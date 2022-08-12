‘Day Shift’ Netflix Soundtrack: Every Song in the Movie

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of summer 2022 is here with the new Jamie Foxx action-comedy streaming around the globe. The movie not only has plenty of vampire slaying action but also features an intense soundtrack. Here’s a rundown of every song featured throughout.
In case you didn’t know, Day Shift is the brand new action movie from Netflix that touched down on the service on August 12th, 2022. The movie is about a pool cleaner who moonlights as a vampire hunter in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley to provide for his daughter.
Snoop Dogg features in the movie where he plays the role of Big John Elliott. Given Snoop’s acclaimed musical career, we were surprised by how little he features on the soundtrack.
Jamie Foxx is no stranger to music either, having featured in Gold by Kanye West and created songs like Unpredictable and You Changed Me.
Both do have a small role in the soundtrack, with Foxx writing the song that is in the credits, for instance.
Tyler Bates is the composer behind the original score of Day Shift. He has a huge career that features some of the biggest action movies in history.
He served as the composer on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. (a movie series renowned for its soundtrack), John Wick 3, Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2.
The musician composed 16 songs for the Netflix movie all of which can be found whever you get your music from (we’ve embedded a Spotify playlist below).
Here are the songs that were composed exclusively for Day Shift on Netflix:
- Collecting Teeth
- Los Angeles Car Chase
- Give Me A Couple Of Days
- Audrey
- Lab Fight
- The Union
- Big Bertha
- Powder Shower
- Nazarian Brothers Fight
- Troy’s Pawn Shop
- Seth’s Purse
- Big John’s Sacrifice
- Old Lady Fight
- Partners
- Big John’s Hat
- Works Every Time
Full Song List for Day Shift on Netflix
- California Love (Remix) – 2Pac featuring Dr Drea and Roger Troutman
- Check Yo Self (Remix) – Ice Cube
- Funky Music Sho Nuff Turns Me On – Edwin Starr
- Guerilla Funk – Paris
- Take Me Higher – A.C.E
- I Don’t Give A Damn – October London
- I Learned My Lesson – Willie Davis
- Grinding All My Life – Nipsey Hussle
- Drip – Hinapia
- Photograph – Nickelback
- Bang Bang – Minnie Merda
- The Red Circle – Le Castle Vania
- Shimmy Shimmy Ya – Ol’ Dirty Bastard
- Walking in Rhythm – The Blackbyrds
- Body Count’s in the House – Body Count
- Outside the Box – Snoop Dogg featuring Nate Dogg
- BUD (Mowing Down Vamps) – J. Young – this song was written by Jamie Foxx, Sam Pounds and Jermaine Carter.
As a Spotify Playlist wasn’t available online, we’ve compiled one for your listening pleasure.
