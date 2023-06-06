‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ Jerry Seinfeld Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Jerry Seinfeld’s iconic sitcom Seinfeld arrived on Netflix in October of 2021, but the comedian also has a new comedy movie in the works. It was announced that Seinfeld would be teaming up with the streamer to produce a comedy movie, Unfrosted (also known as Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story), inspired by his joke about Pop-Tarts. Here’s what we know so far.

Jerry Seinfeld will star, produce and direct the movie. He also co-wrote the script for Unfrosted along with his Seinfeld colleague Spike Feresten and fellow comedian and writer Barry Marder. Columbus 81 Productions is producing.

Christopher Beck is on board to score the new movie.

An auction for the movie quietly took place for the rights to the movie over the course of several days, and Seinfeld’s relationship with Netflix’s Ted Sarandos was helpful in swinging the deal to the streamer. Seinfeld signed a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2017 that brought his interview series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee to Netflix and the stand-up specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Unfrosted so far:

What’s the plot and background of Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

Seinfeld explained the film’s modest pandemic-related origins in an interview with Deadline:

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Jerry deconstructed the joke in the following video:

Alongside the cast reveal for the movie, Netflix also provided additional information about what exactly the movie is about:

“Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal,sugar, and menacing milkmen.”

Is it based on a true story? Well, sort of. In November 2022, Seinfeld explained:

“… there are a couple of elements that are true that we use to begin the story, which is that Post came up with this idea and Kellogg’s heard about it and said, “We have to do the same thing.” And then I kind of told the story as The Right Stuff with NASA versus the Soviet Union.”

Who is cast in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

Up until June 2022, only Jerry Seinfeld himself is known to be among cast of Netflix’s Unfrosted aside from taking on the director’s duties as well.

On June 15th, we got word that 12 new cast members had joined the cast.

Among the cast includes:

Melissa McCarthy (Netflix’s God’s Favorite Idiot and The Great Giveback) – repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment

(Netflix’s God’s Favorite Idiot and The Great Giveback) – repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum)

(Linoleum) Amy Schumer (Life and Beth)

(Life and Beth) Hugh Grant (The Undoing) – Repped by CAA and The Lede Company – Will play Tony the Tiger

(The Undoing) – Repped by CAA and The Lede Company – Will play Tony the Tiger James Marsden (Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Netflix’s Dead to Me) as as Jack LaLanne

(Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Netflix’s Dead to Me) as as Jack LaLanne Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show and 30 Rock)

(Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show and 30 Rock) Tom Lennon (Reno 911!)

(Reno 911!) Adrian Martinez (Gilbert) – Repped by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and attorney James Sarna of Sarna & Associates Martinez notably spoke to ComicBook.com, telling the outlet it’s the funniest thing he’s ever done.

(Gilbert) – Repped by Innovative Artists, Vault Entertainment and attorney James Sarna of Sarna & Associates Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live)

(Saturday Night Live) Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood)

(The Neighborhood) Christian Slater (Dr. Death and Mr. Robot)

(Dr. Death and Mr. Robot) Sarah Cooper (Netflix’s comedy special Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine)

The cast is also reportedly set to star:

Maria Bakalova in a cameo role

in a cameo role Thomas Lennon

Rachael Harris

Morgan Webb

Eamon J. Roche in a supporting role

in a supporting role Thomas Silcott in a supporting role

in a supporting role Michael Joseph Pierce in a supporting role

in a supporting role Winter Bassett in a supporting role as Little Debbie

in a supporting role as Little Debbie Chris Rickett

Susan Elle

Ken Narasaki

What’s the production status of Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

As of September 2021, the plan was for the production of Unfrosted to begin in Spring 2022.

In March 2022, we got word via Variety Insight that the plan is for the film to begin production on May 25th, 2022, and run through to July 1st, 2022.

The movie is set to be filmed entirely in Los Angeles, California as revealed by tax credits being announced for the project. According to the California Film Commission, the project received $14.2 million in tax credits. Unfrosted is projected to generate “an estimated $69.4 million in qualified spending.”

Jerry Seinfeld, in the announcement, said:

“We are so happy to get the California tax credit which enables us to make our whole movie there,” said Seinfeld, who is also writing, directing and producing the film for Netflix. “Having made all of the ‘Seinfeld’ series in L.A., I very much wanted to come back and shoot there again. On behalf of everyone working on the movie, we really appreciate the great welcome.”

Numerous shots of the production can be found online, including this picture of Jerry Seinfeld on set sporting a business attire. The DailyMail also spotted Hugh Grant dressed up on set as Kellogg’s mascot, Tony the Tiger.

Some eye-witnesses on Twitter found the production filming in late June at UC Irvine’s Alrich Hall, converting it into Kellogg’s HQ.

A few more pictures: pic.twitter.com/MvXT0ilML6 — Matt Bracken (@BrackenLab) June 28, 2022

What’s the Netflix release date for Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story?

Netflix hasn’t announced the release date for Unfrosted, but it’s expected in either 2023 or 2024.

In November 2022, Seinfeld spoke to The Hollywood Report and stated at the time:

“Netflix is watching it today for the first time after I just finished editing and then we’ll see where it’s at next week. It should be out early next year [2023], I think.”

It’s worth noting that the movie remains off of Netflix’s document for 2023 movies, but numerous reports suggest the movie may release in 2023. Fingers crossed.

In May 2023, the movie received its official age rating from the MPA, rated PG-13 for some suggestive references and language.

Are you looking forward to Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.