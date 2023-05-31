‘The Surrogacy’ Mexican Drama Series: Coming to Netflix in June 2023 and What We Know So Far

An exciting new Mexican Novela is making its way to Netflix in June 2023, The Surrogacy. We have everything you need to know about The Surrogacy, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Surrogacy (Madre de alquiler) is an upcoming Mexican Netflix Original drama series written and created by Araceli Guajardo. The series was filmed in Spanish, and produced by a Mexican film studio Argos Comunicación.

When is The Surrogacy Netflix release date?

We can confirm that The Surrogacy will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023.

The official trailer for the series was released on Netflix’s Latin American YouTube channel.

What is the plot of The Surrogacy?

The synopsis for The Surrogacy has been sourced from IMDb:

A woman rents her womb to a powerful family of Mexican businessmen to save her father’s life. After her delivery, she wakes up in a hospital where she is given a baby who was born with a physical disability. Years later, her life will confront her again with that moment, to discover the truth.

Who are the cast members of The Surrogacy?

Shani Lozano will make her acting debut in The Surrogacy in the lead role of Yeni.

In order of IMDb’s STARmeter, here are the remaining cast members of The Surrogacy;

Leticia Calderón (In the Name of Love)

(In the Name of Love) Minnie West (Me gusta, pero me asusta)

(Me gusta, pero me asusta) Emmanuel Orenday (Hoping Heart)

(Hoping Heart) Marcela Guirado (Fantasías)

(Fantasías) Luis Ernesto Franco (False Identity)

(False Identity) Fernanda Borches (Dive)

(Dive) Alejandro de la Madrid (El Señor de los Cielos)

(El Señor de los Cielos) Cecilia Toussaint (Martín Garatuza)

(Martín Garatuza) Camila Selser (Sr. Ávila)

(Sr. Ávila) Giovanno Coconi (The Hole in the Fence) as Nico Huizar

(The Hole in the Fence) as Nico Huizar Miguel López Loredo (Odio a Paulo) as Reportero

(Odio a Paulo) as Reportero Omar Germenos (Tierra de Reyes)

What is the episode count?

After some serious digging, we can’t find a source to confirm the number of episodes that will be featured in The Surrogacy.

We expect to learn more soon.

Are you looking forward to watching The Surrogacy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!