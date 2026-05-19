Netflix’s ‘The Crash’: Where Does the Mackenzie Shirilla Case Stand Today?

Directed by Gareth Johnson (The Puppet Master, The Body Next Door), Netflix’s feature-length documentary The Crash is currently the number 1 documentary on Netflix. Its release has sparked international interest in the case surrounding Mackenzie Shirilla, who was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences in 2023 for murder of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.

The Crash takes viewers back to Strongsville, Ohio, in 2022, depicting a chilling portrait of a seemingly deliberate act where 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla drove a car into a building at 100 miles per hour, killing both her 20-year-old boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and 19-year-old friend, Davion Flanagan. The film comprehensively covers all elements and moving parts, finishing with a damning verdict that sees Mackenzie convicted of 12 felony charges and sentenced to two concurrent life sentences, along with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

The overwhelming evidence against Mackenzie’s defence meant the prosecution was left with little doubt that her actions were deliberate. Perhaps the most incriminating piece of evidence came from the car’s (a Toyota Camry) built-in data, which showed that in the final 5 seconds before the crash, she kept the accelerator pushed down, making no attempt whatsoever to hit the brakes. In addition, further evidence showed that the steering wheel was both sharply turned right and left, prompting the prosecution theory that Dominic and Davion may have forcefully attempted to seize control of the vehicle. This undermines her defence that she suffered a flare-up of her medical condition POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). If she did have a POTS flare, a prosecution testimony claimed that she would not have been able to continue pressing down on the accelerator.

Additional compelling evidence includes GPS data that she had driven the route of the crash days before — a journey she didn’t usually take — suggesting predetermination. This level of calculation extends to her behaviour in the weeks leading towards the incident. She had a well-documented rocky relationship with Dominic, and would openly threaten him; in fact, exactly two weeks before the crash, she said she would “wreck this car right now” while Dominic was sitting in the passenger seat.

In the collision, the passenger side of the car endured the bulk of the impact. The driver’s side had significant damage too, but not enough to kill instantly. Mackenzie survived but was heavily injured, suffering from numerous broken bones, fractures, and a lacerated liver.

All of this evidence and patterns of behaviour painted a portrait of Mackenzie as a character. Put together, it was extremely damaging to Mackenzie’s defence. The documentary ends with Mackenzie’s sentencing. It offers some further context in its epilogue. “Mackenzie’s first appeal was denied,” the epilogue reads. “She and her family continue to fight her conviction. Her first parole hearing is scheduled for September 2037.”

Throughout the investigation and subsequent trial, Mackenzie continued to reaffirm that she is “not a monster” and did not crash the car with intent. “I’m not saying I’m innocent. I was a driver of a tragedy, but I’m not a murderer,” she exclusively told Netflix in the documentary.

The Crash director and producer elaborate on key moments in the film

The Netflix documentary has put the case back in the spotlight; not only locally, but internationally. This was not a documentary about answering the why, but exploring how someone like Mackenzie Shirilla could be possible of perpetrating such an unthinkable crime. It places all the incriminating, compromising, and accusatory evidence in front of the viewer — and it ends with the ultimate verdict. It has already sparked conversations about both accountability and teenage relationships, especially in the digital age with social media.

Following the release of The Crash, director Gareth Johnson and producer Angharad Scott have spoken to Netflix TUDUM about the making of key moments, not least the requisite, exclusive interview with Mackenzie Shirilla herself at the end. “She was never interviewed by the police either before or after her arrest,” Johnson explained. “It would be unprecedented if she spoke to us, and luckily she said yes.”

The interview had to be conducted under specific conditions, with her lawyer present. “I thought it was important that the audience understood the circumstances that interview was held under,” Johnson said. “She has every right for her lawyer to be there. She is in part of an appeals process [where she and] her parents are very much fighting the conviction.”

In approaching the documentary, Johnson understood that the case is, at its core, shrouded in mystery. We will never know exactly what went down in the car; however, they could explore in depth who Mackenzie is as a character and offer viewers a portrait of her. “There’s something the prosecutor says in this film, that there’s a black hole at the center of this case, and the black hole is what happened inside the car,” Johnson explained. “The police, the prosecutor going through all of the phone footage, the social media posts — that was a really fascinating attempt [at trying] to build up a sense of character.”

