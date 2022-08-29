Norwegian Netflix Movie ‘Troll’: What We Know So Far

Eying a release on Netflix globally in December 2022, Troll is the big new fantasy movie coming out of Norway from director Roar Uthaug. Here’s everything we know so far about Troll.

According to director Roar Uthaug, the idea for Troll has been development in the back of his mind for the past 20 years.

The idea for Troll is Uthaug’s with the script for the movie written by Espen Aukan, who has worked on such projects as Vikingulven, The Games, and Wettlaufer’s Widow.

Here’s what Uthaug said about developing the movie for Netflix:

“Troll is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.”

At the time of the initial announcement, David Kosse, Vice President of International Original Film at Netflix, commented:

“We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I’m excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film.”

Producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud added:

“We are thrilled to bring Troll to life, a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed and produced by Norwegians for the global market. We at Motion Blur are ecstatic to finally announce this collaboration with director Roar Uthaug and Netflix.”

Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud are producing for Motion Blur, they previously worked on the Netflix film Cadaver.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Troll:

What’s the Netflix release date for Troll?

When the film was initially announced in August 2020, Netflix confirmed that it would be released sometime in 2022.

What’s on Netflix can exclusively reveal that Netflix is eying the movie to release on the service on December 1st, 2022. We will update you once we have confirmation.

We also have our first look at Troll, thanks to a teaser released by Netflix during their Geeked Week event.

What is the plot of Troll?

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s Troll as shared by Variety:

Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, Norway, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway, with city-dweller struggling to stop something they thought existed only in Norwegian folklore.

And here is a different one from Netflix’s website itself:

When an ancient troll is awakened in a Norwegian mountain, a rag-tag group of heroes must come together to try and stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.

Who is cast in Troll?

Previously, Netflix was pairing up Tomb Raider duo, director Roar Uthaug and actress Alicia Vikander for the Norwegian movie Troll.

Sadly, Alicia Vikander left the project.

Troll has been confirmed to have a small cast list, which we’ve listed below.

Role Cast Member Nora Ine Marie Wilmann Andreas Kim Falck Kristoffer Mads Sjøgård Pettersen Tobias Gard B. Eidsvold Fisker Pål Richard Lunderby Specialist Pål Anders Nordvi OPS officer Eric Vorenholt Helicopter Soldier Captain Hugo Mikal Skår

Ine Marie Wilmann is a critically acclaimed Norwegian actress well known for starring in the drama Homesick and the biopic of the inventor of modern figure skating, Sonja Henie, in Sonja: The White Swan. Wilmann’s role as Nora in Troll will officially be her Netflix debut.

Mads Sjøgård Pettersen previously starred as Stein in the Netflix Original holiday-comedy Home for Christmas. Pettersen also starred in Eddie the Eagle, the biopic of Eddie the Eagle as Erik Moberg.

What’s the production status of Troll?

Production for Netflix’s Troll started in September 2021, as was reported in issue 1261 of Production Weekly. Filming ended on December 12th, 2021, and has since been in post-production.

Filming took place primarily in Oslo, Norway.

Are you excited about the release of Troll on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!