Netflix Original ‘Damnation’ Leaving Netflix in January 2023

The USA Network / Netflix co-production Damnation will soon depart the service where the series is classed as a Netflix Original in January 2023.

Set during the Great Depression, the series follows a stranger with a violent past who poses as a preacher and rallies farmers to mount a strike in a rural Iowa community.

Damnation featured the talents of Killian Scott, Logan Marshall-Green, Sarah Jones, Chasten Harmon, Christopher Heyerdahl, Melinda Page Hamilton, and Joe Adler.

NBC Universal produced the show for USA Network and Netflix picked up the exclusive global rights and serves as a co-producer on the title. Despite this, NBC Universal owns the underlying rights to the series.

Unfortunately, the series only ran for a single season, but given how good that first season was, we’d recommend you give it a watch.

The cancelation came exactly a week after the season 1 finale aired, likely suggesting it didn’t pull in the numbers at USA Network to justify continuing. Worse yet, Netflix likely had its own data that suggested not to continue it themselves either.

When is Damnation leaving Netflix outside the United States?

In all regions of Netflix outside the United States, you’ll be losing the show on January 19th, 2023. That means your last day to watch on Netflix is January 18th.

This removal comes (nearly) 5 years after the series was added to Netflix.

If you do want to watch the series on Netflix before its removal, then you’ll need to do so on one of Netflix’s premium plans, as it’s not available on the advertising tier.

It’s not the only Netflix Original series leaving in January 2023. We’ll also see Thieves of the Wood depart as well as the reality series Back with the Ex and Yummy Mummies.

This trend is increasingly common with dozens of Netflix Originals having departed over the last few years and plenty more in the coming years.

Will Damnation leave Netflix in the United States?

The series will also depart Netflix in the United States but won’t be for a little while longer. There, the series is licensed by Netflix and does not carry Netflix Original branding.

Our intel suggests that Netflix US will hang onto the rights for Damnation through to the end of 2023, with it likely expiring on November 7th, 2023.

That, like international regions, coincides exactly five years after its initial launch on Netflix US.

Will you miss Damnation when it leaves Netflix in January 2023? Let us know in the comments.