“The use of social media is what makes this film so prescient. So much of it is told and discussed and continues to be discussed on these online platforms,” Scott added. “We portrayed her online presence throughout the whole film because it played so much into this case.”

What are Mackenzie’s parents Natalie and Steve doing now?

Mackenzie’s parents Natalie and Steve Shirilla ardently support her innocence and continue to actively attempt to overturn her conviction. They deem the crash a tragic accident rather than an intentional, calculated killing. Their most significant claim of her innocence is Mackenzie’s diagnosis with POTS, a condition she was diagnosed with in 2017.

Following the release of The Crash, Mackenzie’s father, Steve Shirilla, has been placed on administrative leave from his job at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland. The school received comments and allegations about his conduct and moral position in the documentary and has reacted with this response.

“We are investigating allegations made on social media that one of our teachers has demonstrated poor judgement,” the school wrote in a statement (Source: Cleveland19), adding, “Upon learning of the allegation, the school acted immediately and placed the teacher on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing. We want every parent and family to know that the safety, wellbeing, and trust of our students remain among our highest priorities. We take all student concerns seriously and are committed to responding promptly and responsibly whenever concerns are brought forward.”

Meanwhile, Natalie Shirilla has remained quiet, but we know from the documentary that she still holds a steadfast and unwavering belief in her daughter’s innocence. As the documentary reaches its conclusion, she is seen scouring through defense evidence she hopes to introduce into the case.

Speaking to Netflix, The Crash producer Angharad Scott affirmed that Mackenzie’s parents will never give up. “We know that the Shirillas will use every recourse available to them. As they say in the film, ‘We will fight, fight, fight, fight, fight, fight.’ And I do believe they really will do that,” she said.

Of course, the documentary shows that it’s not only Natalie and Steve fighting to clear their daughter’s name. The case spread to social media as well, and the numbers of those who stand by Mackenzie is significant. Here’s an example of an active Facebook page with over 10K followers.

Davion Flanagan’s Memorial Scholarship Fund is live on GoFundMe

As mentioned in the documentary, Davion’s family is using the legacy of Davion to do some good in the world. His mother, Jamie Flanagan, has set up a GoFundMe page named Davion Flanagan Memorial Scholarship Fund. At the time of writing, the GoFundMe page has been a major success story for the family, already passing $70,000 USD.

“In the midst of this devastating tragedy, our family would like to attempt to create something good & hopeful,” Davion’s mother, Jamie, wrote in the page’s description. “We would like our son, Davion, to be remembered & to be honored in a way that somehow contributes to joy & goodness in this world. We hope to memorialize Davion’s life in a way that gives back & that will carry on the love & kindness that he himself carried in his own beautiful heart. The love that he wanted so badly for himself & that he gave to the world around him.”

The money raised will be used to create a memorial scholarship fund to help future low-income barbers attend & achieve their dreams.

Social media reactions to The Crash

As expected, in the days since The Crash was released on Netflix, viewers have shared their reactions on social media. We’ve embedded some of the posts with the most traction on X down below:

As a criminal defense attorney, a bench trial in a double homicide is literally insane. #thecrash — Jaz (@legALYSE_) May 18, 2026

I just want to know why she did it. Did they have a fight? Was she suicidal? Was she trying to “scare them” and she went too far? Was it really POTS? Idk why they didn’t do a polygraph to confirm whether she really didn’t remember anything about what happened. #TheCrash — Dreamseller😏 (@nasha_raz) May 16, 2026

lord someone better be taking care of this tiny queen. she’s the ONLY person with any sense at all. #thecrash #thecrashnetflix pic.twitter.com/XeybWgIJP7 — tori (@toriiwhoX) May 15, 2026

Davion father is such an amazing human being. It’s so unfortunate what happend to him, but I have no doubt he was a good dad.#TheCrash — Nomgqibelo Ncamisile Mnqhibisa (@Tealmooss) May 15, 2026

Further reactions can be found on the #TheCrash tag on X here.

Additional viewing

While the Mackenzie Shirilla case is relatively recent, occurring in 2022, Netflix’s The Crash isn’t the only documentary made on the subject.

Documentary series Mean Girl Murders on HBO Max also explored the case in Season 2, Episode 7. The episode features exclusive interviews and footage, making it an important addition to viewing.

‘The Crash’ is now streaming on Netflix.