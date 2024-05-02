Multiple Seasons of One Piece Anime Scheduled to Leave Netflix in the Next Few Months

In a surprising turn of events, multiple seasons of the One Piece anime are scheduled to leave Netflix over the next few months.

Since June 2020, the One Piece anime found a new home for streaming on Netflix. After almost four years, subscribers have access to all of One Piece’s pre-time skip and even new weekly episodes from the Egghead Island Arc. Not to mention, Netflix is the home of the live-action adaptation and the upcoming remake of the One Piece anime.

For the first time since February 2023, we’re discussing the possibility that multiple seasons of One Piece will be leaving Netflix between May and July 2024.

Which seasons of One Piece are leaving Netflix?

We’ve spotted that multiple seasons of One Piece are scheduled to leave the Netflix library within the next few months;

Starting in May, the following One Piece episodes are scheduled to leave Netflix;

TV Original 1 (13 episodes) – May 22nd, 2024.

Sky Island: Skypiea (30 episodes) – May 22nd, 2024.

Sky Island: The Golden Bell (22 episodes) – May 22nd, 2024.

Starting in June, the following One Piece episodes are scheduled to leave Netflix;

The Naval Fortress (11 episodes) – June 22nd, 2024.

The Foxy Pirate Crew (22 episodes) – June 22nd, 2024.

The “Water Seven” Chapter (35 episodes) – June 22nd, 2024.

Starting in July, the following One Piece episodes are scheduled to leave Netflix;

Enies Lobby (21 episodes) – July 22nd, 2024.

CP9 (22 episodes) – July 22nd, 2024.

Goodbye Going Merry (19 episodes) – July 22nd, 2024.

Interestingly, we’ve also discovered that the entirety of the East Blue Saga and Alabasta Saga is scheduled to leave Netflix in February 2025.

Will the One Piece seasons return to Netflix?

Rather than them leaving, we think Netflix will most likely renew the licenses for those seasons before they leave.

However, if the seasons do leave as scheduled, we would expect them to return to Netflix eventually.

Will you be sad to see seasons of One Piece leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!