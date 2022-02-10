‘The Vampire Diaries’ Expected to Leave Netflix in March 2022

The Vampire Diaries is expected to leave Netflix in the United States in March 2022 having been on the service since 2014. We’re still waiting on confirmation of the removal from Netflix themselves.

One of the most popular shows The CW has ever produced, The Vampire Diaries adapts the L. J. Smith books following two vampire brothers who return to their homeland of Mystic Falls, where supernatural beings live among the residents, and who are obsessed with the same girl.

As per The CW contract (which ended in 2019) shows in the US will stay on Netflix for five years following the final season being added.

The final season of The Vampire Diaries arrived on Netflix on March 18th, 2017.

That means those five years are about to be up. That means that The Vampire Diaries is due to depart Netflix in the United States on March 18th, 2022.

The departure will see 171 episodes depart in total representing roughly 128 hours worth of content leaving. If you fancy rewatching the entire series, you’ll need to set just over 5 days spare between now and March 18th.

When will we get confirmation that The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix?

We’d expect to see the removal notice to show on the title starting either on February 17th or 18th. That’s roughly 30 days before the title is due to expire.

In addition, Netflix itself releases a list of removals where the show should be included there. That list isn’t expected until around the 15th or 16th of this month.

Where will The Vampire Diaries stream next?

So where will the show end up next? The answer to that is yet to be confirmed but given the show’s availability internationally, you can almost guarantee that the show will be headed exclusively to HBO Max.

In Latin America and Europe, the show is already exclusively available on HBO Max.

Could The Vampire Diaries be renewed?

One scenario that can’t be ruled out is Netflix renewing the show. There is precedent given Netflix had renewed the show in the UK with it having departed

It also looks like Netflix managed to renew the rights to the series in Australia at the start of 2022 too given throughout December it was showing a removal notice but didn’t eventually come to fruition (something that can’t be said for the other regions that saw it removed).

Once the show leaves Netflix in the United States, the show will only be available on Netflix in India, the United Kingdom, and Australia. RadioTimes confirmed with Netflix UK there is no intention to remove the show in the near future.

Will The Originals leave Netflix?

Yes, The Originals will eventually leave the service too as will another spin-off Legacies.

The Originals, by our calculation, will leave Netflix in August 2023 while Legacies won’t leave until 2027 at the absolute earliest because it’s still ongoing.

