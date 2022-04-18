Kathryn Bigelow Netflix Movie ‘Aurora’: What We Know So Far

In order to boost its output of thrillers and horrors, Netflix is developing Aurora, an adaptation of the upcoming novel by David Koepp, which will be directed by Kathryn Bigelow. The project was announced in March 2022, just after the deal with Netflix was made.

The screenplay, adapting the upcoming novel, will be adapted by David Koepp himself. Koepp’s credits include such big projects as Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man 2002, Stir of Echoes and more. Directing the movie will be Kathryn Bigelow, who won an Oscar in 2008 for her work on The Hurt Locker. She also directed Zero Dark Thirty.

Producing are Bigelow’s longtime producing partner Greg Shapiro and Gavin Polone, whose long history with Koepp includes producing the writer and sometimes director’s movies such as Stir of Echoes and Secret Window.

What’s the plot of Aurora?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s Aurora is adapting the upcoming David Koepp novel of the same name. Horror legend Stephen King has already read it and gave it a good review. Here’s the official description of the book from Amazon:

In Aurora, Illinois, Aubrey Wheeler is just trying to get by after her semi-criminal ex-husband split, leaving behind his unruly teenage son. Then the lights go out—not just in Aurora but across the globe. A solar storm has knocked out power almost everywhere. Suddenly, all problems are local, very local, and Aubrey must assume the mantle of fierce protector of her suburban neighborhood. Across the country lives Aubrey’s estranged brother, Thom. A fantastically wealthy, neurotically over-prepared Silicon Valley CEO, he plans to ride out the crisis in a gilded desert bunker he built for maximum comfort and security. But the complicated history between the siblings is far from over, and what feels like the end of the world is just the beginning of several long-overdue reckonings—which not everyone will survive . . .

Netflix has released an official logline for the movie as well:

The story follows that events of a solar storm that knocks out most of humanity’s power grids and focuses on the personal story of a divorced mother who must now do everything she can to protect her teenaged and her estranged brother, a wealthy Silicon Valley CEO who has built a luxurious bunker in the desert for just such a disaster.

THR’s insiders describe the story as following characters who are coping with the collapse of the social order, set against a catastrophic worldwide power crisis.

Who is cast in Aurora?

As of April 2022, no cast members have been announced for Netflix’s Aurora. Considering the core staff, we can imagine some big names being attached in the future.

What’s the production status of Aurora?

Netflix’s Aurora is still in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterward.

What’s the Netflix release date for Aurora?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Aurora, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a 2023 or 2024 release date.