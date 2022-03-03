‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Leaving Netflix in April 2022

The exodus of Star Trek content on Netflix continues in the United States with the removal of all 7 seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation set to depart from Netflix on April 2nd, 2022.

Created by Gene Roddenberry, the classic Star Trek series ran between 1987 and 1994 across seven seasons.

The series starred Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Denise Crosby, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, and Wil Wheaton.

Why is Star Trek: The Next Generation leaving Netflix?

We’ve slowly seen the departure of all the Star Trek series from Netflix. The removals began back in December 2019 with The Animated Series leaving. We saw the biggest removals back in October 2021 with the original Star Trek series, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Star Trek: Voyager all departing.

In all of these instances, the licensing deal to keep the show on the platform expired and either Netflix, Paramount or both decided not to renew. Now those rights are up for Star Trek: The Next Generation which leaves on April 2nd, 2022.

The loss of The Next Generation represents 177 episodes departing Netflix over 7 seasons.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine will be the last Star Trek show on Netflix

With the removal of The Next Generation, Star: Trek Deep Space Nine will be the last of the Star Trek shows on Netflix US. We don’t have any idea as to when that will leave but we do know that it was licensed first on Netflix on January 1st, 2016 suggesting that could be when it leaves, January 1st, 2023. We’ll keep our eyes open on that front.

Star Trek: The Next Generation will still remain available on Netflix internationally for the time being.

Regions like Netflix UK have been streaming the series since 2016. International regions did notably lose the rights to Star Trek: Discovery late last year, however.

With Paramount (ViacomCBS) launching their platform around the world over the next few years and Star Trek being one of their signature franchises, it’s highly unlikely Netflix will be able to cling on to the international rights forever.

Will you be moving over to Paramount+ to watch Star Trek: The Next Generation? Let us know in the comments.