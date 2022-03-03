Has Netflix Found Its Wordle? ‘Trivia Quest’ Quizzes Dropping in April 2022

Netflix pushing its interactive specials to a new level come April 2022 with daily releases of a new interactive special based on the Trivia Crack iOS and Android app. Trivia Quest begins dropping on Netflix from April 1st.

Every day starting from April 1st, Netflix says it’ll be releasing a new episode per day with 30 total planned. Each episode will come with 24 questions (12 standard and 12 hard) across multiple categories. It’s not just trivia though, Netflix states that the specials will have a narrative twist.

This daily game format has been popularized in recent months with a game that’s taken social media by storm in the form of the rather simplistic game, Wordle. That game was eventually picked up by The New York Times for a hefty price. While Netflix states you’ll be able to replay the daily quizzes, it’s unclear whether you’ll be able to share results.

The Netflix version of the game is being produced by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions which was established in 2021.

The Netflix special is “inspired” by the mobile game Trivia Crack.

Trivia Crack, which is developed by Argentinian developer etermax, is a quiz game that has almost every subject under the sun with many of the questions sourced from its community. The game has over 100 million installs on the Google Play Store.

Seguimos expandiendo @Preguntados con una nueva experiencia multiplataforma, inspirada en nuestra franquicia. ¡Presentamos Trivia Quest! 🎬🗺️ La primera serie de trivia interactiva de @netflix, disponible a partir del 1 de abril. ¿Estás listo para jugar?#TriviaQuest #Netflix pic.twitter.com/wjHjVqJc9N — etermax (@etermax) March 3, 2022

Netflix Gaming is still in its infancy. As of the time of writing, there are 14 games available (with three more planned to release in March 2022) to download on iOS and Android which comes as part of your subscription but operate outside the main Netflix app. Interactive specials have been going for a number of years with 18 available as of March 3rd, 2022 with notable titles including the recently released Cat Burglar from Charlie Brooker and various kids shows leveraging the format.

Will you be checking out Trivia Quest when it begins dropping on April 1st? Let us know in the comments.