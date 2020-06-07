Seasons 1-5 of ‘The Fosters’ Leaving Netflix in July 2020

Yet again, we’ve got another high profile series set to leave Netflix soon. We’ve just got word that all five seasons of the Freeform series, The Fosters is due to leave Netflix on July 6th, 2020.

Running between 2013 and 2018, the feel-good drama series was about a diverse family set in San Diego and follows the parents and kids as they go about their school, home and work lives.

In total, five seasons and 104 episodes were released all of which have been streaming on Netflix since towards the end of 2018. The series first debuted on Netflix back in May 2020.

It will follow many of the licensed ABC and Freeform series that are set to depart from Netflix two years after the final season hits Netflix. Once Upon A Time, for example, is expected to leave Netflix later this year.

You may be wondering why The Fosters has to leave Netflix. It comes down to licensing. As Netflix doesn’t own The Fosters, it has to negotiate licenses with Disney. When the license comes to an end, both parties will have to agree to keep the show on and in this case, that doesn’t look to be the case.

Will The Fosters be leaving Netflix Canada?

No word on whether The Fosters will leave Canada just yet. It doesn’t currently carry an expiring note at the time of publishing.

With that said, it’s likely in due course that the series will be departing as contracts come up for renewal.

Where will The Fosters stream after it leaves Netflix?

As the rights are owned wholly by Disney, it’s either going to end up on either Hulu or Disney+ or perhaps both? There’s no confirmation in either direction right now but in our opinion, Disney+ could be the better fit.

The good news is that you can still catch some of the main stars from The Fosters on Netflix. Noah Centineo has become a poster child for Netflix having starred in multiple rom-coms on the platform including To All the Boys and Sierra Burgess is a Loser and soon to appear in Masters of the Universe.

Sherri Saum recently featured in Netflix’s Locke & Key series whereas Maia Mitchell featured in Netflix’s teen movie, The Last Summer.

Will you miss The Fosters once it leaves Netflix in July? Let us know down in the comments down below.