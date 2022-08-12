‘Seinfeld’ Will Remain on Netflix Until At Least 2026

Seinfeld has been on Netflix for over 6 months and won’t be streaming anywhere else for the foreseeable future. The show is set to leave the service unless a new deal can be struck in 2026.

As a quick recap, up until 2021, Hulu held the streaming rights to Seinfeld between 2015 and 2021 in the United States. When Hulu picked up the show, there were reports that Netflix had no interest in ever having it. Elsewhere, the streaming rights were with Channel 4 and Prime Video in the United Kingdom, Crave in Canada, and Stan in Australia.

That all changed when in September 2019, the rights were licensed to Netflix globally starting from 2021. It reportedly did so for half a billion dollars which netted some of the stars of the show 9-figure deals.

We had to wait until pretty late in 2021, with every season and every episode coming in 4K in October 2021.

Since Netflix added Seinfeld, it had a modest start, according to numerous data points. That continues to be the case now months after its release. With that said, the show’s popularity on IMDb is still higher than it ever was while on Hulu.

When will Seinfeld Leave Netflix?

When the deal was signed, some outlets reported (others didn’t) that the deal was on a suspected 5-year basis. We can confirm that this is the case and is 5 years following the addition to Netflix, not when the deal was struck.

Our intel suggests (which was gathered in a joint investigation with The Wrap) that all regions of Netflix will be losing the show at the same time on October 1st, 2026.

If it’s doing the numbers, Netflix will undoubtedly want to keep this show. As The Wrap’s report suggests:

“For a streamer desperately trying to hold on to key sitcoms, replacing that engagement will be difficult and expensive.”

We can expect to hear about the future streaming availability of the series at some point in 2025.

Netflix is the home of Jerry Seinfeld, or at least they’re trying to be with numerous of his other projects available right now and a new one in development. Netflix holds two stand-up specials plus the complete collection of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. His upcoming Netflix movie, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, is set to release in 2023.

Are you enjoying Seinfeld on Netflix? Do you think they should hold onto the rights beyond 2026? Let us know in the comments.