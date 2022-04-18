’40-Love’ To Make SVOD Debut on Netflix US in May 2022

The tennis-focused teen rom-com movie 40-Love starring Katerina Tannenbaum and Tommy Flanagan is coming to Netflix in the United States (and other regions) on May 1st, 2022.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect from the movie:

“A 22 year old statistics whiz, Beek, sets out on a cross country road trip to New York City with the hopes of convincing one of the world’s greatest tennis stars he can help her defeat her most challenging rival in the upcoming championship tournament. This road trip/romantic comedy follows his misadventures en route to and in the big city where Beek learns how to color outside the lines for the first time in his life.”

As mentioned, the movie is due to hit Netflix in the US and likely other select regions on May 1st, 2022 as an SVOD debut for Netflix.

What is an SVOD debut? It means it’s the first time a movie has arrived on a subscription streaming service. It’s likely been in theaters or available as a VOD (video-on-demand service like Google Play or Amazon) but not as part of any subscription.

Who stars in 40-Love?

There are plenty of familiar faces in 40-Love who you might be familiar with.

Jasjit Williams and Katerina Tannenbaum lead the cast. Tannebaum is perhaps best known for her work on the Netflix Original series AJ and the Queen.

Among the other cast members you’ll see throughout includes Patrick Warburton (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events), Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy), Steve Schirripa (Blue Bloods), Chris Kattan (SNL), Colin Quinn (Trainwreck), and Willie C. Carpenter (Men in Black).

Sadly, we don’t have many reviews for the movie as of yet so we can’t give a consensus as to whether or not you should watch it. If the concept and cast is appealing, we recommend you give it a whirl on May 1st.

This won’t be the only SVOD debut in May 2022 either. We’re also seeing the Lucy Hale 2022 thriller, Borrego, hit the service next month too.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix US in May 2022 – go and check out our ever-updating preview of the month.