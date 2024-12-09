‘A Man On the Inside’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

A Man on the Inside recently landed on Netflix, and after a charming and heartwarming first season, we’re hoping to see more from Michael Schur’s crime-comedy. Netflix has yet to renew the series, but we hope to learn more soon.

Michael Schur, creator of The Good Place and Parks and Recreation and writer of The Office, is behind Netflix’s crime-comedy A Man on the Inside. The series is Schur’s second Netflix Original to date after the Q-Force animated series and was produced by his production company, Fremulon.

Ted Danson, a producer on the show, also stars as the series lead, Charles, a widower and retired engineering professor, who a private investigator hires to go undercover at a retirement home in San Francisco to help find the thief of a valuable ruby necklace.

A Man on the Inside Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 09/12/2024)

Our Renewal Prediction

Expecting Renewal

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew A Man on the Inside for a second season. This isn’t unsurprising, but as you can see above, we’re currently predicting a renewal based on the show’s early performance in the Netflix top 10s and its Golden Globes nomination, with Danson nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in A Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

So, how well is the show doing? Let’s dig into the stats! At the top level, the show has been featured in the top 10s in 72 countries so far and in the global top 10s for English TV for two weeks, picking up 55.30 million hours watched, equating to 13.9 million views. Here’s how that breaks down week-to-week:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 November 17th, 2024 to November 24th, 2024 27,500,000 (New) 6,900,000 1 2 November 24th, 2024 to December 1st, 2024 27,800,000 (+1%) 7,000,000 3

Those numbers don’t mean much on their own, so let’s stack the show against some other shows that have been renewed and are either in the same genre (comedy) or expected to have similar budgets.

While the show isn’t quite at the heights of Nobody Wants This or The Gentlemen, both of which got rather switft renewals, the show definitely tracks above a few others that did get renewed.

What to Expect from A Man on the Inside If It Gets Renewed

After helping Julie with her investigation into the missing Ruby necklace, Charles returned home, and thanks to his experience investigating the Pacific View Retirement Community and with the help of his daughter, he’s begun to heal from the death of his beloved late wife.

However, Julie has another job for Charles, who is seemingly perfect for her next investigation. He gladly accepts it. What the investigation is remains to be seen, and we won’t find out until Netflix renews the series for a second season. Still, this won’t stop us from speculating where Charles will investigate next.

Another Care Home?

Despite only being there for a month, Charles soon learned how a care home is run and what the experience is like for retirees. If Julie’s investigation is for another care home, then that explains why Charles is already a perfect fit.

Investigation into a University?

Charles spent most of his career as an engineering college professor and even wrote a book on San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge. By the end of the first season, Charles is offering his services as a guest lecturer and is open to doing more. Again, given his vast experience as a professor, he can pretend to “come out of retirement” to investigate a university.

Investigation into an engineering/architect firm?

Perhaps some shady practices are ongoing at an engineering or architect firm, and who better to come in and work as a consultant than a retired college professor? A dash of suspected embezzlement and a sprinkle of money laundering could be enough to have Julie send Charles in to investigate.

This article contains contributions from Kasey Moore.

Would you like to see a second season of A Man on the Inside on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!