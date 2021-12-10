Is ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Leaving Netflix in January 2022?

Rumors are once again swirling that The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix and for at least three Netflix regions, that will be the case. Here’s what Netflix regions are set to lose The Vampire Diaries in January 2022 and when it’ll be leaving elsewhere.

Created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, The Vampire Diaries remains one of the most popular teen series from the past couple of decades. It aired on The CW in the US but has largely been popularized by its inclusion on Netflix around the globe.

Since the show wrapped up in 2017 and all seasons were made on Netflix, that started removal clocks around the globe with some Netflix regions having lost the series already and other regions set to lose the show in the future.

On January 1st, 2022 – three more regions of Netflix are losing the show including:

Netflix Australia

Netflix Germany

Netflix Switzerland

For those in Australia, this is the second time you’ve faced the prospect of The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix. You’ll know that you previously saw all 8 seasons removed back in March 2019 before it was relicensed on January 1st, 2020. Now two years later, all 8 seasons are set to be removed again.

It’s not the only Warner Brothers show leaving Netflix in some regions in January 2022. As we’ve previously reported, Friends is also making its departure from more Netflix regions in early 2022 as HBO Max continues its global rollout. Some Netflix regions are also set to lose Young Justice and other DC titles too.

When will The Vampire Diaries leave Netflix in the US?

The US will hold onto The Vampire Diaries for a little while longer but not much longer.

In fact, based on our removal schedule The Vampire Diaries will be leaving Netflix in the United States on March 8th, 2022. So if you are wanting to watch it, we suggest you hurry up.

That only leaves Netflix in the United Kingdom and India with The Vampire Diaries. The series did depart Netflix UK back in November 2020 but then was miraculously relicensed in February 2021. Whether this is only a short 1-year license or longer is unknown. If it follows the relicense that Netflix Australia received, it won’t be until February 2023.

Likewise, when the show will depart Netflix India is an unknown at this point too.

Netflix Canada lost the show in October 2018.

Will you miss The Vampire Diaries when it leaves Netflix in January 2022? Let us know in the comments.