Every New K-Drama Series Released on Netflix in 2023

Netflix Original Korean Dramas Released in 2023

Crash Course in Romance Released on Netflix: 01/14/23 Rating: TV-14 Episodes: 16 A mother with a heart of gold navigates the cutthroat world of private education when her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor’s class.

Physical: 100 Released on Netflix: 01/24/23 Rating: TV-14 Episodes: 9 One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor — and cash reward — as the last one standing.

Love to Hate You Released on Netflix: 02/10/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes : 10 For an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, love means nothing — until they’re forced to date each other.

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal Released on Netflix: 03/03/23 Rating : TV-MA Episodes: 8 This docuseries examining the chilling true stories of four Korean leaders claiming to be prophets exposes the dark side of unquestioning belief.



Divorce Attorney Shin Released on Netflix: 03/04/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes: 12 Driven by a personal tragedy, a pianist-turned-lawyer navigates the complex world of divorce — fighting for his clients to win by any means necessary.

Queenmaker Released on Netflix: 04/14/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes: 11 After a tragic accident, a powerful fixer uses her skills to transform a civil rights lawyer into the next mayor — and take down her former employer.

Doctor Cha Released on Netflix: 04/16/23 Rating: TV-14 Episodes: 16 Twenty years after leaving her medical career, a housewife returns as a first-year resident — struggling to find her footing in a job full of surprises.

Risque Business: Japan Released on Netflix: 04/25/23 Rating : TV-MA Episodes : 6 Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung dive into adult entertainment in Japan, meeting people from all walks of life to demystify the “taboo” experience.



Black Knight Released on Netflix : 05/12/23 Rating : TV-MA Episodes: 6 In a dystopian future devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights — and they’re far from your average deliverymen.

Siren: Survive the Island Released on Netflix: 05/30/23 Rating : TV-14 Episodes : 10 24 female police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntwomen team up by profession to compete for survival on a remote island.

Bloodhounds Released on Netflix : 06/09/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes : 8 Two young boxers band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

King the Land Released on Netflix: 06/17/23 Rating : TV-14 Episodes: 16 Amid a tense inheritance fight, a charming heir clashes with his hardworking employee who’s known for her irresistible smile — which he cannot stand.

See You in My 19th Life Released on Netflix : 06/17/23 Rating : TV-14 Episodes: 12 Ban Ji-eum can endlessly reincarnate. But when her 18th life gets cut short, she dedicates the next one to finding her now grown-up childhood love.

Celebrity Released on Netflix : 06/30/23 Rating : TV-MA Episodes : 12 Fame. Money. Power. Seo A-ri achieves social media stardom overnight — but deadly consequences await in this glitzy, gilded world of influencers.



Nineteen to Twenty Released on Netflix : 07/11/23 Rating: TV-PG Episodes: 13 A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood.

D.P. (Season 2) Released on Netflix : 07/28/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes: 6 A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty.

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2 – Counter Punch) Released on Netflix : 07/31/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes: 12 Noodle shop employees by day and demon hunters by night, the Counters use special abilities to chase down malevolent spirits that prey on humans.



Zombieverse Released on Netflix : 08/08/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes: 8 In Seoul, where a zombie virus outbreak has run amok, who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?

Behind Your Touch Released on Netflix : 08/12/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes: 16 A psychic vet and a detective join forces to crack small-town cases, but their skills are tested when they unravel a chilling serial killer mystery.



Mask Girl Released on Netflix : 08/18/23 Rating : TV-MA Episodes : 7 An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night — until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life.

Risque Business: Taiwan Released on Netflix : 08/29/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes : 5 Shin Dong-youp and Sung Si-kyung embark on a laughter-filled journey to Taiwan, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of its sex culture and business.

A Time Called You Released on Netflix : 09/8/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes: 12 A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.

Destined with You Released on Netflix: 08/23/23 Rating: TV-MA Episodes: 16 A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom — igniting an unexpected romance.



Song of the Bandits Released on Netflix : 09/22/23 Rating : TV-MA Episodes : 9 In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones — even if it means life or death.

The Devil’s Plan Released on Netflix : 09/26/23 Rating: TV-14 Episodes: 12 12 contestants face off in games of wit, strategy and wisdom over 6 nights and 7 days. Who will be crowned the ultimate victor?



Licensed K-Drama Series Released in 2023

Note: These titles were specifically added to Netflix in the United States – other regions may vary.

Awaken Released: 01/20/23

Be Melodramatic Released: 01/31/23

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency Released: 01/31/23

The Light in Your Eyes Released: 01/31/23

Moment of Eighteen Released: 01/31/23

Welcome to Waikiki 2 Released : 01/31/23

The Wind Blows Released : 01/31/23



Prison Playbook Released : 02/3/23 Note : Previously on Netflix as a Netflix Original title but was removed and re-added without branding.

Mr. Queen Released: 02/15/23

Diary of a Prosecutor Released: 03/01/23

Unlock My Boss Released: 03/06/23

That Winter, the Wind Blows Released: 04/02/23



When the Weather Is Fine Released: 05/01/23

Catch! Teenieping Released: 05/21/23

Agency Released: 06/01/23

Doom at Your Service Released: 06/30/23

Hello, My Twenties! Released : 07/01/23

Man to Man Released : 07/01/23

The Third Charm Released: 07/01/23

Love After Divorce Released: 07/23/23

The Devil Judge Released: 08/23/23



