M that The Sea Beast had and 56.1M that KPop Demon Hunters did during the same period.

This week, we’re thrilled to officially launch an update to our bar graphs (and line graphs), which allows us to split out each week in a much nicer format to see how viewership is evolving week to week. Here’s what that looks like for Swapped as of Week 3. It’s got an incredible lead so far!

Stacked in the long run against KPop Demon Hunters, you can see what we meant last week with the fact it’s got an almighty hill to climb, and there’s a bit of evidence it won’t quite have the staying power as KPop did. Even so, it is a massive achievement and will undoubtedly be Netflix’s second most-watched animated movie for quite some time.

5. Devil May Cry Season 2

Devil May Cry N S2 E5 00 22 25 01

Devil May Cry S2. (L to R) Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady and Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante in Devil May Cry S2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The new season of Adi Shankar’s brilliant animated series Devil May Cry dropped with 4.1M views in its opening week, but we can’t do a direct comparison to season 1 because this new batch dropped on a Tuesday, compared to the Thursday that season 1 dropped in April 2025.

Given the extra two days that season 2 had, it would appear that viewership is down from season 1 to season 2, but it’s still a strong premiere. Season 2 is currently tracking ahead of one of the few other comparisons for a Tuesday animated release, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which debuted with 3.4M views.

6. The WONDERfools from Netflix South Korea

Here’s an interesting one! The WONDERfools got the full attention of Netflix TUDUM (which typically only gives the biggest returning hits focus) and had a lot of hype across social media, but with just 2.7M views, it’s hard to call this a hit. In fact, it ranks towards the bottom of recent full episode drops. As always, social media =/= real life.

7. KARTAVYA from Netflix India

A new big Indian movie dropped on Friday in the form of KARTAVYA, and it’s a pretty decent debut, although not quite at the top tiers of titles like Jewel Thief and Accused.

8. Check-Ins on Remarkably Bright Creatures and Apex

APEX is still going strong (alongside the Chemical Brothers memes) in week 4, and stacked against some of the biggest hits from this year and a couple from last year, we can see it still chunking in good viewership and has now surpassed, as we predicted last week, The Rip.

Remarkably Bright Creatures got off to a very slow start last week, but has it improved in week 2? Yes, substantially, but as we’ve covered before, that opening weekend really helps tee you up for a better run in the weeks that follow.

That said, if we compare against some similar titles in the genre from the past few years, it’s actually doing pretty well:

9. Legends in Week 2

Legends Netflix British Series Everything We Know

Picture Credit: Netflix

The British series Legends got a 91% increase in viewing hours this week, but compared to some of its British counterparts in recent years, it’s very much flagging behind. It would appear it’s similar to Toxic Town and House of Guinness in being quite a local story, which is certainly playing out in the daily top 10s, given that it’s still at the absolute top of the charts in the UK.

10. Man on Fire in Week 3

Ranking #5 in the TV charts for its third week is Man on Fire, a title for which we’ve been quietly confident about its season 2 prospects. It’s by no means a smash hit, but it is tracking above some of the most-watched high-profile cancellations in recent years, so fingers crossed some of the metrics we don’t get to see are looking good behind the scenes.

11. Worst Ex Ever in Week 2

Last week, we noted that Worst Ex Ever had an incredibly strong return, and this week, it actually surpassed the first season’s views! Blumhouse will no doubt be back with this one!

Full Top 10s This Week For Netflix (May 11 – May 17)

English TV

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 The Roast of Kevin Hart 38,600,000 13,500,000 1
2 Worst Ex Ever: Season 2 32,600,000 (1.88%) 8,100,000 2
3 Nemesis: Season 1 55,000,000 7,100,000 1
4 Legends: Season 1 38,700,000 (90.64%) 6,600,000 2
5 Man on Fire: Season 1 30,300,000 (-56.84%) 5,500,000 3
6 Devil May Cry: Season 2 19,400,000 4,100,000 1
7 Raw: May 11, 2026 4,800,000 (4.35%) 2,600,000 1
8 Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series 6,400,000 (-68.16%) 2,500,000 3
9 Perfect Match: Season 4 11,300,000 2,300,000 1
10 Danny Go!: Season 1 4,300,000 2,100,000 4

English Film

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Swapped 44,800,000 (-31.91%) 26,400,000 3
2 Remarkably Bright Creatures 38,600,000 (95.94%) 20,300,000 2
3 The Crash 18,500,000 11,700,000 1
4 Apex 16,800,000 (-34.38%) 10,600,000 4
5 Goat 15,400,000 9,200,000 1
6 KPop Demon Hunters 6,400,000 (6.67%) 3,800,000 48
7 Mother’s Day 6,500,000 (22.64%) 3,300,000 4
8 Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard 4,200,000 2,900,000 1
9 Mechanic: Resurrection 4,700,000 (-52.04%) 2,800,000 2
10 I Am Legend 4,700,000 2,800,000 1

Non-English TV

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine: Limited Series 46,100,000 6,200,000 1
2 My Royal Nemesis: Limited Series 24,200,000 (160.22%) 5,100,000 2
3 Between Father and Son: Season 1 14,200,000 5,000,000 1
4 The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek 16,700,000 (33.60%) 3,400,000 2
5 Sold Out on You: Limited Series 24,500,000 (20.10%) 2,800,000 4
6 The WONDERfools: Limited Series 25,300,000 2,700,000 1
7 Thank You, Next: Season 3 10,500,000 (32.91%) 2,100,000 2
8 The Chestnut Man 11,400,000 (-8.80%) 2,100,000 7
9 If Wishes Could Kill: Limited Series 10,900,000 (-49.30%) 1,800,000 4
10 Straight to Hell: Season 1 10,700,000 (-51.14%) 1,300,000 3

Non-English Film

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 My Dearest Assassin 13,400,000 (-26.78%) 6,200,000 2
2 KARTAVYA 8,600,000 4,700,000 1
3 Bride of the Year 3,800,000 2,300,000 1
4 The Bus: A French Football Mutiny 2,900,000 2,100,000 1
5 Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) 6,800,000 1,800,000 1
6 Village of the Dead 2,300,000 1,500,000 1
7 My Dearest Señorita 2,300,000 (-63.49%) 1,200,000 3
8 Hidden Enemy 2,100,000 1,200,000 1
9 Je m’appelle Agneta 2,200,000 (-60.00%) 1,200,000 3
10 Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam 2,500,000 (8.70%) 1,000,000 2

That’s it for our top 10 report this week! We’ll be back again next Tuesday!y!

Explore Our Top 10 Netflix Tools

🔍 Title Search Tool 📊 Engagement Report Search 🌍 Top 10 by Country 🕒 Most Shows/Movies Watched of All Time 📅 Weekly Rank List

Newest Articles - Netflix Top 10 Reports