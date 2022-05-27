‘The Originals’ Seasons 1-5 Leaving Netflix in July 2022

The news is true. All four seasons of the beloved The Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals are set to leave Netflix in the United States on July 1st, 2022.

The spin-off to The Vampire Diaries ran between 2013 and 2018 across 92 episodes and 5 seasons on The CW. It’s been a staple on Netflix since 2014 with new seasons being added every year thereafter with the final season added in August 2018.

Although you’ll see many websites state that the show is being removed in June it’s actually scheduled to be removed from Netflix US in full on July 1st, 2022. A notice will soon begin to show on the title that’ll say your last day to watch is “June 30th”.

Now we should note that our predictions post on when The Originals was leaving Netflix was wrong. The Originals and indeed The Vampire Diaries don’t seem to be adhering to the 5-year window following the addition of the final season rule that all other The CW shows have left on.

Once The Originals depart, it’s only a matter of time until The Vampire Diaries will leave and then Legacies (only available in the US) but that’s not expected for a few years just yet in the latter case (2027 at the earliest most likely).

We did have a scare regarding The Vampire Diaries leaving earlier in the year and our intel (a post to come on this in the near future) suggests that The Vampire Diaries could leave later in 2022, at least in the United States.

Where will The Originals stream after leaving Netflix?

Where The Originals doesn’t stream on Netflix such as in Brazil, the series is available exclusively on HBO Max. Given the ultimate owner of the property is Warner Bros. Television, we can expect a similar fate here although we’ve yet to have it confirmed that The Originals is headed to HBO Max.

Will The Originals leave Netflix internationally?

Netflix India is also seeing the removal of all four seasons of The Originals although they’ll be seeing it removed slightly earlier. It’s due to be removed from Netflix India on June 1st (the last day to watch is May 31st, 2022).

Netflix UK saw the show removed in late 2021 (specifically on September 1st) and is unlikely to see it return.

According to Unogs, the show is also streaming on Netflix in Israel, Greece, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa, and the Philippines but no removal dates as of yet.

