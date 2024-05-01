‘A Part of You’ Swedish Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

The directorial debut of Sigge Eklund, A Part of You, Netflix’s latest teen drama, is coming to the platform in May 2024. Here’s everything we know about the Swedish film that will tell the story of three young people and their experiences with life, love, and death.

A Part of You is directed by and produced by Sigge Eklund, who will make his directorial debut. It was written by Michaela Hamilton (Eagles).

Stefan H. Lindén and Alexandra Thönnersten of SF Studios produce Netflix’s A Part of You. Tim King is an executive producer on the project.

What’s the Netflix release date for A Part of You?

Netflix has officially confirmed that A Part of You will be released globally on their platform on May 31st, 2024.

What’s the plot of A Part of You?

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s upcoming movie A Part of You:

“A Part of You is a story about life and death that portrays the experience of being 17 years old and feeling like your heart is about to burst from your chest. Agnes’ (Felicia Maxime) older sister Julia (Zara Larsson) possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: she’s the coolest person in school, the center of every party, and she’s dating Noel (Edvin Ryding). If only Agnes could be more like her. When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes’ world is turned upside down and she’s forced to reinvent herself. Suddenly, she’s on the verge of obtaining everything she’s ever desired, but at what cost?”

Who is cast in A Part of You?

Felicia Maxime, Edvin Ryding, and Zara Larsson have been cast in the leading roles in A Part of You. Maxime and Ryding worked together on Young Royals and The Abyss before A Part of You, while Larsson is making her acting debut with the film.

The additional cast includes Ida Engvoll (Love & Anarchy), Mustafa Al-Mashhadani (Thin Blue Line), Alva Bratt (Barracuda Queens), Emil Hedayat (The Rain), Olivia Essén, Nikki Hanselblad (Så jävla easy going), and Maxwell Cunningham (Top Dog), among others.

What’s the production status of A Part of You?

Netflix’s A Part of You was filmed in Stockholm, Sweden, between May 2023 and December 2023.

