Are Seasons 1-9 of ‘Scrubs’ on Netflix?

To imagine that it has been almost twenty years since Scrubs first aired on television is a hard concept to grasp, but one we must all come to terms with. Just like the fact that all nine seasons of Scrubs aren’t available to stream on Netflix, but we have all the information you need below to find and stream Scrubs online.

Scrubs is an American medical-comedy drama series created by Bill Lawrence. The concept for the series came from Lawrence’s relationship with his real-life friend, Jonathan Doris, better known amongst the crew as “Real JD.”

Scrubs was an exceptionally popular series and has been noted amongst actual medical professionals as being one of the most accurate shows depicting working life in an inner-city hospital. This was helped by the many medical professionals who worked as consultants on the series, many of whom inspired characters in the series such as Elliot and Turk.

Are seasons 1-9 of Scrubs available to stream on Netflix US?

Sadly, all nine seasons of Scrubs haven’t been available to stream on Netflix for just over three years. The series was on the platform for an extensive number of years, but in 2017 it was announced that Scrubs and all of its nine seasons would be leaving.

Since leaving Netflix in 2017, all nine seasons of Scrubs have been available to stream on Hulu.

Due to licensing reasons, some songs featured in the tv broadcast of Scrubs have been replaced, so if you’re watching Scrubs on Hulu and feel somethings just not quite the same, you’ll now know why.

Will Scrubs ever return to Netflix?

It’s highly unlikely that Scrubs will ever return to Netflix because of its affiliation with Disney.

Despite being broadcast on NBC for seven seasons, Scrubs had always belonged to ABC, not to mention its distributor is Buena Vista Television. Both of the aforementioned companies are under the vast umbrella of Disney.

If Scrubs were to leave Hulu, it’d be more likely to end up on Disney+ than Netflix.

The Scrubs re-watch with Zach & Donald

If you do have a hankering to rewatch all of Scrubs, make sure to check out Zach Braff (J.D) and Donald Faison’s (Turk) new podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends.

The podcast is dedicated to an entire rewatch of Scrubs, with both hosts giving an insight into each episode, with recurring guest stars from the series.

Is Scrubs available to stream on Netflix in other regions?

To our great surprise, we couldn’t find any other Netflix region that currently streams seasons of Scrubs.

In the United Kingdom, all nine seasons of Scrubs are available to stream on Channel 4’s streaming service All 4.

According to Watch in Canada, Scrubs isn’t available to stream on any service and needs to be purchased/rented on iTunes.

Australian fans can stream all nine seasons of Scrubs on the streaming service, Stan.

Would you like to see Scrubs streaming on Netflix again? Let us know in the comments below!