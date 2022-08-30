Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

After their successful first collaboration in A Fall from Grace, Tyler Perry and Netflix continue their partnership with another ambitious feature film: A Jazzman’s Blues. The movie is a pet project of Perry and was the first screenplay he ever wrote 26 years ago. After trying to make it for two decades, he finally found the perfect partners in Netflix to produce.

A Jazzman’s Blues will be written and directed by Perry, who is best known for his projects such as the character of Madea in many of his films, House of Payne, The Oval, and more.

Perry has opened up several times about the film in the past and most recently commented on this partnership with Netflix:

“I have waited a quarter of a century to tell this story, and now is the perfect time and Netflix is the perfect partner. That is my labor of love; the one that I want to do more than anything.”

The movie was notably part of Lionsgate’s slate back in 2006.

Producer Michelle Sneed, a long-time collaborator of Perry’s will also be working on this project as an executive producer.

It’s not believed this is the only Tyler Perry project to be in development at Netflix. In December 2021, we reported that Netflix is currently working on a brand new untitled movie with Perry set to star.

It adds to the producer’s other Netflix slate available on the service, including A Madea Homecoming, A Fall From Grace, and Fatal Affair. Perry also starred in Don’t Look Up.

When will A Jazzman’s Blues be released on Netflix?

Thanks to the official release of Netflix’s updated 2022 film slate, we can now confirm that the Friday, September 23rd, 2022 release date is correct.

Prior to its release on Netflix A Jazzman’s Blues will first debut at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Fest, which is due to take place in August 2022.

According to the Tyler Perry website:

“This year, Tyler Perry will preview his highly anticipated film “A Jazzman’s Blues” at the festival, with a series of clips and a conversation presentation slated for Saturday, August 6th, at 8 p.m.”

The movie will then be available in select theatres from August 16th, 2022.

What is the plot of A Jazzman’s Blues?

A Jazzman’s Blues is set in the post-World War II South, where a young Black jazz singer leaves his rural town in search of fame.

The movie’s timeline will range from 1937 to 1987 and will delve deeply into the character’s past, present and future, resulting in very interesting storytelling. Here is the official logline for the movie:

“Set from 1937 to 1987, an investigation into an unsolved murder unveils a story full of forbidden love, deceit, and a secret that has been held for 40 years.”

The movie will have an R rating, according to reports.

Who is cast in A Jazzman’s Blues?

In March 2021, relative newcomers Joshua Boone (Wheels, Premature) and Solea Pfeiffer (The Good Fight, Curb Your Enthusiasm) were announced to be cast in the lead roles.

Both are experienced in theater work and singing, with Pfeiffer performing as Elza Hamilton in the acclaimed musical Hamilton‘s US Tour. No other cast has been announced as of yet.

Originally, in 1995, Tyler Perry intended the movie to star himself, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Diana Ross, and Ben Kingsley. He commented on that in a recent interview:

“I’ve aged out of it because the characters are all in their twenties. So I’m looking for that new talent, for brand new fresh faces who have committed themselves to the craft and who are incredible actors to play these roles.”

Since then, we’ve had confirmation of many more actors and actresses who will appear. They include:

Ryan Eggold (BlacKkKlansman)

(BlacKkKlansman) Milauna Jackson (Dexter)

(Dexter) E. Roger Mitchell as Buster (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire)

as Buster (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) Amirah Vann (Underground)

(Underground) Lauren Buglioli (The Oval)

(The Oval) Brent Antonello (S.W.A.T.)

(S.W.A.T.) Austin Scott as Willie Earl (Pose)

as Willie Earl (Pose) Cody Pressley as Mr. Lincoln (The First Lady)

What’s the production status of A Jazzman’s Blues?

Production for A Jazzman’s Blues began in May 2021 and in true Tyler Perry style it only ran for a few weeks. Filming concluded on June 2nd, 2021.

It was filmed entirely in Atlanta, Georgia, and Savannah, according to local reporting.

Addition local reports state that the movie took over the town and was filmed around “Cotton Avenue, Second Street, Mulberry Street, and Cherry Street.”

Of course, some of the filmings also took place at Tyler Perry Studios.

Following the conclusion of filming, Perry took to social media to talk about what the project meant for him:

“About 26 years ago, I was struggling and not sure if I would be able to break into the entertainment business. I had managed to sneak into (cause I was broke) a play called Seven Guitars, and I got a chance to speak with the great August Wilson at an after-party. I didn’t know how he would receive me because the kind of plays I was doing weren’t Broadway, but he was so kind, encouraging, and inspiring that I went home and wrote my very first screenplay. I called it A Jazzman’s Blues,”

Are you looking forward to catching A Jazzman’s Blues on Netflix later this year? Let us know in the comments.