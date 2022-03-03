David Hasselhoff’s ‘Hoff the Record’ Leaving Netflix in April 2022

An overlooked BBC series is set to leave Netflix in the United States at the start of April. The mockumentary starring David Hasselhoff consisting of 12 episodes will leave on April 1st.

Although licensed to Netflix by the BBC (it carries BBC branding on its title card), the series first aired on Dave in the United Kingdom which is owned by UKTV. It only ran for two seasons between 2015 and 2016. The series reportedly aired on Freeform in the US.

The Baywatch and Knight Rider star featured as himself in the mockumentary series which sees him trying to reboot his career in the United Kingdom. Plans don’t necessarily work out though with his personal life seemingly derailing and him struggling to get traction with UK audiences.

The series was created by Richard Yee and Krishnendu Majumdar.

It’s a tongue-in-cheek series which plenty of laughs and depreciating humor. It carries a 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb but that’s only on a few hundred reviews suggesting the show never got the attention it probably deserves.

Starring alongside David Hasselhoff included Asim Chaudry, Brett Goldstein, Ella Smith, Fergus Craig, and Mark Quartley.

The series is leaving exactly 5 years after it was added to the service. That kind of long-term license is becoming less and less common particularly with the BBC who has all but removed the majority of its library from Netflix in the US over the past few years. Their focus has been on their own services they have vested interests in such as Acorn TV and BritBox but have also struck mutually beneficial deals with HBO Max too.

The good news for Netflixers in America is that you’ve still got the definitive David Hasselhoff experience on Netflix in the form of Knight Rider which was added in full back in December 2021.

