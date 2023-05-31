Netflix Scraps ‘The Selection’ Movie Adaptation

After three years in development, Netflix has opted not to proceed with its planned adaptation of the Kiera Cass New York Times best-selling novel, The Selection.

First boarded at Netflix in 2020, the movie adaptation was at the time set to be directed by Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour. Katie Lovejoy was on board to write the movie with Denise Di Novi and Pouya Shahbazian serving as producers.

There were multiple positive updates regarding the progress of the movie with preliminary production dates for 2021 but ultimately nothing ever came to fruition.

Now we know that no movie or series will be moving forward at Netflix.

Posted on the official website of Keira Cass, a blog post details that no project is moving forward at Netflix. Here’s the statement in full:

“Well, friends, it’s time to make it official: Netflix will not be making The Selection Movie. While they will still maintain the film rights for a few more years, there are no longer any plans to produce a film or series. You all have waited so long, and I wish I could give you better news. I do want to thank you though. Your support and enthusiasm have been amazing, even with a wait that has lasted over a decade, across various attempts to bring The Selection to screens. And I want you to know that there’s nothing more you could have done to make this happen. You were perfect. Of course, if anything ever changes, I will let you know. For now, there is no Selection film.”

Making it official: @netflix will not be making #TheSelectionMovie. I'm very sorry. You all supported it amazingly!https://t.co/8xFYvayQUh — Kiera Cass👑 (@kieracass) May 30, 2023

Of course, this isn’t the first time an adaptation has failed to come to fruition for the book. We’ve seen various adaptations announced over the past decade, and nothing has ever come to light. The CW was first attached to the project in 2013 and eventually passed after producing a pilot. Warner Bros. Pictures boarded the IP in 2015 for a movie adaptation, and nothing came out of that, either.

Scrapping projects in development or early stages isn’t rare but usually isn’t publicized. Over the past few years we’ve seen quite a few animated titles scrapped, such as Ember, Bone, and Wings of Fire. Earlier this year, Netflix also scrapped its planned adaptation of The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle. In recent years, we’ve also seen projects scrapped after they’ve been in production.

Do you wish The Selection movie moved forward at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.